Castle Rock, CO

KKTV

Armed man robs southeast Springs dollar store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for an armed robber who held up a dollar store in broad daylight Tuesday morning. Employees at the Family Dollar at Airport and South Academy told officers the suspect barged in carrying a gun and demanded money. He fled before police got on scene. It’s unknown how much he got away with.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

‘These People Are Not Really Republicans:’ GOP Infighting May Cost GOP a State House Seat

Republicans in El Paso County’s House District 19 failed to select a replacement for former Rep. Tim Geitner (R-Monument) during an attempted vacancy committee meeting this Saturday in Colorado Springs. “Our elected representative from House District 19, Tim Geitner, resigned on Oct. 7,” explained Ryan Graham, the Republican chairman...
9NEWS

3 men who died in suspected drug overdose in Denver were brothers, family says

DENVER — The three men who were found dead in Denver on Sunday after a suspected drug overdose were related, according to family. Police were called to an apartment on Kittredge Street in northeast Denver around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. On Tuesday, the coroner's office identified the three men who died there as 28-year-old Darren King Jr., 30-year-old Terrance King and 31-year-old Jairon Jackson.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Nathaniel Czajkowski?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in 2017. At approximately 3 a.m., officers were called to the area of Albertacos located near the 4400 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradosun.com

“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley

Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9 specials from Gary Shapiro's nearly 40-year career

COLORADO, USA — Gary Shapiro joined 9NEWS in 1983 as the Boulder Bureau Reporter. In 1989 he became the anchor of the 9NEWS Morning Shows. Gary announced his retirement after a nearly 40-year career at 9NEWS. Gary has won numerous awards including Emmys, Best of Gannett and awards from...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver metro woman shot, killed in alleged carjacking incident

A woman from the Denver metro area died on Sunday after she was shot in what investigators believe was an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The 21-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Longmont with an apparent gunshot wound early on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the woman and her mother,...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Idaho Springs man used PPP funds for personal expenses, feds say

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — An Idaho Springs man is accused of illegally obtaining more than $1 million by submitting a number of fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans, the United States Attorney’s Office announced. Edward Baker Harrington, 59, was arrested after being indicted by a federal grand jury for...
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon

DENVER (KKTV) - Police were investigating in Denver after at least six people were shot. At one point in the investigation, police provided an update stating they believed only five people had been shot, then provided a later update confirming it was six. The shooting happened in the 1400 block...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Man killed following bar fight in Fountain

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed a man following a bar fight early Saturday morning on Oct. 28. 25-year-old Robert Kristo was arrested by FPD and El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies. At 12:37 a.m., officers were called to the Corner Pocket, located at 6502 South […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
K99

What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
