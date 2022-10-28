Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Only a handful of people clear their open arrest warrants in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Six fewer arrest warrants sit on the desk of West Fargo officials tonight after the city’s first ‘second chance’ event put on in an effort to clear the hundreds of low-level crime warrants. While West Fargo officials would have liked...
KFYR-TV
Man sentenced to life without parole for brutal murder of 14-year-old
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 16 months after 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen was stabbed, choked and strangled for nearly 30 minutes in the Party City parking lot, the man responsible has been sentenced in the case. 23-year-old Arthur Kollie will spend the rest of his life in prison without the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Henning man facing charges after Clay County pursuit
(Clay County, MN) -- A Henning man is facing charges after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit in Clay County. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting tells WDAY Radio that a deputy pulled a vehicle over on 90th Avenue North at Second Street, but the driver took off and led a chase that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.
fergusnow.com
Bomb Squad Responds To Cass County Jail For Suspicious Device
A man is facing a charge in Cass County after a suspicious device was found in his backpack while he was being booked into the Cass County jail on a separate charge. The Red River Bomb Valley Bomb Squad responded to the jail yesterday after a Fargo Police K9 alerted officers about the device while 66-year-old Leonard Budrea was being booked.
valleynewslive.com
Wilkin County police chase results in crash and arrest
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 3 pm on Sunday, Wilkin County Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the Wilkin County-Ottertail County line on MNTH 108. The vehicle erratically sped over 100 mph over I-94, almost crashing when it turned onto Wilkin County Road...
kvrr.com
Bomb Squad Called To Cass Co. Jail After Item Found In Incoming Inmates Backpack
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Red River Valley Bomb Squad is called to the Cass County Jail after a suspicious device is found in an incoming inmates backpack. A Fargo Police K9 alerted officers about the device while 66-year-old Leonard Budrea, Jr. was being booked around 3 Sunday afternoon. Bomb...
Fargo officers halt forceful vehicle break-ins
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Officers of the Fargo Police Department were able to apprehend a Moorhead man after he attempted forceful entry of a vehicle on Sunday evening. According to a post made by the Fargo Police Department, on the evening of Sunday, October 30, officers responded to a call of suspicious activity being reported […]
kfgo.com
Driver hospitalized after high speed chase in Clay County
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A man is in the hospital after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Clay County north of Moorhead Monday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said, just after 11 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop the 30-year-old Henning, Minn. man on 90th Avenue North where he was seen crossing the centerline and not wearing a seatbelt.
wdayradionow.com
Body found near Red River in Fargo identified, autopsy pending
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are identifying a body found in the Red River Sunday. The Department tells WDAY Radio that the body of 32-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist was found in the river late Sunday morning north of Main Avenue. Bergquist had no permanent address, and an autopsy is pending.
kvrr.com
Woman arrested in connection to Fargo shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Twenty-three-year-old Tarnelle Abraham has been arrested in connection to a Fargo shooting October 10. She was taken into custody by Cass County deputies on felony warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated reckless endangerment Friday morning. The shooting police say she was involved in happened in...
valleynewslive.com
Cass Co. still investigating explosive device found on new arrestee
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -We’re getting a first look at what led the Red River Bomb Squad to be called in and the Cass County Jail to be locked down for nearly two hours Sunday. Authorities say 66-year-old Leonard Budreau Jr. was brought to the jail around 3...
valleynewslive.com
Meeting scheduled to discuss traffic stop of retired Casselton fire truck
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of concerns Casselton residents have expressed over Monday night’s traffic stop interaction involving a retired fire truck. Sheriff Jesse Jahner has a meeting scheduled with the owner of the retired fire truck on...
valleynewslive.com
Man found dead during out-of-control grass fire in Wilkin County
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A fire that spread across two farmsteads in Wilkin County turned fatal. The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the fire located at a home near 130th Street around 3 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, emergency crews found a large grass fire...
kvrr.com
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota man identified in fatal Fargo motorcycle crash
(Fargo, ND) -- The Bryon, Minnesota man who fatally crashed his motorcycle over the weekend here in Fargo has been identified. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Andrew Burt left a private parking lot and was headed eastbound on Westrac Drive around 1:43 p.m. Saturday when he accelerated, lost control and struck a curb and was thrown from his motorcycle.
gowatertown.net
Motoryclist killed in North Dakota’s Richland County
WYNDMERE, N.D. (KFGO) – The Richland County, North Dakota Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal SUV and motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Highways 13 and 18 on Saturday just after 2:00 p.m. The SUV was traveling eastbound on Highway 13 and slowed to turn left onto Hwy 18 northbound.
valleynewslive.com
Clay County high-speed chase ends in crash
CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Henning, Minnesota man led Clay County deputies on a high-speed chase Monday morning before crashing into a ditch. Troopers say around 11 a.m. they tried to pull a vehicle over on 90th Ave. N. at 2nd St. They say the driver wasn’t buckled and was crossing over the center lines.
valleynewslive.com
S. Fargo kid’s bike stolen in broad daylight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Friday, a bike was stolen from a S. Fargo family in broad daylight. The alleged crime happened on camera. “The reason I chose this neighborhood, I feel like it is quiet and safe over here. And to hear this happen to me I was so shocked.” said Tea Guo, who’s son’s bike was stolen on Friday.
Man found dead in northwest Minnesota after 'out of control' grass fire
Authorities in Wilkin County found one person dead Sunday while responding to a major grass fire surrounding two farmsteads near Barnesville. The Wilkin County Sheriff's Office said responders were called to 130th Street and Highway 9 around 3 p.m. on reports of an "out of control" grass fire near a home.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Highway patrol identifies Breckinridge man killed in Richland County crash
(Wyndmere, ND) -- A Breckenridge, Minnesota man has been identified after a fatal crash in Richland County over the weekend. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that just after 2 p.m. Saturday a car slammed into a motorcycle driven by 53-year-old Troy Green near the intersection of Highways 13 and 18 in Wyndmere.
