ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Many people will be looking for frightening fun Monday night and they can find it at the Reeve’s Haunted House in Essex. As Elissa Borden reports, the elaborate setup in the local family’s basement directly benefits Camp-Ta-Kum-Ta. You’d never guess it by looking at their house but Tom and Erika Reeves aren’t big Halloween people. “Well, I can’t watch a scary movie but I love building and I love creating,” Erika said.

ESSEX, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO