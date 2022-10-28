Improved speed and accuracy are a given, but these other benefits spark a new level of excitement about the future of surveying. As a professional licensed land surveyor for more than 25 years, I’ve seen a lot of technology advances in my career. Some of these innovations, like laser scanning, have been truly revolutionary because of the impact they’ve had on how surveyors approach their work. But for accuracy and simplicity, a total station, which may have laser scanning functionality, remains the primary instrument in a surveyor’s toolbox.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO