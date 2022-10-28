ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

How to watch: Chandler vs. Basha is ESPN's high school football game of the week

By Mike Swanson
 4 days ago

The game between Arizona rivals will feature two of the best junior quarterbacks in the nation, Dylan Raiola and Demond Williams Jr.

ESPN will be in Arizona this week for its second-to-last high school football game of the week this season, with Basha taking on Chandler, the No. 10 team in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 .

Undefeated Chandler (7-0) is led by the top-ranked junior in the nation regardless of position, Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola.

Basha (6-1) counters with the No. 2-ranked junior quarterback recruit in the state, Demond Williams Jr.

Each team also boasts an Oregon Ducks commit on the defensive side of the ball, with senior Basha cornerback Cole Martin leading his defense and senior A'mauri Washington anchoring the Chandler defensive line.

Here's how to watch the Basha at Chandler game and the final game of ESPN's 2022 high school football slate (times Pacific):

Basha (Arizona) vs. Chandler (Arizona)

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, on ESPNU from Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona

Jenks (Oklahoma) vs. Bixby (Oklahoma)

5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, on ESPN2 from Bixby High School in Bixby, Oklahoma

(Photo of Chandler quarterback Dylan Raiola by Steven Davis )

