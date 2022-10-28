Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is
Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Letitia Wright Talks Missing Her Big Brother Chadwick Boseman
Letitia Wright gets really candid about missing her big brother, Chadwick Boseman.
Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'
Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans hope Lake Bell’s role in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ spells MCU’s Dr. Doom
Lake Bell will officially play a character in the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to an as-of-yet-unnamed role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, many MCU fans are hoping her role might be the first bellwether for Fantastic Four villain Dr. Victor von Doom officially entering the chat. Up until...
ComicBook
Kevin Feige Addresses Chadwick Boseman's Absence in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige talked about the loss of Chadwick Boseman before the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Variety spoke to the executive on the purple carpet. Amid questions about the X-Men and Young Avengers, a lot of people didn't lose sight of how this movie is a celebration of Boseman's life first and foremost. Yes, there are some MCU connections and plot developments for this world. But, more importantly, Wakanda Forever takes time to really honor the actor that kickstarted this particular franchise and never loses sight of that. Feige actually talked about the other movies in Boseman's career and how that range will allow a ton of fans to experience and cherish his work into the future.
The Cast Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Gather In The Nation’s Capitol For Special Screening
Last night, the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever linked at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture to screen the upcoming film.
hypebeast.com
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Confirms Film Will Not Feature End Credits Scene
Ahead of Marvel‘s next big and highly-anticipated release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer, Nate Moore, recently confirmed that the movie will not feature any end credits scenes. Traditionally, Marvel keeps audiences inside the theaters until the last second of the end credits as it drops its Easter Eggs and hints at upcoming superhero titles. As the upcoming film wraps up the fourth phase of the MCU, fans would naturally be eager to know any hints for Phase Five.
Collider
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Clip Shows Shuri and Okoye Meeting an Unexpected Challenge
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just released a brand-new clip ahead of its upcoming theatrical release next month. It is the final film in the MCU's Phase Four and will follow the people of Wakanda as they band together to protect themselves from dangerous forces after the tragic death of T'Challa. The film is also said to honor the late great Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in 2019's Black Panther.
Complex
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ First Reactions Are Here
The first reactions to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are here following the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel’s Hollywood premiere. The film, set to hit theaters next month, arrives four years after the Chadwick Boseman-led original. In 2020, Boseman died at the age of 43 due to complications from colon cancer. “Lift Me Up,” a new Rihanna song featured on the film’s soundtrack and slated for release this Friday, was recently revealed to have been written as a tribute to the late actor.
Marvel has a surprise coming 2 weeks before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released
November 11th is the release date for Marvel’s last MCU movie of 2022. That’s a date many MCU fans already know well, especially those who can’t wait to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and find out who will be Marvel’s next Black Panther. Marvel is currently...
Influencer tells white people not to see Black Panther Wakanda Forever
Things are starting to get out of hand, and it seems like the days go by it's only going to get nasty and dirty!. An influencer took to social media to discourage white people from seeing the black Panther Wakanda Forever on opening weekend.
Gizmodo
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lupita Nyong'o Is Heading to A Quiet Place
It’s never a bad time to be a fan of Lupita Nyong’o—an actor so powerful she won an Oscar for her feature debut in 2013's 12 Years a Slave, and went on to appear in the Star Wars sequels and Marvel’s Black Panther films. But fans of Nyong’o’s horror work are getting a special treat today, since she’s just been named the star of A Quiet Place: Day One.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ producer speaks out on the Doctor Doom rumors that won’t go away
Even if you’ve been carefully avoiding any and all potential spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ahead of its release in less than two weeks, you’ll no doubt be fully aware that the rumor mill has been churning incessantly about the potential debut of a certain Latverian dictator.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
Marvel Launches Official Black Panther Podcast
Just in time for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel is increasing its footprint in the podcasting space with the “official” Black Panther podcast. Dubbed Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast, the show will be hosted by author (and sometime Black Panther writer) Ta-Nehisi Coates. The debut episode premieres this Thursday, on November 3, and features a conversation between Coates and Ryan Coogler, the director and co-writer of the two Black Panther films.
Collider
'Captain America 4': Sam Wilson Will Clash With Thunderbolt Ross Says Producer Nate Moore
With Ryan Coogler's sequel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just on the horizon, ushering in the bittersweet close to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, it's time to begin looking to the future. At this summer's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed an entire slate of projects in the works, with Phase 5 and 6 mapped out for the coming years. Set for a 2024 release was the fourth Captain America sequel, Captain America: New World Order, marking Anthony Mackie's first feature-length debut as the new Captain America. Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub was able to sit down with one of the producers for the film, Nate Moore, for an exclusive tease of what fans can expect from the final Phase 5 feature.
Black Panther 2 actors open up on importance of Latin American representation in the Marvel movie
Tenoch Huerta and Mabel Cadena talk the significance of their roles in the Marvel sequel
‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Earns High Praise In Early Reviews
The early reviews are in for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, and they’re overwhelmingly positive. Marvel Studios’ latest blockbuster film had its world premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday evening (Oct. 26), and according to online anecdotes, the highly-anticipated movie delivered. The Ryan Coogler film runs for approximately 160 minutes, and the acclaimed director didn’t waste any time honoring the late Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Critics reveal that the film handles the loss of Boseman and, by extension, King T’Challa, with pride and honesty.More from VIBE.comRihanna Praises Tems For Writing "Lift Me Up" SingleRihanna To Make...
ComicBook
Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends Black Panther Figure Is Up for Pre-Order
Following a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earlier this month, Hasbro debuted a new Marvel Legends figure based on Riri Williams aka Ironheart, who will be portrayed by Dominique Thorne in the upcoming MCU film and Disney+ series. The figure depicts Ironheart in her new armor. Today that figure was followed up by a Marvel Legends figure of the new Black Panther – also with an armor upgrade.
Candyman Star Tony Todd Recalls Earning $1,000 Per Bee Sting While Filming Movie: 'Bring It On!'
"I had a great lawyer at the time and we got paid," Tony Todd said of his earnings from Candyman, which included a bee-sting clause in his contract Tony Todd's Candyman paycheck was as sweet as honey. With the 1992 horror classic recently turning 30, Todd — who originated the sinister titular villain in the film, and appeared in two sequels in 1995 and 1999 — opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how he was paid around $1,000 for every time he was stung by a bee while...
Comments / 0