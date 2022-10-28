Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Andor's Leida Mothma Is Another Star Wars Legends Deep Cut
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Andor.Andor has distinguished itself from the other Star Wars projects on Disney+ so far with its deliberate lack of obvious fan service and connections to the Skywalker saga. There’s no creepy CGI Mark Hamill or Hayden Christensen, as Tony Gilroy has given us a more grounded look at the galaxy far, far away that doesn’t need lightsabers or the force to be captivating. The lack of cameos and overt references is one of Andor’s best attributes. By telling a unique and original story, it makes the Star Wars universe feel even more expansive.
Collider
'Werewolf By Night' Director Michael Giacchino Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of Hallway Fight
The MCU made its first foray into full-on horror earlier this month with Werewolf By Night, an homage to both classic universal monster flicks and old-school Marvel monster comics made to celebrate the spooky season. It's been touted as a breath of fresh air for the superhero movie giant, trading adherence to continuity for a fun, gory ride that stands on its own. With Halloween just around the corner, director Michael Giacchino celebrated the show's success by giving fans a peak behind the curtain at one of the most impressive and well-choreographed scenes from the special - the hallway fight.
Collider
How James Gunn's Indie Roots Could Influence DC's Future
In a move that nobody saw coming, this past Tuesday, world-renowned director and genre filmmaking fan favorite, James Gunn, was announced as the co-CEO over DC Studios, alongside mega producer Peter Safran. The two will oversee the company's film, animation, and TV projects, essentially giving DC two Kevin Feige-like figures.
Collider
Gene Tierney's Starring Role in 'Laura' Highlights the Impossible Struggle for Perfection
The death of illusion would be the death of cinema, a sobering fact not lost on Hollywood, which regularly dabbles in meta concepts and the dark side of fame. From the fictional Sunset Boulevard to the harsh realities that plagued Norma Jean aka Marilyn Monroe, the movie industry has churned out incredible stories and damaged people since day one, using fantasy as currency. Despite this, there remains a strong allure for would-be actors and actresses yearning to be embraced by the system, often at a cost to their mental and physical health. In other words, the image is rarely reflective of reality. The contrast is touched upon in Otto Preminger’s 1944 noir Laura, but made all the more poignant when one considers the trajectory of its star, Gene Tierney, an actress whose life, like so many before her, was a constant struggle to live up to the on-screen perfection.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Tenoch Huerta and Cast Discuss What It Means to Be a Ruler in New Featurette
A showdown between the Black Panther and Namor is imminent as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters in ten days. Along with paying an ode to late actor Chadwick Boseman, the film is also a celebration of cultures and wraps up the MCU Phase 4 on the big screen by introducing some new characters who will eventually play a big role in events to come in Phase 5 and 6. In a new featurette, director Ryan Coogler, along with the cast and crew of Wakanda Forever, talks about the new antihero Namor (Tenoch Huerta).
Collider
'Terrifier 2's Damien Leone Reveals How They Made That Bedroom Scene
Terrifier 2 director Damien Leone has been discussing the infamous kill scene involving Allie (Casey Hartnett) in the movie; he revealed how difficult it was to bring to life, in an interview with Variety. This news comes as the film continues to make its mark at the box office as it approaches $8 million dollars. This article does reveal major spoilers for an iconic death scene in the movie.
Collider
Dwayne Johnson Hails "Power and Attitude" of Explosive 'Black Adam' End Credits Song
Dwayne Johnson has thrown his support behind the electric end credits song of his hit anti-hero extravaganza Black Adam. The DC blockbuster tells the story of Teth Adam who is gifted superpowers by the forces that be. However, when he uses his powers as fuel for commanding justice ruthlessly, he is sealed in a tomb for five decades. The film follows his journey to unlikely heroism as he navigates the blurry lines between good and evil and steps — or storms — into his role as protector of the people.
Collider
How to Watch ‘The Independent’ Starring John Cena
Peacock is all set to release a new thriller film featuring a landmark presidential election campaign with The Independent. The political drama is joining the streaming network’s long list of the latest additions that include releases like Jurassic World: Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Black Phone, The Northman, and more. Directed by Amy Rice, The Independent follows the story of a young journalist who uncovers a major conspiracy about a U.S. presidential candidate during the last few weeks of a landmark election campaign that could change the said election, and thus, the future of the nation. Rice is a two-times Emmy-nominated filmmaker and has a resume covering politics and journalism content. She is best known for her previous projects like By the People: The Election of Barack Obama, and has also worked on the writing for the popular HBO series, The Newsroom. The Independent is written by Evan Parter, who is debuting as a feature-film writer with this movie. Parter also serves as one of the producers of the film, along with Sam Bisbee, Theodora Dunlap, Caddy Vanasirikul, and Ryan Cunningham.
Collider
Here’s Why Marvel Hasn’t Announced ‘Black Panther 3’ Yet
Since the late Chadwick Boseman's official debut as King T'Challa in Ryan Coogler's 2018 film Black Panther, fans have been anticipating a return to the nation of Wakanda. This November, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will see the kingdom in the wake of T'Challa's death, when the vibranium claws will be passed on as a new threat emerges. With the coming battle between Wakanda and the Talocan people, Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub asked producer Nate Moore if he envisions a third Black Panther film in the works within the next few years.
