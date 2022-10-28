ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

WAAY-TV

2 charged in Jackson County drug search

Two Jackson County women face multiple drug charges after a Friday arrest. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Section Police Department searched a residence on County Road 48 in Section. Authorities said they found more than 29.5 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. Sandra Darlene Walden,...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

54-year-old Rome man arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor

A 54-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department on Tuesday for using a computer to solicit a minor. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Rodney James Towe of a Holland Drive address contacted someone online he believed to be under 16 years old and requested the individual for sex acts and nude pictures. Towe was arrested and has been charged with felony sexually explicit conduct of a minor, obscene internet contact with a child, felony use of a computer service to solicit a child, and aggravated child molestation.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

53-year-old Rome Woman arrested for Stolen Firearms

A 53-year-old Rome woman was arrested on Wilson Avenue on Sunday by the Rome Police Department for allegedly stealing firearms. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Catrece Dion Mims is being charged with Possession of drug-related objects, 3 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 3 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, 2 counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property.
ROME, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Monday, October 31, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, October 31, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, October 31, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
wvtm13.com

Gadsden police search for suspects in deadly home invasion

GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden police are searching for two suspects after a deadly home invasion in Oakleigh Estates Sunday night. Intruders shot Cornell Toney, 61, inside the Carolyn Lane home where was staying, according to police. Authorities say, Toney ran to a neighbor's house and collapsed in the yard....
GADSDEN, AL
wrganews.com

Rome Man arrested for Stalking and Burglary

A 35-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department on Sunday for stalking and burglary charges after he allegedly carried a firearm into a Longmeadow Drive residence he had been previously banned from. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Lanarius Zondrea Dupree II is being charged with 3rd-degree cruelty to children, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, first-degree burglary, and aggravated stalking charges.
ROME, GA
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 10/24/2022 to 10/30/2022

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 10/24/2022 to 10/30/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 765 calls for service. There were 95 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 34 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 19 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 73 traffic stops, and 33 traffic citations. Ten warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
wrganews.com

Rome Woman Charged With a Number Of Charges

A 34-year-old Rome woman was arrested on Gibbson St. at approximately 11:11 pm on Thursday night when she allegedly damaged the property of another. Denise Shevon Cron intentionally, without their consent caused damages of more than $500.00 while children under the age of 18 years of age were in attendance.
ROME, GA
wbrc.com

Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Etowah Co.

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A person is dead after shots were fired during a chase with a four-wheeler, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Police say around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, an Etowah County Investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler driven by a male on Holliday Circle in the Egypt Community. During the pursuit, the man stopped the ATV on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot. During the foot pursuit, a struggle occurred and shots where fired, resulting in the death of the man.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife

A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street

Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

