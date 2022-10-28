Read full article on original website
Colorado Parks and Wildlife: Don't leave Halloween pumpkins out for wildlife consumption
Oct. 29—The Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the state's conservation, outdoor recreation and wildlife management agency, is reminding residents it's illegal to intentionally feed wildlife in Colorado, and asks for proper disposal of Halloween pumpkins instead of leaving them for animals. "We want our wildlife to be sustained by the resources that naturally occur in their habitat," CPW Wildlife Pathologist Karen Fox said in a news release. "Our policy is definitely to not provide supplemental food to big game in any form." ...
Bighorn sheep illegally killed in Colorado, CPW seeks help identifying poacher
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are investigating a poaching incident involving a desert bighorn sheep near Colorado State Highway 141 between Gateway and Grand Junction, according to a Tuesday news release. Wildlife officers responded to the scene on Monday, after receiving a report from a climber who spotted the dead...
When Bears Go to Sleep, the Rest of Colorado’s Wildlife Wakes Up
Humans aren't the only Coloradans that have learned to be Bear Aware — the animals have too. A recent tweet from Ranger Tiffany McCauley, a park ranger at Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) Northeast Region, showcased an interesting Centennial State phenomenon that happens when bears go into hibernation. Let's...
See 25 of Colorado’s Coldest Record Lows Recorded in November
November is here and so is colder weather in Colorado. Just how cold? Both the Farmer's Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac have predicted a cold winter ahead, but what do the record low temps say about November on the western slope?. Below we look at 25 of the coldest...
Common Causes Of House Fires In Colorado
When it comes to cooking, one of the most important things is to pay attention. Whether you are baking a pie or sauteing vegetables, it is crucial to monitor the process closely, since even the smallest mistakes can have big consequences. For example, if you fail to stir the batter regularly while making a cake, your cake may end up over-baked or under-baked. Similarly, if you don't keep an eye on simmering sauces or stews, they may boil over or burn on the bottom of the pan. With this in mind, it is essential to stay focused and engaged while cooking, so that you can catch any potential problems before they occur. By doing so, you will be able to create dishes that are delicious and satisfying every time.
KKTV
LEAP applications open Tuesday to help Coloradans pay winter heating costs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Applications open up Tuesday to get help paying your winter heating costs. 11 News spoke with LEAP, Colorado’s low-income energy assistance program, which helps eligible Coloradans pay a portion of their winter home heating costs, equipment repair and/or replacement of inoperable heating tools from November to April.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Colorado Democrats press Forest Service for details on plan to spend $10B
Six Colorado Democrats serving in Congress sent a letter to the U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday, Nov. 1, asking for more details how the agency plans to spend more than $10 billion, including Colorado’s initial allocation of $18 million. The money comes from two laws, the bipartisan Infrastructure Law...
coloradonewsline.com
Colorado TV stations urged to pull Kirkmeyer ad centered on ‘flat-out lie’
A progressive group on Monday called on Colorado TV stations to refuse to broadcast a “blatantly” false campaign ad from state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, the Republican nominee in the 8th Congressional District. In the ad, Kirkmeyer falsely claims — twice — that Colorado Democrats, including her opponent, state...
Here are the Colorado ski resort changes coming this season
DENVER — Guests returning to Colorado’s ski slopes this winter after two years of conditions limited by the coronavirus will find an abundance of newer and faster lifts, expanded terrain and bigger central buildings where they can sit and rest after a long day on the mountain. Here...
Colorado Will Soon Be Seeing More Cloud Seeding – But What is it?
Mother Nature certainly has a mind of her own, which Coloradans can confirm based on the state's unique weather patterns that often occur - remember that time it snowed in June?!. But along with the significant snowstorms that barrel through the Centennial State each year, humans have found a way...
Colorado snowpack off to a good start
COLORADO, USA — It's sort of like the Broncos being 1-0 on the season or the Rockies sweeping their first series of the regular season, so take it with a grain of salt. But, buoyed by a string of storms last week, Colorado's statewide snowpack is sitting at 33% above its season-to-date norm, based on official data from the Department of Agriculture.
Colorado funds $10 million in rebates for e-bikes
Shalon is one of 156 essential workers who received a free e-bike from the State of Colorado.State of Colorado Energy Office. On the coattails of two successful pilot projects, Colorado will again offer instant rebates to people buying e-bikes.
Share your feline photos with 9NEWS on National Cat Day
Colorado's cat community has not disappointed, sharing some amazing feline photos with 9NEWS. On the bottom right, you'll see a button called 'Near Me'—click it. A map will pop up, zoom in or out to find photos, videos, and stories from around Colorado. Click the orange button in the...
Colorado family investing in the future of camel milk
Oct. 30—Every day is hump day at Kyle and Holly Hendrix's dairy farm. The Hendrixes are the owners of Camelot Dairy, one of only two camel dairy farms in the United States. The other one is in Ramona, Calif. The couple operates a small regular dairy on their farm north of Wray, just a few miles from the Nebraska state line, and in 2012 attended the National Brown Swiss Show...
1037theriver.com
WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
14 Items To Keep In Your Car Before Winter Arrives in Western Colorado
If you were driving on the Grand Mesa or up in Glade Park over the weekend you probably encountered a little snow. By late October, conditions in the Grand Valley allow for some early winter precipitation and some years bring more than others. This is why now is the time...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Colorado’s soaring auto theft turns violent
Colorado is on track for the second year in a row to be the No. 1 state in the entire nation for auto theft. That’s more than a dubious distinction — it’s a wakeup call. As cops will tell you, auto theft isn’t merely a property crime; it’s one of those leading indicators that says a lot about public safety in general. And Colorado’s overall crime rate has indeed surged over the past few years.
Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack
DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state's border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado's closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack, which often crosses into Wyoming where hunting wolves is legal, gained notoriety last...
Only Cage-Free Eggs Will Be Sold in Colorado Thanks to New Law
Animal welfare is a priority in Colorado and the state has passed its own sort of bird bill of rights. According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, starting January 1, 2023, farmers and business owners must begin a transition to cage-free hen housing. What Are Cage-Free Eggs?. Typically hens laying...
94kix.com
Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
