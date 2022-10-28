ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
counton2.com

Flu cases surging in South Carolina, health officials say

Flu cases surging in South Carolina, health officials …. Flu cases surging in South Carolina, health officials say. Rise Above Violence working to combat gun violence …. Charleston considering pay raise for city employees. Charleston PD collecting holiday gifts for Ronald …. Charleston PD collecting holiday gifts for Ronald McDonald...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
counton2.com

EPA: Water in Mississippi’s capital city is safe to drink

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency confirmed Monday that the water in Mississippi’s capital city is safe to drink, after months of sampling at a treatment plant overwhelmed by August flooding that caused wide supply disruptions. The beleaguered O.B. Curtis water treatment plant fell into...
JACKSON, MS
counton2.com

Candidate on SC ballot appearing under multiple political parties

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — Early voting continues in South Carolina, and one candidate will be listed twice when you cast your ballot. Lisa Ellis is listed under both the Democratic and Alliance parties. “Fusion voting” allows candidates to appear on the ballot under multiple political parties. “This...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
counton2.com

Trick-or-treating forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There was a big warm-up across the viewing area today as a warm front moved up from the south. This also brought around some more humidity today as dewpoints are in the mid-to-upper 60s. During trick-or-treating hours, 4-9 p.m., the Grand Strand is going...

Comments / 0

Community Policy