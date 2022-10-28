ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeeps on the beach this weekend as 5th annual event kicks into gear in downtown Myrtle

By Jason Lee
The Sun News
 4 days ago

Rainy weather made for the perfect day for Jeep lovers to play in the mud as the the 5th Annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam kicked into low gear Friday in Myrtle Beach.

With the old mall site downtown between Oak Street and Kings Highway converted into an obstacle course and mud pit, called the “proving grounds,” jeep drivers can show off their skills and machines during the three-day event ending Sunday.

A special permit from the City of Myrtle Beach allows participants in the “Sunrise Beach Crawl” to drive on the sand 6-9 a.m. daily during the event from 24th Avenue North traveling along the sand to 2nd Avenue North.

Hundreds of Jeeps, many decorated for Halloween, filled the parking lot Friday as spectators gathered to watch tricked-out newer models, as well as classic four wheelers, attempt to climb obstacles and spin through the muck. Attendants in safety yellow shirts rushed from one disabled vehicle to the next quickly attaching straps to bumpers to pull them from the mire so the next driver could push their machine its limits.

In the parking lot, Britni Williams, of North Carolina, led her daughter Billie through the maze as the 4-year-old carefully placed rubber duckies, a traditional sign of appreciation, on her favorite Jeeps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EMbI0_0iqcPYiS00
The 5th Annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam kicked into low gear Friday in Myrtle Beach as hundreds of Jeep lovers gathered at the old mall site to play in the mud on the “proving ground” obstacle course and check out each other’s classic and late model machines. The three day event runs from Oct. 28 through Oct. 30, 2022 with vendors, a daily sunrise beach drive, jeep shows, competitions and after hours entertainment. October 28, 2022. JASON LEE/JASON LEE

Jeep Jam organizers have also partnered with The Hangout at Barefoot Landing on Thursday, Hard Rock Cafe on Friday and the Crooked Hammock Brewery in Barefoot Landing on Saturday for evening after parties, so expect to see the four wheelers all around town this weekend.

Registrations for the popular “Show and Grime” jeep show event are already sold out, but spectators can gain entry to all of the events for $10 a day and children under 12 years old are free.

Myrtle Beach, SC
The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

