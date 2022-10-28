ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

JCPS celebrates success of trade school program, record graduation rates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools' Academies of Louisville program celebrated success Tuesday after record graduation rates and the hiring of seven Pleasure Ridge Park High School graduates into welding jobs. The Academies of Louisville program at JCPS began five years ago with the intention of preparing high...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WITF

Penn State’s new president led a Kentucky university through crises. This is the story of her high-wire act.

Neeli Bendapudi led the University of Louisville during a period of turmoil, but her sudden move to Happy Valley raised questions about her motivations and commitment. This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Wave 3

Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city equity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg sat down with WAVE News and were asked three questions ahead of elections. The three questions are an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Monday’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Norton Healthcare repurposes old K-Mart building, opens new autism center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The old K-Mart building off Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road has a new life. Norton Healthcare has repurposed the building to house a new autism center, orthopedic, primary care, and ophthalmology offices. Norton Children’s Medical Group–Hikes Point replaces Norton Children’s Medical Group–Dupont in St. Matthews....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans. According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700. In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Thousands purchase tickets for billion-dollar Powerball jackpot

Louisville Urban League receives $5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation from Scott was announced on Monday morning as one of 25 donations to National Urban League affiliates across the country. Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. Updated: 5...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Neighboring café, tropically-themed bar close in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville small businesses located right next to each other have closed. Riot Café at 4th and West Chestnut streets is out of business after it opened in the fall of 2020 and was named after the civil unrest from that summer in downtown Louisville. The cafe served coffee and focused on supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and conversation about societal concerns.
LOUISVILLE, KY

