Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
ABC6.com
Founder of Flickers Rhode Island International Film Festival dies
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The founder of the Academy Awards sanctioned Flickers Rhode Island International Film Festival George T. Marshall has died. Rhode Island Film and TV Office Executive Director Steven Feinberg confirmed the passing. Marshall was 68 years old. “It is with profound sadness to share the unfortunate...
providenceonline.com
Influencer: Rhody’s Own Maxim Cover Girl Semi-Finalist and Actress Julie Ann Dawson
Congrats on placing within the top of the semi-finals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition. How does it feel?. It’s pretty crazy to me that I beat out approximately 35,000 contestants, and that is something to be proud of! I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends, and fans.
ecori.org
High Levels of PFAS in Warwick’s Spring Pond Likely Symptom of Other R.I. Contamination
WARWICK, R.I. — At Spring Green Pond, the quacking and flapping of ducks mixed with the roaring of jet engines from nearby T. F. Green International Airport and the rush of cars on Warwick Avenue. Recent testing showed this pocket of nature enveloped by a busy commercial and industrial...
uri.edu
Rhode Island teachers learn first-hand about ocean science at sea
KINGSTON, R.I., — October 31, 2022 — Twelve Rhode Island educators recently boarded R/V Endeavor, the University of Rhode Island’s 185-foot research ship, for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become part of a scientific team conducting ocean research at sea. The educators were selected to participate in the...
Uprise RI
McKee Administration responds to State House pallet shelter demonstration
Rhode Island’s Housing Secretary Josh Saal responded to a request for comment from Uprise RI about advocates from the Rhode Island Homeless Advocacy Project (RIHAP), Housing Opportunities for People Everywhere (HOPE), and Direct Action for Rights and Equality (DARE) constructing a rapidly deployable shelter on the State House plaza early Monday morning.
fallriverreporter.com
Red Sox legends to volunteer at B.M.C. Durfee High School to combat student hunger in Fall River
Quincy, MA/Fall River, MA – Stop & Shop and Unilever have announced a special donation to Fall River Public Schools to celebrate Unilever joining the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program to help ensure no child has to go to school hungry. As a premier partner in the program, Unilever has pledged to donate $175,000 annually to help Stop & Shop establish more in-school pantries across the Northeast, while also supporting the existing school partners by providing an additional $250,000 donation of food and personal care items like Suave Body Wash, Degree Deodorant, Axe Body Spray and Body Wash, and Dove products. Fall River Public Schools will be the first recipient of those donations.
whatsupnewp.com
CCRI Foundation receives nearly $1 million in gifts for Dental Clinic
The Community College of Rhode Island Foundation has recently received major multi-year capital funding gifts from Delta Dental of Rhode Island and the Champlin Foundation to support the refurbishment of sixteen dental operatories in the college’s Dental Hygiene Clinic. The Community College of Rhode Island’s Dental Clinic is the...
foxnebraska.com
Hypodermic needle found in Halloween candy, police in Rhode Island say
Authorities in a Rhode Island town are asking residents to check their child’s Halloween candy after a parent told police they found a hypodermic needle in their child’s candy. It has been brought to our attention from a resident in Barrington that they found a wrapped/sealed hypodermic needle...
fox5dc.com
‘House of 1,000 Pumpkins’ Halloween display raises money for cancer research
CRANSTON, Rhode Island - A man whose wife is battling cancer has raised hundreds of dollars in donations for medical research by showcasing 1,000 hand-carved pumpkins outside his home in Rhode Island. Tim Perry’s colorful display, which he calls the "House of 1,000 Pumpkins" features designs illuminated by LED lights....
$82 million in federal grants to help extend life of Pell Bridge
Rhode Island's congressional delegation joined state and local officials Monday to celebrate an $82.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's INFRA Grant Program to help make the upgrades to New England's longest suspension bridge.
Turnto10.com
Operation Holiday Cheer surpasses goal of 350 care packages for service members
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Dozens of volunteers came together on Sunday morning to assemble 400 care packages for Rhode Island service members who will spend the holidays away from home. Organizers had a goal of 350 packages for the 20th anniversary of Operation Holiday Cheer. The Lieutenant Governor's Office...
Rhode Island Parents To Get $250 Per Dependent
Rhode Island has a program specific to parents and guardians. It will distribute $250 per dependent for a max of three. The highest amount someone can get is $750. (source) This fund has a specific website. Eligible people can use this site to visit the portal. To get an update on your rebate status, people will need to provide these details. (source)
GoLocalProv
Nathan Kaufman: While He Was Golfing, He Was Allegedly Ripping off RI Kids for Millions
Rhode Island State Police documents secured by GoLocal unveil the double life of accused embezzler Nathan Kaufman. He was arrested in September by the State Police. Despite allegations of stealing millions, he is free on $15,000 surety bail -- he only had to pay 10% or $1,500 and surrender his passport.
ABC6.com
Rocky Point license plates to be handed out Saturday
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — State legislators from Warwick will be handing out the first round of the Rocky Point license plate Saturday. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey and state representatives Evan Shanley and Joe Solomon Jr. will be distributing 180 of the plates at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston.
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
ABC6.com
Should parents worry about drug-infused candy this Halloween?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With growing concern over rainbow-like fentanyl and other drug infused candy, parents are on the lookout for any drugs that look like candy. While there haven’t been any reported cases of children eating drug infused candy here in Rhode Island, earlier this month Glocester Police seized more than 200 marijuana edibles that were wrapped in Trix, Rice Krispie Treats and Cocoa Pebbles packaging.
New Bedford’s The Vault to Reopen With Corey Feldman Show
The Vault in New Bedford is reopening, and the first concert at the music hall will feature famed actor and musician Corey Feldman. Feldman is hitting the road for his first U.S. tour in five years, and will appear at The Vault, located at 791 Purchase Street in New Bedford, on Friday, December 2 for a concert and meet and greet.
ABC6.com
‘Take your pick’: Fall River residents vote on city flag logo
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River residents are now able to vote for the city’s new flag logo. During a press conference Tuesday, Mayor Paul Coogan unveiled the six logos selected during September’s design contest. The city had received over 200 designs. Voting will be available...
How one business saw opportunity in Sandy’s debris
Superstorm Sandy ravaged homes and business in Rhode Island 10 years ago—including an iconic South County restaurant.
Rhode Island Ballot Questions: What you need to know
Rhode Islanders can vote on three statewide ballot measures in the general election, along with any local referendums.
