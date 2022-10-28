ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Jury reviewing testimony in Gurung murder trial

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A jury deliberating in the insanity murder trial of a Burlington man on Tuesday asked the judge to review video testimony. Aita Gurung was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after police say he killed his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, and severely injured his mother-in-law in the October 2017 attack.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Victim in Burlington assault remains in critical condition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The victim of a weekend assault in Burlington remains in critical condition and his girlfriend is asking anyone who witnessed the attack to share cell phone video. Police say the assault took place around 2 a.m. Sunday on Church Street. When officers arrived, they found Liam...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Body found in Colchester fire identified

COLCHESTER, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh man remains jailed on new charges

PLATTSBURGH | Just days after being jailed on contempt charges, a Plattsburgh man is now facing new felony and misdemeanor allegations. New York State Police most recently arrested Simon L. Conroy Oct. 30 in connection with a fraudulently cashed check. Police said on Oct. 25, troopers were called to Conroy...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

2 arrested for Church Street assault

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men face aggravated assault charges following an incident on Church Street early Sunday morning. Police say it happened around 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one person unconscious on the ground and two people restrained by witnesses. Police say 21-year-olds Gordon Horner of Johnson...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigating violent attack in downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police are investigating a violent fight on Church Street. It happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Police said 21-year-old Gordon Horner and 21-year-old Dominic Lewis attacked another person, kicking the person in the head multiple times. The victim became unconscious on the...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman charged with attempting to break into a coin machine in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — A 41-year-old woman was cited for unlawful mischief following an incident in Cambridge yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a woman attempting to break into a coin machine with a hunting knife at The Laundry Lounge located on Maple Street at around 7:35 p.m. Police say...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
WCAX

School district merger on the ballot in Addison County

ADDISON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Montpelier Police chief to step down after 2-year stint

MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

Man in critical condition after assault in downtown Burlington

Burlington Police arrested two men after residents restrained them from “stomping on the victim’s head” after a fight downtown early Sunday, according to a police press release. Gordon Horner, 21, of Johnson, and Dominic Lewis, 21, of Winooski, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with serious...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Swanton

SWANTON — A 36-year-old man was cited following an incident in Swanton on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a motor vehicle crash with possible injury on Vermont Route 78, in the area of Louie’s Landing, at around 1:20 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they found Adam...
SWANTON, VT
WCAX

Search for two larceny suspects in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

‘An uphill battle’: 2 write-in candidates vie to beat out embattled former deputy in Franklin County sheriff's race

One is talking up his experience working for the sheriff’s department, while the other says the office needs “fresh eyes,” especially after the events of the past several months. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘An uphill battle’: 2 write-in candidates vie to beat out embattled former deputy in Franklin County sheriff's race.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash with injuries in Sheldon

SHELDON — A 35-year-old man from Swanton was cited for DUI following a crash in Sheldon early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Route 236 at around 1:20 a.m. The driver was identified as Adam Hoague. Police allege that he showed signs of alcohol impairment. Hoague was...
SHELDON, VT

