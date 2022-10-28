ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

Comments / 0

Related
calexicochronicle.com

Heffernan Memorial Hosts Urgent Care Groundbreaking

CALEXICO – Calexico residents became one step closer to urgent care medical services with the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District’s recent groundbreaking for its new Urgent Care Center. Located at the northeast corner of Mary Avenue and Fourth Street, the new facility will be within walking distance of San...
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Seasonably warm and dry for our Halloween

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's a great start to our week as we will stay near our seasonal temperatures and staying nice and dry with our weather conditions to start the week. As the night continues make sure to have a jacket or sweater on hand because it will...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Border Patrol agents in Yuma shoot and kill unknown armed subject

The shooting happened near County 23rd St. and the Salinity Canal. San Luis, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Customs and Border Protection confirmed to KYMA that border patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector shot and killed an armed subject in San Luis. The agents were part of the special BORTAC...
SAN LUIS, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

EC Council Candidate Jackson Ignores Calls for Removal of Campaign Images

EL CENTRO – As part of his candidacy for the El Centro City Council, Jason Jackson said he has been sticking to the issues he cares deeply about, particularly public safety. Jackson also attested that in keeping with his issue-oriented campaign, he has refrained from personally attacking his two opponents, one of whom includes incumbent and current mayor, Tomas Oliva.
EL CENTRO, CA
calmatters.network

Council Candidate’s Video Snubs City Rules

EL CENTRO – At the same time that former mayor Jason Jackson is seeking reelection to the City Council, a campaign video of his is flouting a city policy prohibiting the display of city property and personnel in campaign materials. His apparent snub of the rules continued four days...
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

FOOTBALL: Scots, Tigers, ’Cats at Home on Friday

SAN DIEGO – The CIF-San Diego Section football playoff pairings have been announced and four first-round home games are set for Imperial Valley teams on Friday, Nov. 4, with two more teams headed to the San Diego area for first-round games. Undefeated Imperial Valley League champion Central Union High...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy