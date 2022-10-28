Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
CPD vehicles, police station shot with paintballs: officials
CHICAGO - Multiple Chicago police vehicles were shot with paintballs early Tuesday in the South Loop. The vehicles were parked in front of the 1st District Police Station, located in the 1700 block of South State Street, when they were struck around 2:20 a.m. with what appeared to be paintballs, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Fulton Market restaurant demands more police cameras after drive-by shooting wounds manager
CHICAGO - A Fulton Market restaurant released video of a September shooting, while demanding the city install more police cameras. Outdoor diners at The Aberdeen Tap ducked for cover after a drive-by shooter sprayed a hail of bullets on Sept. 16, 2022. The restaurant manager was injured in the gunfire.
Video of West Garfield Park shooting shows ride-share being shot at; Fulton Market calls for cameras
A passenger in the ride-share was shot, but survived.
Lightfoot’s security detail involved in Northwest Side police shooting: sources
CHICAGO — A police shooting on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning involved Chicago Police officers assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail, sources told WGN Investigates. No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Monticello. Police sources said the officers witnessed an attempted robbery, […]
fox32chicago.com
Missing a bicycle in this Chicago suburb? You have two weeks to claim it
LISLE, Ill. - If your bicycle went missing in or around Lisle, you have two weeks to claim it. Lisle police said they have had more than 50 unclaimed bikes for more than six months, and any police reports linked to them have been closed. If the owners don't come...
NBC Chicago
Lightfoot Calls For ‘Statewide Ban' on ‘Weapons of War' After Garfield Park Mass Shooting
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday posted a statement to Twitter "urging" state legislature to act after a drive-by mass shooting Monday in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood left at least 14 people injured, including 3 children. "Last night's shooting reminds us that there are too many weapons of war...
Car flips over as driver speeds away from police
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car flipped over as a driver tried to speed away from police in West Town overnight. Police said officers tried to stop the Kia SUV for speeding, but the driver took off. The Kia hit a red sedan and flipped over at Augusta Boulevard and Wood Street just after midnight. The driver got out and ran away. Passengers in both cars suffered minor injuries and are in the hospital in good condition.No one is in custody.
Mayor Lightfoot's security details exchanges shots with NW Side robbery suspect, police say
Chicago police officers on Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail exchanged shots with an armed robbery suspect in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.
fox32chicago.com
CTA station near United Center set to open in 2024
CHICAGO - A new CTA Green Line station near the United Center is under construction and scheduled to be completed in 2024. The station was initially supposed to open in 2020 but now the stop along Damen Avenue is projected to be done in 2024. The project is expected to...
Chicago carjacking: Rideshare driver carjacked by passenger, CPD says
The passenger pulled out a gun and demanded the driver's car, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 58, shot while on the sidewalk in West Ridge
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while on a sidewalk in West Ridge Tuesday night. At about 7:18 p.m., a 58-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Touhy Avenue when she was shot in the right leg, police said. The victim was transported to an...
Car crashes into Burnside hair salon, causing building to partially collapse: CFD
The building sustained significant damage.
cwbchicago.com
Body camera shows Chicago police shooting that left a man dead in Old Town
Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, released videos today of the police shooting that killed a man in Old Town on October 2. COPA previously announced that the man, identified by the medical examiner’s office as 20-year-old Antonio Fitzgerald Calmese, fired a gun toward officers before they returned fire and killed him. The exchange of gunfire came after an officer deployed his Taser twice, but the device’s prongs “did not appear to make contact” with the man, COPA said.
thekatynews.com
Here’s Why Violent Road Rage Accidents are on the Rise in Chicago
Road rage is a common cause of car accidents in Chicago and around the country. Violent interactions between drivers can lead to fury, verbal abuse, punching, accidents, and even shooting. If you have been in a road rage crash, you probably already know that these accidents are more common than ever. Aggressive and reckless driving is one of the common reasons for road rage accidents. Here’s why violent road rage accidents are on the rise in Chicago.
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
fox32chicago.com
Northwest Side residents warned after violent carjackings, armed robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents after a series of armed robberies and carjackings Sunday on the Northwest Side. At least six victims were targeted Sunday evening in less than two hours, police said. In each incident, a group of men approaches the victim, flashes handguns and demands their property.
fox32chicago.com
Man driving BMW carjacked in Chicago's Loop
CHICAGO - A man driving a BMW was carjacked in Chicago's Loop on Sunday morning. The victim was in the BMW on Jackson Boulevard near South Michigan Avenue around 5:30 when a black four-door sedan pulled up alongside him. Two men from the sedan got out and one threatened the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop struck by stolen vehicle during traffic stop, person of interest being questioned
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was struck by a stolen vehicle in Gresham Monday afternoon. At about 3:30 p.m., Chicago police stopped a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of West 84th Street and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle. The driver of the stolen Hyundai...
Chicago crime: Man carjacked at gunpoint in Loop, police say
A man was carjacked at gunpoint downtown, Chicago police said.
Evanston police hope spray paint will work as catalytic converter theft deterrent
Most vehicle models newer than 2019 are designed to prevent catalytic converter theft, police said. Hondas and Toyotas account for about 80% of targeted cars.
