Jury reviewing testimony in Gurung murder trial
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A jury deliberating in the insanity murder trial of a Burlington man on Tuesday asked the judge to review video testimony. Aita Gurung was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after police say he killed his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, and severely injured his mother-in-law in the October 2017 attack.
WCAX
Victim in Burlington assault remains in critical condition
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The victim of a weekend assault in Burlington remains in critical condition and his girlfriend is asking anyone who witnessed the attack to share cell phone video. Police say the assault took place around 2 a.m. Sunday on Church Street. When officers arrived, they found Liam...
WCAX
Body found in Colchester fire identified
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man remains jailed on new charges
PLATTSBURGH | Just days after being jailed on contempt charges, a Plattsburgh man is now facing new felony and misdemeanor allegations. New York State Police most recently arrested Simon L. Conroy Oct. 30 in connection with a fraudulently cashed check. Police said on Oct. 25, troopers were called to Conroy...
WCAX
2 arrested for Church Street assault
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men face aggravated assault charges following an incident on Church Street early Sunday morning. Police say it happened around 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one person unconscious on the ground and two people restrained by witnesses. Police say 21-year-olds Gordon Horner of Johnson...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating violent attack in downtown Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police are investigating a violent fight on Church Street. It happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Police said 21-year-old Gordon Horner and 21-year-old Dominic Lewis attacked another person, kicking the person in the head multiple times. The victim became unconscious on the...
newportdispatch.com
Woman charged with attempting to break into a coin machine in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — A 41-year-old woman was cited for unlawful mischief following an incident in Cambridge yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a woman attempting to break into a coin machine with a hunting knife at The Laundry Lounge located on Maple Street at around 7:35 p.m. Police say...
WCAX
School district merger on the ballot in Addison County
Milton man indicted in deadly Littleton, NH crash
A grand jury has indicted Jordan Couture in connection with a crash in which his two daughters were killed.
WCAX
Milton man faces criminal charges after crash that killed his two young daughters
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Milton man faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed his two young daughters on an interstate highway in New Hampshire. A grand jury indicted Jordan Couture on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of his truck in Littleton last December.
WCAX
Montpelier Police chief to step down after 2-year stint
mynbc5.com
Police investigate report of shots fired at apartment building in St. Johnsbury
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — Police are investigating after a St. Johnsbury resident said someone shot at their apartment building on the night of Halloween. St. Johnsbury Police said they received a call from 42-year-old Vera Langmaid on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. after Langmaid said someone shot at her apartment building on 57 Harrison Avenue.
Suspect sought in Richford criminal threatening case
Police believe the man shown here threatened another man with a knife Saturday afternoon.
VTDigger
Man in critical condition after assault in downtown Burlington
Burlington Police arrested two men after residents restrained them from “stomping on the victim’s head” after a fight downtown early Sunday, according to a police press release. Gordon Horner, 21, of Johnson, and Dominic Lewis, 21, of Winooski, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with serious...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Swanton
SWANTON — A 36-year-old man was cited following an incident in Swanton on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a motor vehicle crash with possible injury on Vermont Route 78, in the area of Louie’s Landing, at around 1:20 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they found Adam...
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Aaron Brunette Of N Andover, Massachusetts For DUI
Friday night, Vermont State Police arrested Aaron Brunette, 31, of N Andover, Massachusetts for DUI. At approximately 11:23 p.m. Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the area of Rt. 7 and Lime Kiln Rd in the town of Charlotte, Vermont for a motor vehicle crash. Vermont State Police...
WCAX
Search for two larceny suspects in South Burlington
‘An uphill battle’: 2 write-in candidates vie to beat out embattled former deputy in Franklin County sheriff's race
One is talking up his experience working for the sheriff’s department, while the other says the office needs “fresh eyes,” especially after the events of the past several months. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘An uphill battle’: 2 write-in candidates vie to beat out embattled former deputy in Franklin County sheriff's race.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash with injuries in Sheldon
SHELDON — A 35-year-old man from Swanton was cited for DUI following a crash in Sheldon early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Route 236 at around 1:20 a.m. The driver was identified as Adam Hoague. Police allege that he showed signs of alcohol impairment. Hoague was...
