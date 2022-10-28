Read full article on original website
Traveling Lifestyle Lists Berkshires on List of 15 Best Places in the Fall
In Fall, there is no denying that one of the best places to go is anywhere throughout the Berkshires. We are very aware of what we have here to look at. The foliage, the crisp weather, the attractions throughout. It is as if the Berkshires were made for the Fall season. There has never been a lack of recognition for this, but it is nice when a national publication lists our region as one of the 15 best places to visit during the Fall.
Fun Events And Happenings In The Berkshires & Beyond
The first Friday Art Walk continues in the month of November. November 4th downtown Pittsfield, 5 - 8 p.m. You will be able to enjoy dozens of art shows and exhibits during the First Fridays Artswalk on Friday, November 4, from 5 to 8 pm. You will also be able to meet the artists behind the works you are seeing. This event is free and of course open to the public.
Here Is A Way To Help Keep Kids In The Berkshires Warm This Winter
Are you interested in sponsoring a child this winter?. This year more than ever BCAC needs your help! Last year BCAC served over 2,000 children in the Berkshires and they can’t do it without help from the community. By sponsoring a child, you will provide them with a new...
Can You Buy Alcohol On Thanksgiving In Massachusetts?
Welcome to November, the clocks are gonna change again, Election Day, Veteran's Day, The World Series, and Thanksgiving!. Eat, drink, and be merry, right? What are ya drinking? Alcohol? Non-alcoholic beverages?. Reminder: Question 3 this year on the ballot deals with alcohol... A yes vote would increase the number of...
Dunkin’ Is in Serious Trouble in Massachusetts
"America Runs on Dunkin." We've all heard it and that's exactly what we do in here Massachusetts. If you haven't had Dunkin at least once in your lifetime, you're not a true New Englander. Unfortunately, for this Dunkin' franchise owner, he won't be running on Dunkin' anytime soon. Only on fines.
MA Residents Will Receive Their Share Of MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
The wait is OVER as Bay State residents will actually receive a long awaited tax refund which entails about 14% of what they owed in state personal income tax in 2021. That means some extra cash goes into your bank account due to a voter approved tax cap law that was implemented back in the late 1980's. Chapter 62-F requires the State Department of Revenue to issue a mandatory credit to taxpayers if their total tax revenue in the last fiscal year exceeds an annual cap due to wage and salary growth throughout the Commonwealth.
What State Spends the Most on the Lottery? See Where Massachusetts Ranks
Massachusetts residents love to gamble. According to Masslottery.com, the Commonwealth's lottery broke records in 2019 hitting an all-time $5.509 billion in revenue, yielding a net profit of $1.104 billion. Between nine games (The Numbers Game, Keno, Jackpot Poker, All or Nothing, Mass Cash, Megabucks Doubler, Lucky for Life, Mega Millions, Powerball) and countless ever-changing scratch tickets, the Bay State's lottery is thriving.
COVID Blamed in Part for Nosedive in Massachusetts Lottery Sales
COVID-19 has been blamed for a lot of things going wrong in our society since it first arrived in 2020. Add slumping Massachusetts Lottery sales to the list. According to State House News Service, "Lottery sales in September were down $40.3 million or 8.9 percent compared to September 2021, and every single product was in the red for the month. Through one quarter of fiscal year 2023. Lottery sales are down $60.8 million or 3.8 percent compared to the same time period last year."
A Bay State Woman Shares Her Story Nationwide
Every couple of weeks, I am proud and pleased my near and dear friend, Lisa Zarcone as she shares the airwaves with special segments on "Let's Talk". There are so many causes that Z lobbies for on a daily basis and last weekend's installment proved to be empowering in nature. Here is an example of what we discussed on her previous appearance:
