East Greenwich, RI

ABC6.com

Founder of Flickers Rhode Island International Film Festival dies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The founder of the Academy Awards sanctioned Flickers Rhode Island International Film Festival George T. Marshall has died. Rhode Island Film and TV Office Executive Director Steven Feinberg confirmed the passing. Marshall was 68 years old. “It is with profound sadness to share the unfortunate...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
uri.edu

Rhode Island teachers learn first-hand about ocean science at sea

KINGSTON, R.I., — October 31, 2022 — Twelve Rhode Island educators recently boarded R/V Endeavor, the University of Rhode Island’s 185-foot research ship, for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become part of a scientific team conducting ocean research at sea. The educators were selected to participate in the...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Uprise RI

McKee Administration responds to State House pallet shelter demonstration

Rhode Island’s Housing Secretary Josh Saal responded to a request for comment from Uprise RI about advocates from the Rhode Island Homeless Advocacy Project (RIHAP), Housing Opportunities for People Everywhere (HOPE), and Direct Action for Rights and Equality (DARE) constructing a rapidly deployable shelter on the State House plaza early Monday morning.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Red Sox legends to volunteer at B.M.C. Durfee High School to combat student hunger in Fall River

Quincy, MA/Fall River, MA – Stop & Shop and Unilever have announced a special donation to Fall River Public Schools to celebrate Unilever joining the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program to help ensure no child has to go to school hungry. As a premier partner in the program, Unilever has pledged to donate $175,000 annually to help Stop & Shop establish more in-school pantries across the Northeast, while also supporting the existing school partners by providing an additional $250,000 donation of food and personal care items like Suave Body Wash, Degree Deodorant, Axe Body Spray and Body Wash, and Dove products. Fall River Public Schools will be the first recipient of those donations.
FALL RIVER, MA
whatsupnewp.com

CCRI Foundation receives nearly $1 million in gifts for Dental Clinic

The Community College of Rhode Island Foundation has recently received major multi-year capital funding gifts from Delta Dental of Rhode Island and the Champlin Foundation to support the refurbishment of sixteen dental operatories in the college’s Dental Hygiene Clinic. The Community College of Rhode Island’s Dental Clinic is the...
WARWICK, RI
foxnebraska.com

Hypodermic needle found in Halloween candy, police in Rhode Island say

Authorities in a Rhode Island town are asking residents to check their child’s Halloween candy after a parent told police they found a hypodermic needle in their child’s candy. It has been brought to our attention from a resident in Barrington that they found a wrapped/sealed hypodermic needle...
BARRINGTON, RI
Cadrene Heslop

Rhode Island Parents To Get $250 Per Dependent

Rhode Island has a program specific to parents and guardians. It will distribute $250 per dependent for a max of three. The highest amount someone can get is $750. (source) This fund has a specific website. Eligible people can use this site to visit the portal. To get an update on your rebate status, people will need to provide these details. (source)
ABC6.com

Rocky Point license plates to be handed out Saturday

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — State legislators from Warwick will be handing out the first round of the Rocky Point license plate Saturday. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey and state representatives Evan Shanley and Joe Solomon Jr. will be distributing 180 of the plates at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Should parents worry about drug-infused candy this Halloween?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With growing concern over rainbow-like fentanyl and other drug infused candy, parents are on the lookout for any drugs that look like candy. While there haven’t been any reported cases of children eating drug infused candy here in Rhode Island, earlier this month Glocester Police seized more than 200 marijuana edibles that were wrapped in Trix, Rice Krispie Treats and Cocoa Pebbles packaging.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford’s The Vault to Reopen With Corey Feldman Show

The Vault in New Bedford is reopening, and the first concert at the music hall will feature famed actor and musician Corey Feldman. Feldman is hitting the road for his first U.S. tour in five years, and will appear at The Vault, located at 791 Purchase Street in New Bedford, on Friday, December 2 for a concert and meet and greet.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

‘Take your pick’: Fall River residents vote on city flag logo

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River residents are now able to vote for the city’s new flag logo. During a press conference Tuesday, Mayor Paul Coogan unveiled the six logos selected during September’s design contest. The city had received over 200 designs. Voting will be available...
FALL RIVER, MA

