Lake County, IL

Police searching for missing northern Illinois man

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WICS) — The Crystal Lake Police Department is searching for a missing man. We're told Michael K. Marby, 40, was last made contact with on September 21. Marby is described as 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 170 pounds. Marby has blue eyes and brown hair.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
Man charged in Highland Park shooting appears in court

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WAND) — The man charged in relation to the July 4 Highland Park shooting appeared in court Tuesday. Robert Crimo III, 22, faces 117 counts in all. Including 21 counts of first-degree murder. He and his attorneys met inside the Lake County courthouse for a brief hearing.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
One person killed during multi-agency police pursuit that ended in DeKalb County

SYCAMORE – One person is dead and another is in custody after an alleged vehicle pursuit that ended in a fatal crash in DeKalb County Saturday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Twombly Road near the Ogle County line around 12:45 PM to assist multiple agencies in the apprehension of a suspect vehicle that originated in Winnebago County. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly discovered the scene of a crash involving said vehicle. The driver, 33-year-old Bradley L. Hale of Rockford is currently in the DeKalb County Jail on a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding. A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Winnebago County officials have not been available to give details as to where or why Hale was being pursued. The incident remains under investigation with the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, Dekalb County Coroners Office and the Illinois State Police.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
Police: Bank robbed in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
JOLIET, IL
Semi-truck overturns on I-55 in Cook County

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A semi-truck overturned on Interstate 55 in Cook County Tuesday afternoon, causing southbound lanes to be closed temporarily. At about 2:37 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to I-55 southbound near IL-171 for a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, troopers located an overturned truck tractor semi-trailer,...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Montgomery police responding to possible shooting

Police in Montgomery are responding to a possible homicide on the city's east side. It happened in the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane Monday morning. The public is asked to avoid the area. Reports, that have not been verified by police, indicate that officers may be looking for a...
MONTGOMERY, IL
Investigation Continues Into Saturday Crash That Injured Three

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–The investigation continues into a crash Saturday evening that injured three people-two severely. It happened just before 6:30 PM Saturday at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Highway 165. The Kenosha News reports that a 50 year old Waukegan man’s injuries were “non-survivable” but as...
KENOSHA, WI
Montgomery murder third in 37 days; two men caught

More details are emerging on the third murder to hit the village of Montgomery in the last 37 days. In a Montgomery Police Department press release Monday afternoon, a domestic-related incident resulted in a death. Police were called to the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane for an unresponsive subject who suffered a gunshot wound at approximately 12:06 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, IL
Urbana man found not guilty of 2018 murder

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man was found not guilty of first degree murder over the weekend. Keith Campbell was arrested in Cook County in May 2021 by U.S. Marshals after being charged with first degree murder following an incident in July 2018. Urbana Police were called to a party on July 21, 2018, […]
URBANA, IL
Kenosha fatal fire; man, boy dead: 'It's really devastating'

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are investigating a fatal fire that happened near 36th Avenue and 50th Street Sunday morning, Oct. 30. "I heard a boom and then I saw smoke," said Antwainnetta Edwards, neighbor. Neighbors woke up around 1 a.m. Sunday to flames shooting out of the upper floor...
KENOSHA, WI

