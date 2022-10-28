ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

tulsahurricane.com

GAME NOTES: THE TULANE GAME

TULSA (3-5, 1-3 AAC) vs. #19 TULANE (7-1, 4-0 AAC) Saturday, Nov. 5, 11:00 am (CT) Stadium: H.A. Chapman Stadium (30,000), Tulsa, Okla. Career Record: 41-51 (8 years) Career Record: 209-113 (25 years) Tulane Record: 38-44 (7 years) THE STORYLINES . . . • Tulsa is in its 126th season...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Volleyball Drops Straight Sets To South Florida

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team could not overcome a potent Bulls offense Sunday at home, falling to South Florida (8-14, 2-8 AAC) in straight sets (20-25, 16-25, 22-25). The loss dropped the Golden Hurricane's record to 10-13 overall and 3-8 in American Athletic Conference play.
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa’s Wes Bottenburg Earns Two National Team of the Week Honors

Tulsa men's soccer player Wes Bottenburg was named to the College Soccer News and Top Drawer Soccer National Teams of the Week, as announced by the respective publication. Bottenburg scored the game-winning goal against UCF as he headed in a score at the 74:24 mark off a corner kick taken by Sergio Baena. Bottenburg also helped anchor a defense that allowed just two shots and earned the shutout. For his efforts he was named as the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on October 31.
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

TU Mourns Loss of Legendary Golf Coach Dale McNamara

TULSA, Okla. –– A pioneer in women's collegiate golf and the most successful coach of any sport in history at The University of Tulsa, legendary coach Dale McNamara passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning succumbing to complications from her second battle with cancer. She was 86 and surrounded by her daughters, Cathy and Melissa, at the time of her death.
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
tulsahurricane.com

TU Mourns Loss of TU Athletics Employee Mike Fanning

TULSA, Okla. –– A 14-year member of The University of Tulsa athletic department and 10-year NFL veteran, Mike Fanning passed away Sunday at the age of 69. Fanning joined the TU athletic department in 2009, where he initially worked with group ticket sales. Since 2013, Fanning has served as the special assistant for administration and operations.
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

REMEMBERING DALE . . .

On Sunday, legendary women's golf coach Dale McNamara passed away succumbing to complications from her second battle with cancer. She was 86 and surrounded by her daughters, Cathy and Melissa, at the time of her death. McNamara was the head coach of the Tulsa women's golf program for 26 years...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

What temperatures to expect in Green Country this November

TULSA, Okla. — November is a month of big changes for Green Country. In Tulsa, our readings have ranged from near 90 degrees for a record high down to 10 degrees. When it comes to our average highs and lows, they have a steady drop throughout the month. Our average high goes from 68 degrees for the start of the month to 56 degrees by the last day of November.
TULSA, OK
Z94

Catch a Movie at This Haunted Oklahoma Theater

We have more ghosts per capita than anywhere else in the country, or at least it would seem that way! The Sooner State has more than its fair share of urban legends, ghost stories, tall tales, and haunted places. Oklahoma has all the bases covered when it comes to the...
PAWHUSKA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Montgomery Radio Show Airs Monday from 7-8 PM on Big Country 99.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. –– The Philip Montgomery Radio Show airs Monday on Big Country 99.5 FM, KXBL Radio, live from the RibCrib Restaurant at 16th and Harvard Avenue. Montgomery will preview Saturday's home game against the No. 19th-ranked Tulane Green Wave at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Fans are encouraged to...
TULSA, OK
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nervous Quarterback's Video

Even some of the most talented players have nerves when they make the jump to the next level. In Saturday's game, Oklahoma State freshman QB Gunnar Gundy was visibly shaking as he took his first snaps as a Cowboy. Something that was caught by trainer Trey Hannam. "Whoa. Freshman at...
KOCO

Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Lone star holiday: A four-hour drive from Tulsa takes visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas

Did you know the town of Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas? It even has a little passport you can pick up to help guide your exploration of this historic community during the holiday season. There’s plenty of shopping in and around its historic Main Street district and there’s lots of activities in this Dallas suburb to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
GRAPEVINE, TX

