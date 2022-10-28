Read full article on original website
WAFF
Man arrested on domestic violence charge after alleged dispute with mother
LANGSTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man after an alleged domestic dispute with his mother sent her to the hospital. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrested James Benson on Oct. 29 after they found his mother suffering from serious...
Man arrested for murder of missing Marshall County man
Authorities have charged a man with the murder of a missing person in Marshall County.
WAAY-TV
2 charged in Jackson County drug search
Two Jackson County women face multiple drug charges after a Friday arrest. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Section Police Department searched a residence on County Road 48 in Section. Authorities said they found more than 29.5 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. Sandra Darlene Walden,...
wrganews.com
54-year-old Rome man arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor
A 54-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department on Tuesday for using a computer to solicit a minor. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Rodney James Towe of a Holland Drive address contacted someone online he believed to be under 16 years old and requested the individual for sex acts and nude pictures. Towe was arrested and has been charged with felony sexually explicit conduct of a minor, obscene internet contact with a child, felony use of a computer service to solicit a child, and aggravated child molestation.
wrganews.com
53-year-old Rome Woman arrested for Stolen Firearms
A 53-year-old Rome woman was arrested on Wilson Avenue on Sunday by the Rome Police Department for allegedly stealing firearms. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Catrece Dion Mims is being charged with Possession of drug-related objects, 3 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 3 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, 2 counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property.
Three Marshall County convicted murderers up for parole
Three Marshall County men convicted of murder will soon have a chance for early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles.
Polk Jail report – Monday, October 31, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, October 31, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, October 31, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
wvtm13.com
Gadsden police search for suspects in deadly home invasion
GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden police are searching for two suspects after a deadly home invasion in Oakleigh Estates Sunday night. Intruders shot Cornell Toney, 61, inside the Carolyn Lane home where was staying, according to police. Authorities say, Toney ran to a neighbor's house and collapsed in the yard....
wrganews.com
Rome Man arrested for Stalking and Burglary
A 35-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department on Sunday for stalking and burglary charges after he allegedly carried a firearm into a Longmeadow Drive residence he had been previously banned from. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Lanarius Zondrea Dupree II is being charged with 3rd-degree cruelty to children, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, first-degree burglary, and aggravated stalking charges.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 10/24/2022 to 10/30/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 10/24/2022 to 10/30/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 765 calls for service. There were 95 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 34 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 19 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 73 traffic stops, and 33 traffic citations. Ten warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Sheriff: Man assaults mother, sheriff's deputy Saturday
A Langston man is facing multiple charges after investigators say he assaulted his mother and a sheriff's deputy Saturday afternoon. According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, a deputy responded to a domestic violence call on Armstrong Road about 1:15 p.m. Sims said the deputy found the suspect's mother hurt...
Motorcyclist killed in DeKalb County crash
One person was killed in a wreck involving a motorcycle in DeKalb County Tuesday.
Gadsden man fatally shot during home invasion, 2 suspects sought
A Gadsden man died after he was shot Sunday during a home invasion, according to a report. Cornell Toney, 61, died at a local hospital after he was shot in a home on Carolyn Lane in the Oakleigh Estates subdivision around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Gadsden Police Capt. Bobby Jackson told the Gadsden Times.
wrganews.com
Rome Woman Charged With a Number Of Charges
A 34-year-old Rome woman was arrested on Gibbson St. at approximately 11:11 pm on Thursday night when she allegedly damaged the property of another. Denise Shevon Cron intentionally, without their consent caused damages of more than $500.00 while children under the age of 18 years of age were in attendance.
Man shot dead after police chase ATV in Etowah County
A man was shot dead following a police chase in Etowah County on Friday, according to law enforcement officials. A statement issued by Etowah County's Sheriff's Office did not confirm who shot the man but characterized the shooting as "officer-involved."
wbrc.com
Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Etowah Co.
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A person is dead after shots were fired during a chase with a four-wheeler, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Police say around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, an Etowah County Investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler driven by a male on Holliday Circle in the Egypt Community. During the pursuit, the man stopped the ATV on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot. During the foot pursuit, a struggle occurred and shots where fired, resulting in the death of the man.
wrganews.com
Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife
A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
Candlelight vigil held for missing Valley Head teen
It's been over a month since 19-year-old MaKenna Joy Purvis went missing. Sunday evening, her family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil.
Need groceries? Food distribution to be held at DeKalb County Fairgrounds
In need of groceries? Kudzu Millwork will be distributing free groceries on Nov. 12 at the Dekalb County VFW fair grounds in Fort Payne.
wrganews.com
5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street
Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
