wdrb.com
JCPS celebrates success of trade school program, record graduation rates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools' Academies of Louisville program celebrated success Tuesday after record graduation rates and the hiring of seven Pleasure Ridge Park High School graduates into welding jobs. The Academies of Louisville program at JCPS began five years ago with the intention of preparing high...
wdrb.com
University of Louisville narrows presidential field, Gonzalez not a finalist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next president of the University of Louisville will likely come from outside the institution, as interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez confirmed to WDRB News on Friday that she did not advance to final stage of the confidential search process. The university's board of trustees is...
Wave 3
Layne Elementary teacher wins Save A Lot ‘Class-iest Teacher’ sweepstakes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A first grade teacher at Layne Elementary was presented an award and recognized for her dedication and hard work. On Monday, Save A Lot presented Adrienne Moore-Davenport with $500 and the award for “Save A Lot’s Class-iest Teacher.”. The sweepstakes was created in September...
Penn State’s new president led a Kentucky university through crises. This is the story of her high-wire act.
Neeli Bendapudi led the University of Louisville during a period of turmoil, but her sudden move to Happy Valley raised questions about her motivations and commitment. This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town.
lanereport.com
Bill Ramsey promoted to president of the Louisville office for Denham-Blythe Co.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Denham-Blythe Co. Inc. is a design/build large construction company with offices in Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. Announced it has promoted Bill Ramsey to President of the Louisville office. Ramsey will oversee all operations for the Louisville office. He is the former Executive Vice President of...
Wave 3
Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare will be revealing the results from more than 4,000 surveys from community members on its first new hospital in West Louisville. The surveys were collected from May 19 to Sept. 1, and the results from those surveys will be released on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott makes multi-million dollar donation to Louisville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has made another multi-million dollar investment into the Louisville community. In a press release, the Louisville Urban League announced Scott had gifted the nonprofit $5.7 million, one of the largest gifts in the affiliate's 102-year history. President and CEO, Sadiqa Reynolds, called...
wdrb.com
Proposed ordinance encouraging work with second chance Louisville businesses to be heard Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman has a plan to give more opportunities to people who've committed crimes. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey says the second chance ordinance is designed to support businesses that hire people who are convicted of a crime. Under the ordinance, the city would make a...
Wade-Braden Peace Park honors late activists, Shively family affected by housing discrimination
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shively community celebrated moving into the future by honoring late activists who fought discrimination and a Louisville family impacted by it. Andrew and Charlotte Wade and activists Carl and Anne Braden were at the forefront of challenging unfair housing practices in the 1950’s. The...
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Where JCPS District 3 candidates stand on the issues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - School board is a non-partisan race, which is part of the reason that the field is so crowded for JCPS District 3. No one was eliminated in a primary earlier this year so four people are on the ballot. Steve Ullum has lived in Louisville his...
UTEP Employee Has Throat Slashed While in Kentucky for Conference
An El Paso man who works for the University of Texas at El Paso had his throat slashed while in Kentucky for a work conference. He survived the attack and now his family has started a GoFundMe page to help with his recovery. Oscar Sanchez, who works as a Facilities...
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city equity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg sat down with WAVE News and were asked three questions ahead of elections. The three questions are an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Monday’s...
New ordinance encourages Louisville businesses to hire former convicted felons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Everyone deserves a second chance" is the message Louisville's Metro Councilmembers hope to get across to local businesses. Councilwoman Kiesha Dorsey and others filed a plan Thursday supporting local businesses that hire people who were incarcerated. Dorsey calls the legislation "the second chance ordinance." According to...
Wave 3
Suspect in Shively carjacking killed in New Albany crash; ISP investigating
spectrumnews1.com
Norton Healthcare repurposes old K-Mart building, opens new autism center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The old K-Mart building off Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road has a new life. Norton Healthcare has repurposed the building to house a new autism center, orthopedic, primary care, and ophthalmology offices. Norton Children’s Medical Group–Hikes Point replaces Norton Children’s Medical Group–Dupont in St. Matthews....
Wave 3
Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans. According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700. In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills.
WLKY.com
After-school activities canceled at 2 JCPS schools after threat made online
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After-school activities at both Olmsted Academy North and South were canceled on Monday after an online threat was made against the schools. Principals from both schools sent out letters to parents notifying them of the cancellation and change of dismissal. The letters said that police notified...
Wave 3
Thousands purchase tickets for billion-dollar Powerball jackpot
wdrb.com
Neighboring café, tropically-themed bar close in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville small businesses located right next to each other have closed. Riot Café at 4th and West Chestnut streets is out of business after it opened in the fall of 2020 and was named after the civil unrest from that summer in downtown Louisville. The cafe served coffee and focused on supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and conversation about societal concerns.
wdrb.com
Printing error blamed for mistake on 1 single Jefferson County absentee ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Elections blames a printing error for a mistake on an absentee ballot, but officials say they don't believe it's a widespread issue. Thus far, the board has only received one report of a printing error occurring on an absentee ballot. It...