Collider
Millie Bobby Brown On the Russo Brothers and Their New Movie, 'The Electric State'
While all eyes are on Enola Holmes 2 this week, when Collider sat down with two-time Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown we also talked a little about AGBO and Netflix's The Electric State, which is the upcoming action-adventure flick that she’s starring in alongside Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games film series), and Chris Pratt (Jurassic World Dominion). The movie, which is also a Netflix production, helps to establish Brown as one of the most prominent stars of the streaming giant; especially after her breakout role as Eleven in the hit series Stranger Things and her work as the titular Enola Holmes.
Collider
'Tales of the Jedi' Links Ahsoka Tano to Qui-Gon Jinn in This Distinct Way
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Tales of the Jedi.Star Wars has always centered on the battle between light and dark, but never more than in Tales of the Jedi. The series focuses on Dooku (Corey Burton) and Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein). But it spends a significant amount of time on the relationship between the master and padawan, specifically the relationships of Dooku and Qui-Gon Jinn (Micheál Richardson) and Ahsoka and Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter). These two examples are interesting for a number of reasons, but the most significant is the common thread they share: the master turns to the Dark Side. The exposure to the Jedi’s corruption at a young age affects their padawans, causing them to lose faith in the Jedi Order. By comparing these two relationships, Tales of the Jedi explores the dynamic of light and dark when they interact without clashing.
Collider
Ryan Coogler Says 'Terminator 2' Inspired 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
When Ryan Coogler co-wrote and directed 2018's Black Panther, he wasn't just tasked to breathe life into King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and the world of Wakanda. He also had to create an antagonist worthy of both. With Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), Coogler crafted an unforgettable, driven-to-a-fault character by giving him the kind of deep aspirations and ambitions most 2-D villains never enjoy.
Collider
How 'Andor' Episode 8 Connects to 'Rogue One'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor. After the completion of the series' two first arcs, Andor is now gearing up to bring its third one to a close in the eighth episode, "Narkina 5." Our hero-in-the-making, Cassian (Diego Luna) is brought to an Imperial forced labor facility to serve his six-year sentence for, well, looking suspicious. Meanwhile, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) continues to articulate the funding of the Rebellion on Coruscant, and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgårrd) travels to the planet Segra Milo to try and win over the Partisans of Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) to the larger movement. As the plot thickens, the show's connections to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story are starting to become clearer.
Collider
'Project Artemis' Casts Ray Romano Opposite Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum
Director Greg Berlanti has tapped Ray Romano to join the cast of his 1960s-set space race feature, Project Artemis, according to a report by Deadline. Romano joins stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. The film is being produced by These Pictures, the company owned by Johansson and her colleagues Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn. Apple won the rights to the film at a highly competitive auction.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Wonder' Starring Florence Pugh
Coming in hot from the massive box office run of Don’t Worry Darling, Academy Award-nominated actress Florence Pugh is back with her latest project, The Wonder. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, The Wonder is a period drama that follows English nurse Lib Wright (Pugh), assigned to watch a young girl who has not eaten a single thing for months.
Collider
What's Leaving Netflix in November 2022
Netflix is looking to have a huge month with a new season of The Crown, the highly anticipated series Wednesday, and new films like Enola Holmes 2 and Slumberland, but like all months, there will also be a handful of titles that will be leaving the service, at least for now. Fan-favorite movies like Clueless starring Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd, the charming Bridget Jones's Baby with Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth, and Patrick Dempsey, Steven Spielberg's classic adaptation of The Color Purple starring Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg, and Eli Roth's ultra-violent cannibal themed horror movie The Green Inferno, will all be leaving Netflix in the month of November. Series such as From Dusk Till Dawn, Goosebumps, Knight Rider, and Stargate SG-1 will also all be leaving Netflix in November.
Collider
Henry Cavill Reveals the Most Challenging Scene of His Career and It Wasn't 'Man of Steel'
One of Henry Cavill’s most fun roles is certainly as Millie Bobby Brown’s brother Sherlock Holmes in the Enola Holmes franchise. However, the actor has participated in so many high-profile movies – including new Superman adventures that are yet to be announced – that we can’t help but wonder: how much fun does he have on set? During a press tour for Enola Holmes 2, Cavill spoke with Collider about his experience in director Christopher McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible — Fallout, the sixth entry in the franchise.
Collider
What's New on Paramount+ in November 2022
Paramount+ looks to be delivering some exciting titles this November, including a new series from one of TV's biggest names, the revival of a fan-favorite series, and a childhood favorite getting her own "No Way Home." Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of Yellowstone, and Terence Winter, the creator of Boardwalk Empire...
Collider
'Enola Holmes 2's Director Explains Sam Claflin's Absence in the Sequel Film
Netflix's Enola Holmes 2, the sequel to the 2020 film starring Millie Bobby Brown as the titular sister to Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes, will be streaming on November 4, and looking up and down the cast will reveal a glaring absence from the original film. Sam Claflin, who played the duo's oldest sibling Mycroft in the original film, did not make a return in the newly released follow-up with many fans wondering why. Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the chance to sit down with the film's director Harry Bradbeer and asked about his exclusion. While Claflin was unable to appear in this film, fans of the actor and the character will be happy to hear that he has an open invitation to return in the future.
Collider
Where Has Saw Gerrera Been Hiding in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor.Andor has the opportunity to expand and improve upon some of the characters, storylines, and thematic implications that were first introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Although the first live-action Star Wars spinoff film was originally conceived as a darker film in the vein of Saving Private Ryan, the film had a tumultuous post-production process and had to go through many weeks of reshoots. Tony Gilroy was brought in to save the film, so it should be interesting to see a project that he has full control over with Andor.
Comments / 0