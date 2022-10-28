When it comes to cooking, one of the most important things is to pay attention. Whether you are baking a pie or sauteing vegetables, it is crucial to monitor the process closely, since even the smallest mistakes can have big consequences. For example, if you fail to stir the batter regularly while making a cake, your cake may end up over-baked or under-baked. Similarly, if you don't keep an eye on simmering sauces or stews, they may boil over or burn on the bottom of the pan. With this in mind, it is essential to stay focused and engaged while cooking, so that you can catch any potential problems before they occur. By doing so, you will be able to create dishes that are delicious and satisfying every time.

COLORADO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO