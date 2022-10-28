ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Urban Landscape: Fells Point library selling for $330,000; UB narrows search for developer; Patagonia sets Opening Weekend dates; Station North building goes up for auction; Jonathan Jensen pens ode to Dumpster Day

By Ed Gunts
baltimorefishbowl.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot House: Cathedral Hill townhome features high ceilings, 11 fireplaces, and other stunning details

510 Cathedral Street, Baltimore. Hot House: Unique townhouse on Cathedral Hill, beautifully renovated. 7 beds/10 baths. 8,250 square feet. Asking price: $1,375,000. What: While most people can’t quite place Cathedral Hill, if you think for a second, you might realize it’s the neighborhood immediately surrounding the Basilica on Cathedral Street (get it?) and the Central Branch of the Pratt Library. This beautifully restored and renovated townhouse is on the “up-hill” block of Cathedral Street, between Centre and Franklin Streets.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Learning the History of the Landing Strip in Middle River

Hi Everyone!I am a big fan of neighborhoods and communities that make up the bigger city. The streets, and avenues, that make up the WE in the phrase, "Where we live!" And in most of the communities that fit my above description you can find what I call, "Local Landmarks!" For instance, when we did our "Hot Dog Week," the Hot Dog statue in front of Ann's Dair-Crème on Ritchie Highway, is a Glen Burnie "Local Landmark." It has been there forever.This morning, it was off to Middle River and another "Local Landmark," the airplane on top of the roof of "The Landing...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
wypr.org

Development updates: Progress at Port Covington; other key projects

Today, it’s Midday on Development. Every so often, we talk to the folks who are involved in some of Baltimore’s commercial and residential projects that in many cases are game changers for the neighborhoods in which they are being built, and for the city at large. Certainly, there...
BALTIMORE, MD
luxury-houses.net

You’ll Be Mesmerized Looking Straight Out Of Mill Creek, Annapolis, MD from this Impressive $6.75M Estate

The Estate in Annapolis is a luxurious home where its open floor plan features beautiful architectural details from all corners now available for sale. This home located at 1848 Milvale Rd, Annapolis, Maryland; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,855 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Dunigan (443-994-1239), Gwin W Hunt (410-353-4817) – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty (410 280-5600) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Annapolis.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wnav.com

MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners

Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

A Now Retired Visionary Art Museum Director, Rebecca Hoffberger sees a Future of Fresh, Intuitive Thinking

The best way to sample the depth of knowledge and spiritual height of Rebecca Hoffberger is to walk the hallways, climb the soaring spiral stairs, and immerse yourself in the exhibit areas of Baltimore’s quirky, unique, inspiring and nationally acclaimed American Visionary Art Museum. There you will find creative vision and revelations in countless works by mostly unknown, self-taught artists.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Q&A with Jordan Lawson, the artist behind a new mural on the Patterson Park basketball courts

The basketball courts at Patterson Park recently got a makeover after Baltimore-based artist and entrepreneur Jordan Lawson painted a mural depicting Baltimore rowhomes. Baltimore Fishbowl talked with Lawson about his new mural, his artistic process, and his biggest inspirations. Baltimore Fishbowl: How did you get involved with the Patterson Park...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Audio exhibit inspired by Chesapeake Bay to premiere at National Aquarium

The National Aquarium is presenting a new audiovisual event, “Voyages: Chapter 2,” where art meets science and inspires a celebration of Baltimore and nature. Attendees will take an audio-focused tour of Aquarium exhibits, played through individual headphones. The event will feature live performances by Jessica Keyes and Patrick McMinn. Keyes is a performer and composer, and McMinn is a composer and multimedia artist whose work is based around acoustic and electronic sound.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Amalfi Ristorante Italiano Has Been Sold

Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville has announced it has been sold. Amalfi originally announced plans to sell and possibly relocate outside of Montgomery County back in April. While the new owners have not been revealed, according to a message by the former owners, “We have sold the building, recipes, name and everything that comes with it. We will be sure to teach them every last secret with full hopes that they will successfully continue the Amalfi Legacy.”
ROCKVILLE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Tomorrow – Thread Speakers Series with Dr. Letitia Dzirasa and Dr. Joshua Sharfstein

Join Thread for a special in-person Thread Speakers Series event on November 2 featuring thoughtful conversation with current and former Baltimore City Health Commissioners Dr. Letitia Dzirasa and Dr. Joshua Sharfstein. The event will be held at Church of the Redeemer from 6:00-7:00 pm with the option for virtual streaming via Zoom.
howardcountymd.gov

Police investigating non-fatal shooting inside Columbia residence

Howard County police are investigating a non-fatal shooting late on Oct. 31 inside a Columbia residence. At approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the 5500 block of Cedar Lane for a report of a subject shot. The victim, an adult male, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is listed in good condition.
COLUMBIA, MD
Nottingham MD

ATV stolen in Perry Hall, Carney business vandalized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, October 24, an individual shattered the glass door to a business located in the 2200-block of East Joppa Road in Parkville/Carney (21234). The suspect then entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of currency.
PERRY HALL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in the city since late last week:. 39-year-old David Ramirez was killed on October 27, 2022, in the 3300 block of Annapolis Road. 33-year-old Timothy Cunningham was killed on October 29, 2022, in the Unit block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Coming Soon to Rockville (Restaurants, Retail, and More)

Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Rockville, MD. Mochinut, a restaurant that serves mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, soft serve, and bubble tea drinks (menu available below), is coming to 838 Rockville Pike– the current location of Tea-Do. Tea-Do is a “contemporary tea house” that was on the early side of MoCo’s bubble tea explosion in recent years, opening in January of 2016. Mochinut offers mochi donuts, which is described as “a donut that originated from Hawaii which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi.” Up to 25 different flavors are available, but flavors will vary by location. The Mochinut menu also consists savory treats in the form of Korean hotdogs and offers other sweet menu items like soft serve ice cream and bubble tea drinks. An opening date is not yet available.
ROCKVILLE, MD

