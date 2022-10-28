Read full article on original website
Related
csengineermag.com
The Three Advantages of the Leica AP20 AutoPole That Impress Me the Most
Improved speed and accuracy are a given, but these other benefits spark a new level of excitement about the future of surveying. As a professional licensed land surveyor for more than 25 years, I’ve seen a lot of technology advances in my career. Some of these innovations, like laser scanning, have been truly revolutionary because of the impact they’ve had on how surveyors approach their work. But for accuracy and simplicity, a total station, which may have laser scanning functionality, remains the primary instrument in a surveyor’s toolbox.
csengineermag.com
Using Small Drones to Measure Wind Speeds in the Polar Regions
Small drones can conduct wind speed measurements in regions where weather stations are difficult to set up and maintain, such as the Arctic region. However, standard ultrasonic anemometers used for wind profiling are too heavy for small drones. To tackle this, Japanese researchers have now tested and validated the use of lightweight thermal anemometers on small drones to accurately measure wind speeds in the Okhotsk Sea, opening doors to a more sustainable polar atmospheric science.
csengineermag.com
ASME Convenes Industry Leaders, Researchers, and Engineers at World’s Largest Interdisciplinary Mechanical Engineering Conference
What: The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) hosts its annual International Mechanical Engineering Congress and Exposition (IMECE),the largest interdisciplinary mechanical engineering conference in the world, October 30 through November 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. IMECE stimulates innovation and fosters new engineering collaborations through unique program elements and networking opportunities, including more than 2,300 presentations, hundreds of technical sessions, and engaging keynotes.
Comments / 0