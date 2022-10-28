Read full article on original website
Womb Raider
2d ago
Needless spending on both sides, We already picked who we're gonna vote for. Some stupid piece of paper in the mail or some ad isn't gonna change that.
Reply
4
Related
wabi.tv
Over 80,000 signatures to protect Maine elections submitted to the Secretary of State
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Protect Maine elections held a press conference in the state house today and submitted over 80,000 signatures to the secretary of state’s office. They say those signatures represent the voices of Mainers who are tired of their voice being drowned out by foreign government interference and dark money special interest groups.
WGME
Truth Tracker: Ad takes aims at Paul LePage's stance on abortion in Maine
One political ad is targeting former Governor Paul LePage and his views on abortion rights. "In Maine, our independence, hard work, and freedoms mean everything. But not to Paul LePage. "He's repeatedly attacked women's reproductive freedom. LePage supported letting states ban abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest, defunded family planning programs, and told extremists ‘We shouldn't have abortion,’” the ad states.
mainepublic.org
Two groups say they have the signatures for competing ballot initiatives on electric utilities
A campaign to take over Maine's two largest electric utilities handed in petition signatures to send the issue to voters next year. But the proposal faces strong opposition from businesses and well-funded groups who are planning their own ballot initiative. Flanked by boxes of petition signatures, supporters of the proposed...
NECN
Group Looking to Force Statewide Vote on Replacing Maine's Private Utilities
Advocates of replacing Maine’s privately owned electric utilities with a consumer-owned Pine Tree Power Company are submitting signatures to force a statewide vote, officials said Monday. If certified, the petitions would put the proposal to oust Central Maine Power and Versant Power on the referendum ballot next year. Our...
mainepublic.org
Absentee ballot requests surpass Maine's 2018 midterm elections
Maine voters have already requested more absentee ballots for the November election than they did in the last midterm held four years ago. According to the secretary of state, more than 211,000 people have requested absentee ballots. That's 14,000 additional requests than during the 2018 midterms — a sign that the races for governor, state legislature and two U.S. House seats are drawing heavy interest from voters.
mainepublic.org
Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end
A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
mainepublic.org
'I won't stop fighting now' — Mills, Pingree headline abortion rights rally in Portland
Gov. Janet Mills, Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree and state democratic leaders were among the headliners at the rally in downtown Portland Tuesday urging voters to support candidates who will protect access to abortion. Mills told the crowd that she increased access to reproductive health care as governor by expanding...
Maine Campus
Governor Mills stance on Maine issues
Current Governor Janet Mills visited the University of Maine campus on Tuesday to rally the student body to vote in the upcoming election. The Maine Campus had the opportunity to ask Mills a few brief questions. Mills reflected on immigration into Maine, what her administration is doing to keep young people in the state and improving the state’s relationship with the Wabanaki people.
The Major Sign That Your Maine Neighbors Have Accepted You
One of the quickest (and maybe even most harsh) lessons that I learned when moving to Maine over the summer was that just because I now live in Maine, doesn't mean I'm necessarily accepted here. I showed my greenness right off the bat, foolishly calling myself a Mainer. I just...
WGME
Maine farmer lost 8,000 pounds of carrots because of worker shortage
BOWDOINHAM (BDN) -- Last year, a combination of weather conditions and lack of sufficient workers forced a southern Maine small farmer to leave close to 8,000 pounds of carrots — about a quarter of the entire crop — in the ground. While things are better this season, Nate...
Commercial building owners are about to get a new tool to fight climate change in Maine
Once the regulatory framework is in place, municipalities will need to opt into the program by passing a municipal ordinance authorizing participation. Some cities such as Portland and South Portland are already signaling interest. Photo by Emma Sampson. Maine is finalizing rules for a program that will soon let commercial...
WMTW
Cost of heating oil approaches $5.50 a gallon as Mainers face challenges signing up for assistance
With the cost of a gallon of home heating oil now approaching $5.50 a gallon, some Mainers are getting nervous. 8 Investigates received an email from a Lewiston woman talking about her frustration in signing up for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). That program allows for income-qualified Mainers to receive a $500 credit toward their oil bill.
WGME
Maine restaurant group accused of withholding tips, overtime from employees
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The owners of several restaurants in Maine are accused of withholding more than $100,000 in tips and overtime from employees. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that "El Grand Rodeo," which owns El Rodeo in South Portland, Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, failed to pay overtime and kept portions of tip money.
Fact checking numbers LePage and Mills cited during the Voice of the Voter forum
PORTLAND, Maine — It didn't take long for Maine's economy to come up during our Voice of the Voter forum on Thursday night. "There's been some accusations made about the status of our state and the state's economy," Gov. Janet Mills said looking at the former governor, Paul LePage, on stage.
observer-me.com
Maine is taking a step backward in protecting our native fish
For the second year in a row, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has proposed sweeping rule changes that will liberalize the regulations on most of the waters affected. This includes wild native brook trout waters, State Heritage Fish waters and rare Arctic charr waters. The impetus of...
A scorecard on Maine’s health indicators shows many challenges besides COVID
Smoking rates have fallen but Maine still has higher rates than the national average. Youth rates of smoking declined during the pandemic, though experts cautioned that trend could be temporary. Photo by Tomasz Sienicki/Wikimedia. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, other public health challenges raged on. Substance use in Maine surged and...
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
Ellsworth American
LePage’s short memory
Paul LePage viciously attacked Governor Mills when she pointed out in their Portland debate that the sales tax was increased from 5 percent to 5.5 percent during LePage’s administration. LePage called her a “Pinocchio,” erroneously bragging the sales tax was 5.5 percent when he took office. The...
newscentermaine.com
LePage and Mills face off in Voice of the Voter forum. Here's what they said.
PORTLAND, Maine — Incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and Republican challenger and former Gov. Paul LePage faced off in the final gubernatorial debate Thursday evening before the November election. NEWS CENTER Maine partnered with the Maine State Chamber of Commerce for the Voice of the Voter forum. The debate was...
10 Maine Towns That Have the Dirtiest-Sounding Names
There's a lot of square footage in Maine, which means there's a whole slew of towns you've probably never heard of. Most of the towns are what you'd expect, named after a historical figure or another place on the globe. But there are a handful of towns throughout Maine that are just built a little different. So if you've got a mind that is permanently in the gutter or a brain that never matured after 14-years-old, strap in for 10 of the dirtiest sounding town names that exist in Maine.
Comments / 18