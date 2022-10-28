ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Parks and Wildlife: Don't leave Halloween pumpkins out for wildlife consumption

Oct. 29—The Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the state's conservation, outdoor recreation and wildlife management agency, is reminding residents it's illegal to intentionally feed wildlife in Colorado, and asks for proper disposal of Halloween pumpkins instead of leaving them for animals. "We want our wildlife to be sustained by the resources that naturally occur in their habitat," CPW Wildlife Pathologist Karen Fox said in a news release. "Our policy is definitely to not provide supplemental food to big game in any form." ...
Fire Cash Buyers

Common Causes Of House Fires In Colorado

KKTV

LEAP applications open Tuesday to help Coloradans pay winter heating costs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Applications open up Tuesday to get help paying your winter heating costs. 11 News spoke with LEAP, Colorado’s low-income energy assistance program, which helps eligible Coloradans pay a portion of their winter home heating costs, equipment repair and/or replacement of inoperable heating tools from November to April.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado Democrats press Forest Service for details on plan to spend $10B

Six Colorado Democrats serving in Congress sent a letter to the U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday, Nov. 1, asking for more details how the agency plans to spend more than $10 billion, including Colorado’s initial allocation of $18 million. The money comes from two laws, the bipartisan Infrastructure Law...
9NEWS

Here are the Colorado ski resort changes coming this season

DENVER — Guests returning to Colorado’s ski slopes this winter after two years of conditions limited by the coronavirus will find an abundance of newer and faster lifts, expanded terrain and bigger central buildings where they can sit and rest after a long day on the mountain. Here...
9NEWS

Colorado snowpack off to a good start

COLORADO, USA — It's sort of like the Broncos being 1-0 on the season or the Rockies sweeping their first series of the regular season, so take it with a grain of salt. But, buoyed by a string of storms last week, Colorado's statewide snowpack is sitting at 33% above its season-to-date norm, based on official data from the Department of Agriculture.
9NEWS

Share your feline photos with 9NEWS on National Cat Day

Colorado's cat community has not disappointed, sharing some amazing feline photos with 9NEWS. On the bottom right, you'll see a button called 'Near Me'—click it. A map will pop up, zoom in or out to find photos, videos, and stories from around Colorado. Click the orange button in the...
OutThere Colorado

Colorado family investing in the future of camel milk

Oct. 30—Every day is hump day at Kyle and Holly Hendrix's dairy farm. The Hendrixes are the owners of Camelot Dairy, one of only two camel dairy farms in the United States. The other one is in Ramona, Calif. The couple operates a small regular dairy on their farm north of Wray, just a few miles from the Nebraska state line, and in 2012 attended the National Brown Swiss Show...
1037theriver.com

WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Colorado’s soaring auto theft turns violent

Colorado is on track for the second year in a row to be the No. 1 state in the entire nation for auto theft. That’s more than a dubious distinction — it’s a wakeup call. As cops will tell you, auto theft isn’t merely a property crime; it’s one of those leading indicators that says a lot about public safety in general. And Colorado’s overall crime rate has indeed surged over the past few years.
9NEWS

Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state's border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado's closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack, which often crosses into Wyoming where hunting wolves is legal, gained notoriety last...
94kix.com

Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
