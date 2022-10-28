Read full article on original website
GAME NOTES: THE TULANE GAME
TULSA (3-5, 1-3 AAC) vs. #19 TULANE (7-1, 4-0 AAC) Saturday, Nov. 5, 11:00 am (CT) Stadium: H.A. Chapman Stadium (30,000), Tulsa, Okla. Career Record: 41-51 (8 years) Career Record: 209-113 (25 years) Tulane Record: 38-44 (7 years) THE STORYLINES . . . • Tulsa is in its 126th season...
Tulsa Volleyball Drops Straight Sets To South Florida
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team could not overcome a potent Bulls offense Sunday at home, falling to South Florida (8-14, 2-8 AAC) in straight sets (20-25, 16-25, 22-25). The loss dropped the Golden Hurricane's record to 10-13 overall and 3-8 in American Athletic Conference play.
Tulsa’s Wes Bottenburg Earns Two National Team of the Week Honors
Tulsa men's soccer player Wes Bottenburg was named to the College Soccer News and Top Drawer Soccer National Teams of the Week, as announced by the respective publication. Bottenburg scored the game-winning goal against UCF as he headed in a score at the 74:24 mark off a corner kick taken by Sergio Baena. Bottenburg also helped anchor a defense that allowed just two shots and earned the shutout. For his efforts he was named as the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on October 31.
Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton announces end of career after injury
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton, a 32-year-old Australian native, announced via social media Tuesday evening the end of his senior season and career with the Cowboys. Hutton suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of a loss at Kansas State on Saturday. "That's a wrap," Hutton...
TU Mourns Loss of Legendary Golf Coach Dale McNamara
TULSA, Okla. –– A pioneer in women's collegiate golf and the most successful coach of any sport in history at The University of Tulsa, legendary coach Dale McNamara passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning succumbing to complications from her second battle with cancer. She was 86 and surrounded by her daughters, Cathy and Melissa, at the time of her death.
Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
TU Mourns Loss of TU Athletics Employee Mike Fanning
TULSA, Okla. –– A 14-year member of The University of Tulsa athletic department and 10-year NFL veteran, Mike Fanning passed away Sunday at the age of 69. Fanning joined the TU athletic department in 2009, where he initially worked with group ticket sales. Since 2013, Fanning has served as the special assistant for administration and operations.
REMEMBERING DALE . . .
On Sunday, legendary women's golf coach Dale McNamara passed away succumbing to complications from her second battle with cancer. She was 86 and surrounded by her daughters, Cathy and Melissa, at the time of her death. McNamara was the head coach of the Tulsa women's golf program for 26 years...
What temperatures to expect in Green Country this November
TULSA, Okla. — November is a month of big changes for Green Country. In Tulsa, our readings have ranged from near 90 degrees for a record high down to 10 degrees. When it comes to our average highs and lows, they have a steady drop throughout the month. Our average high goes from 68 degrees for the start of the month to 56 degrees by the last day of November.
Catch a Movie at This Haunted Oklahoma Theater
We have more ghosts per capita than anywhere else in the country, or at least it would seem that way! The Sooner State has more than its fair share of urban legends, ghost stories, tall tales, and haunted places. Oklahoma has all the bases covered when it comes to the...
Montgomery Radio Show Airs Monday from 7-8 PM on Big Country 99.5 FM
TULSA, Okla. –– The Philip Montgomery Radio Show airs Monday on Big Country 99.5 FM, KXBL Radio, live from the RibCrib Restaurant at 16th and Harvard Avenue. Montgomery will preview Saturday's home game against the No. 19th-ranked Tulane Green Wave at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Fans are encouraged to...
College Football World Reacts To Nervous Quarterback's Video
Even some of the most talented players have nerves when they make the jump to the next level. In Saturday's game, Oklahoma State freshman QB Gunnar Gundy was visibly shaking as he took his first snaps as a Cowboy. Something that was caught by trainer Trey Hannam. "Whoa. Freshman at...
Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
Tulsa surgeon performs Oklahoma's first procedure with new artificial disc replacement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is a new option for people suffering from chronic neck and back pain. Dr. Kris Parchuri says he has performed hundreds of spinal disc replacement surgeries in Green Country. Now, he's the first in Oklahoma to use a new procedure with a new device.
Stillwater PD searches for man last heard from Oct. 18
The Stillwater Police Department (SPD) is hoping to locate a local man whom family hasn't heard from since since Oct. 18. SPD officials say Thomas Lee was last known to be homeless and living in Stillwater.
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
Did surveillance video record a ghost at Stillwater’s Atherton Hotel?
Video installers couldn't explain the phenomena.
Lone star holiday: A four-hour drive from Tulsa takes visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas
Did you know the town of Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas? It even has a little passport you can pick up to help guide your exploration of this historic community during the holiday season. There’s plenty of shopping in and around its historic Main Street district and there’s lots of activities in this Dallas suburb to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
Police: 3 people stabbed at Halloween party overnight
Sapulpa police say they got the call of a possible stabbing around 4 a.m. Sunday morning near South 33rd West Avenue and West 81st Street South.
