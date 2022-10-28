Read full article on original website
Dolphins Land Bradley Chubb in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroDenver, CO
Dog the Bounty Hunter vows to hunt sex traffickers, help survivors recoverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver considers moratorium on mobile home park land developmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
New Snooze A.M. Eatery location opens in DenverInna DDenver, CO
Colorado funds $10 million in rebates for e-bikesDavid HeitzColorado State
KKTV
Armed man robs southeast Springs dollar store
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for an armed robber who held up a dollar store in broad daylight Tuesday morning. Employees at the Family Dollar at Airport and South Academy told officers the suspect barged in carrying a gun and demanded money. He fled before police got on scene. It’s unknown how much he got away with.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
‘These People Are Not Really Republicans:’ GOP Infighting May Cost GOP a State House Seat
Republicans in El Paso County’s House District 19 failed to select a replacement for former Rep. Tim Geitner (R-Monument) during an attempted vacancy committee meeting this Saturday in Colorado Springs. “Our elected representative from House District 19, Tim Geitner, resigned on Oct. 7,” explained Ryan Graham, the Republican chairman...
3 men who died in suspected drug overdose in Denver were brothers, family says
DENVER — The three men who were found dead in Denver on Sunday after a suspected drug overdose were related, according to family. Police were called to an apartment on Kittredge Street in northeast Denver around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. On Tuesday, the coroner's office identified the three men who died there as 28-year-old Darren King Jr., 30-year-old Terrance King and 31-year-old Jairon Jackson.
Accused killer caught on camera before Aurora deaths
An Aurora man is still evading police after he is suspected of shooting and killing four people at his ex-girlfriend's home early Sunday morning.
Colorado woman says she also fell victim to an Uber scam
An Uber driver scam is making the rounds in Colorado. A Morrison woman says she fell victim to the scam less than a week ago.
Colorado funds $10 million in rebates for e-bikes
Shalon is one of 156 essential workers who received a free e-bike from the State of Colorado.State of Colorado Energy Office. On the coattails of two successful pilot projects, Colorado will again offer instant rebates to people buying e-bikes.
2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
COLD CASE: Who killed Nathaniel Czajkowski?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in 2017. At approximately 3 a.m., officers were called to the area of Albertacos located near the 4400 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims […]
Colorado renters could be part of price-fixing lawsuit
It alleges that each of the management companies illegally shared RealPage's algorithm-born pricing with each other in order to inflate rental prices, rather than competing with each other on rent prices to attract renters.
coloradosun.com
“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley
Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
9 specials from Gary Shapiro's nearly 40-year career
COLORADO, USA — Gary Shapiro joined 9NEWS in 1983 as the Boulder Bureau Reporter. In 1989 he became the anchor of the 9NEWS Morning Shows. Gary announced his retirement after a nearly 40-year career at 9NEWS. Gary has won numerous awards including Emmys, Best of Gannett and awards from...
Denver metro woman shot, killed in alleged carjacking incident
A woman from the Denver metro area died on Sunday after she was shot in what investigators believe was an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The 21-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Longmont with an apparent gunshot wound early on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the woman and her mother,...
Idaho Springs man used PPP funds for personal expenses, feds say
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — An Idaho Springs man is accused of illegally obtaining more than $1 million by submitting a number of fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans, the United States Attorney’s Office announced. Edward Baker Harrington, 59, was arrested after being indicted by a federal grand jury for...
BROKEN: How one man bounced from two hospitals and a jail cell days before a Denver murder
A day after a Boulder County judge released Brian Murray on a PR bond, he went into the home of a 77-year-old Denver man and killed him. Days before Denver Police say he murdered a 77-year-old man inside his Cheesman Park home, Brian Murray called 911 asking for officers to kill him.
KKTV
At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon
DENVER (KKTV) - Police were investigating in Denver after at least six people were shot. At one point in the investigation, police provided an update stating they believed only five people had been shot, then provided a later update confirming it was six. The shooting happened in the 1400 block...
Man killed following bar fight in Fountain
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed a man following a bar fight early Saturday morning on Oct. 28. 25-year-old Robert Kristo was arrested by FPD and El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies. At 12:37 a.m., officers were called to the Corner Pocket, located at 6502 South […]
Xcel Energy likely to seek gas rate hike in 2023 after Colorado slashed increase
DENVER — Xcel Energy expects to seek natural gas rate increases in 2023 after Colorado utilities regulators slashed the rate hike the power company sought this year. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission OK'd a $64 million natural gas rate hike for what the utility can charge its 1.4 million customers in the Denver metro area and elsewhere in the state.
Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting in Denver hotel room
DENVER — A Denver judge on Friday sentenced a man to life in prison for a fatal shooting in the Highlands neighborhood in May 2021, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. Jessie James McGhee, 55, was convicted in September of killing Dustin Stefan, 34. On Friday, Judge Jennifer...
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
Broomfield house party shooting leaves 1 hospitalized, no arrests made
A disturbance during a house party escalated to a shooting that left one person hospitalized early Sunday morning and now police are trying to find those responsible.
