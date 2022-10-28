CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car flipped over as a driver tried to speed away from police in West Town overnight. Police said officers tried to stop the Kia SUV for speeding, but the driver took off. The Kia hit a red sedan and flipped over at Augusta Boulevard and Wood Street just after midnight. The driver got out and ran away. Passengers in both cars suffered minor injuries and are in the hospital in good condition.No one is in custody.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO