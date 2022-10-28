Read full article on original website
Related
calexicochronicle.com
Heffernan Memorial Hosts Urgent Care Groundbreaking
CALEXICO – Calexico residents became one step closer to urgent care medical services with the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District’s recent groundbreaking for its new Urgent Care Center. Located at the northeast corner of Mary Avenue and Fourth Street, the new facility will be within walking distance of San...
kyma.com
Seasonable start to November before major weather changes enters the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Starting November off with seasonably warm and dry conditions before a storm system passes through the region by the middle of this week. A polar trough will sweep through Southern California which a major cold front will drop our temperatures 15-20 degrees normal later this week.
Shooting on Avenue B and 4th place in Yuma
Another shooting in Yuma happened in the same area as the two previous shootings within the past few weeks. The post Shooting on Avenue B and 4th place in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Seasonably warm and dry for our Halloween
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's a great start to our week as we will stay near our seasonal temperatures and staying nice and dry with our weather conditions to start the week. As the night continues make sure to have a jacket or sweater on hand because it will...
kyma.com
Border Patrol agents in Yuma shoot and kill unknown armed subject
The shooting happened near County 23rd St. and the Salinity Canal. San Luis, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Customs and Border Protection confirmed to KYMA that border patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector shot and killed an armed subject in San Luis. The agents were part of the special BORTAC...
holtvilletribune.com
EC Council Candidate Jackson Ignores Calls for Removal of Campaign Images
EL CENTRO – As part of his candidacy for the El Centro City Council, Jason Jackson said he has been sticking to the issues he cares deeply about, particularly public safety. Jackson also attested that in keeping with his issue-oriented campaign, he has refrained from personally attacking his two opponents, one of whom includes incumbent and current mayor, Tomas Oliva.
YPD hosts 12th annual Scary and Safe Trick or Treat
The Yuma Police Department, with help from the Yuma County Fair Inc. and the City of Yuma is hosting the 12th annual “Scary & Safe Trick or Treat” event at the Yuma County Fairgrounds. The post YPD hosts 12th annual Scary and Safe Trick or Treat appeared first on KYMA.
calmatters.network
Council Candidate’s Video Snubs City Rules
EL CENTRO – At the same time that former mayor Jason Jackson is seeking reelection to the City Council, a campaign video of his is flouting a city policy prohibiting the display of city property and personnel in campaign materials. His apparent snub of the rules continued four days...
calexicochronicle.com
FOOTBALL: Scots, Tigers, ’Cats at Home on Friday
SAN DIEGO – The CIF-San Diego Section football playoff pairings have been announced and four first-round home games are set for Imperial Valley teams on Friday, Nov. 4, with two more teams headed to the San Diego area for first-round games. Undefeated Imperial Valley League champion Central Union High...
Comments / 0