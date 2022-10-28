ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

CPD vehicles, police station shot with paintballs: officials

CHICAGO - Multiple Chicago police vehicles were shot with paintballs early Tuesday in the South Loop. The vehicles were parked in front of the 1st District Police Station, located in the 1700 block of South State Street, when they were struck around 2:20 a.m. with what appeared to be paintballs, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car flips over as driver speeds away from police

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car flipped over as a driver tried to speed away from police in West Town overnight. Police said officers tried to stop the Kia SUV for speeding, but the driver took off. The Kia hit a red sedan and flipped over at Augusta Boulevard and Wood Street just after midnight. The driver got out and ran away. Passengers in both cars suffered minor injuries and are in the hospital in good condition.No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

CTA station near United Center set to open in 2024

CHICAGO - A new CTA Green Line station near the United Center is under construction and scheduled to be completed in 2024. The station was initially supposed to open in 2020 but now the stop along Damen Avenue is projected to be done in 2024. The project is expected to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 58, shot while on the sidewalk in West Ridge

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while on a sidewalk in West Ridge Tuesday night. At about 7:18 p.m., a 58-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Touhy Avenue when she was shot in the right leg, police said. The victim was transported to an...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Body camera shows Chicago police shooting that left a man dead in Old Town

Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, released videos today of the police shooting that killed a man in Old Town on October 2. COPA previously announced that the man, identified by the medical examiner’s office as 20-year-old Antonio Fitzgerald Calmese, fired a gun toward officers before they returned fire and killed him. The exchange of gunfire came after an officer deployed his Taser twice, but the device’s prongs “did not appear to make contact” with the man, COPA said.
CHICAGO, IL
thekatynews.com

Here’s Why Violent Road Rage Accidents are on the Rise in Chicago

Road rage is a common cause of car accidents in Chicago and around the country. Violent interactions between drivers can lead to fury, verbal abuse, punching, accidents, and even shooting. If you have been in a road rage crash, you probably already know that these accidents are more common than ever. Aggressive and reckless driving is one of the common reasons for road rage accidents. Here’s why violent road rage accidents are on the rise in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Northwest Side residents warned after violent carjackings, armed robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents after a series of armed robberies and carjackings Sunday on the Northwest Side. At least six victims were targeted Sunday evening in less than two hours, police said. In each incident, a group of men approaches the victim, flashes handguns and demands their property.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man driving BMW carjacked in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO - A man driving a BMW was carjacked in Chicago's Loop on Sunday morning. The victim was in the BMW on Jackson Boulevard near South Michigan Avenue around 5:30 when a black four-door sedan pulled up alongside him. Two men from the sedan got out and one threatened the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy