ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Jürgen Klopp insists Liverpool players ‘1,000% committed’ as World Cup looms

By Will Unwin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RByug_0iqcPSQ600
Jürgen Klopp will welcome the return of Thiago Alcântara when Leeds visit Anfield on Saturday.

Jürgen Klopp says his players are “1,000% committed” to Liverpool and not distracted by the World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool have won four of their 11 Premier League games, leaving them eighth at the start of the weekend’s fixtures. They face a crucial run of games before the season goes on hiatus in three weeks, starting with the visit of Leeds on Saturday evening.

Asked if players are trying to protect themselves to avoid injury and missing out on Qatar, Klopp said: “It is a logical thing, it happens every year when the World Cup is usually in the summer and the big finals are in the summer as well, so if you are involved in the finals of the Champions League, FA Cup, whatever, European league final, there is no player who thinks about the World Cup [that is] a little bit later, they want to win their final. If the last match day decides qualifying for the Champions League or staying in the league, there is no player I know, have ever met, who thinks ‘be careful’ because the players I know, for sure, are 1,000% committed with us here.”

One hindrance for Liverpool this season has been injuries. They are, however, boosted by the return of Thiago Alcântara after the Spanish midfielder’s recovery from an ear infection. But Jordan Henderson is a doubt for a game against a team who have not won in eight matches.

Last week saw Klopp’s side lose 1-0 to Nottingham Forest who are also in the bottom three and the manager is wary of suffering another shock defeat. “Leeds are really going for it, super lively, super aggressive,” he said. “They have real machines. There is a lot to like about this team but they have no result in the last six, seven games.

“Yesterday when I passed the screen, I heard Jesse Marsch say he was sick of losing. We saw his half-time talk at Salzburg, so he is obviously pretty lively in the dressing room. He will set them on fire.”

Klopp will be on the touchline having avoided a ban after receiving a red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory against Manchester City this month. The German did, however, receive a £30,000 fine for confronting the assistant referee late on in a fiery encounter.

“I think it’s a lot of money but I heard it will be invested for something good, and that’s fine,” Klopp said. “Should I have got a ban? I don’t know.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I saw Sharon’s photo in my family tree and yelled, ‘Oh my god, that’s the lady from the office!’

I’m a high school English teacher and I met Sharon when I started working at my current school. Sharon was one of the ladies in our student services office, so I’d meet her every morning when I went to pick up my roll, or if I just needed to check in about something. She was my first point of call every morning. I thought she was lovely. She was incredibly approachable. If I ever had any quick questions about anything, I never felt afraid to ask her. We’d have a chat every morning and got along really well.
SB Nation

Everton 0-3 Manchester United: The Reds remain at the top of the table

Manchester United remained at the top of the table in the Super League following a resolute 3-0 win over Everton in Merseyside. Marc Skinner’s side came into the game following a penalty shootout loss to Durham in the FA WSL Cup, but they had tied the game 2-2 in normal time thanks to goals from Jade Moore and Vilde Boe Risa.
BBC

Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. W﻿alker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
The Guardian

My wife almost died because I delayed a visit to ER – but there’s a reason I avoid US hospitals

Last week I almost killed my wife. It was the middle of the night and E poked me awake (grounds for murder in itself) to tell me that she wasn’t feeling well and there was an agonising pain in her stomach. I made a few sympathetic noises, gestured towards some painkillers and went back to sleep. An hour later she budged me awake again to say that she thought she should go to the emergency room. “Are you sure?” I asked. The idea of rousing our sleeping toddler and Uber-ing to a Philadelphia hospital at 3am seemed a little extreme. “It’s probably just gas or something,” I said. “See how it is in the morning!”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Guardian

‘I thought my boyfriend of 10 years was going to propose – then he told me he was trans’

It was 3am and I’d had a lot to drink; two reasons why I was pressing my boyfriend of 10 years on why he hadn’t yet proposed. We were strong and happy, and loved each other madly, so his reticence seemed ludicrous to me when sober, let alone drunk. I suspect it was my ceaseless questioning that ultimately blew a fuse in his brain, because that’s when he told me his secret.
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
The Guardian

Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone

Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
The Guardian

Maths teacher’s breathtaking claim about death rate in China was right

The maths teacher who said “Every time I breathe, somebody dies in China” is correct (Letters, 4 October). The death rate in China is over seven per thousand people, and with a population of more than 1.4 billion people this means more than 9.8 million people die in China each year. The normal breathing rate for adults is around 16 breaths per minute. This leads to 16 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 8,415,360 breaths per year. Even taking a higher rate of 18 breaths per minute leads to 18 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 9,467,280 breaths per year. So there are many more deaths in China each year than the number of breaths taken by most people.
The Guardian

When nursing staff head for the door, senior doctors are right behind

Sometimes, staff turnover is crucial to improving organisations: 10 Downing Street, for example. But high turnover is clearly not a good thing everywhere. Workers learn how to do their roles well over time and recruitment costs in both cash and management time. Hospitals are clearly in the “we don’t want...
The Guardian

Kanye West: industry backlash continues as Kim Kardashian speaks out

A completed documentary about Kanye West, also known as Ye, has been scrapped amid concern and industry backlash over the rapper’s string of antisemitic statements in recent weeks. “This morning, after discussion with our film-makers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for...
The Guardian

The Guardian

491K+
Followers
112K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy