WSYX ABC6
ABC 6 takes concerns about Westerville Road to Columbus leaders after deadly crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Questions are being raised about an intersection in northeast Columbus after a pick-up truck hit and killed a 4-year-old and sent a woman to the hospital while they were trick-or-treating Monday night. Neighbors said the crossroad of Westerville Road and Valley Park Avenue has been...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Halloween display draws awareness to distracted driving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Halloween display in northeast Columbus has the appearance of a realistic two-car crash in an attempt to warn about the dangers of distracted driving. Natasha Trinity Ford organized the display near the intersection of Steltzer Road and Agler Road, along with help from Broad...
WSYX ABC6
Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
WSYX ABC6
One person injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a north Columbus shooting Monday night. Police said three victims were at a local gas station around 9:30 p.m. dealing with a flat tire. An unknown man approached the victims and offered help. The suspect told them to follow him...
WSYX ABC6
1 person dies after shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a person has died after a shooting on the east side. Police said officers were called to a home on Harvard Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after a shooting victim walked into a local hospital. Police said that person later died. Police...
WSYX ABC6
Transportation issues top of mind during Columbus City School board meeting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Transportation was a big topic at Tuesday's Columbus City Schools Board of Education meeting. Board member Dr. Tina Pierce got frank with her colleagues during the meeting. "Dr. Dixon, Dr. James, you said your job is to make the transportation happen and I know that...
WSYX ABC6
Police looking for suspected classroom crooks who burglarized charter school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a trio of suspected thieves who broke into a north Columbus charter school last month to steal learning tools and cash. Police said the Columbus Bilingual Academy on Morse Road was broken into twice within two weeks.
WSYX ABC6
Halloween allows nostalgic Columbus residents to showcase their passion for decorating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many people around Central Ohio use Halloween night to showcase their passion for spooky decorations. Columbus resident Tom Smith is a doctor by day and an extreme Halloween decorator by night. "We have a smoke machine, strobe lights, and screaming music will eventually be playing...
WSYX ABC6
Gun fired at officers at Mount Carmel St. Ann's used in homicide 2 days earlier
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a gun fired at two officers at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in April 2021 was used in a homicide two days earlier. On April 12, 2021, Westerville police arrested Miles Jackson on outstanding warrants and took him to Mount Carmel St. Ann's for medical treatment.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio voters, workers worry about poll intimidation, officials say instances are rare
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “We’re praying for peace at the polls.”. That was the sentiment behind a small march and prayer vigil last week in downtown Columbus. But despite concerns by voters, poll workers, and some elected officials, instances of voter or poll worker intimidation at the polls are rare, officials said.
WSYX ABC6
Halloween pet parade raises money for Columbus animal shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dogs and their humans got together for a Halloween pet parade through German Village on Sunday. The Howlin' Hound event was held in support of a local animal rescue. Pups dressed up in their favorite costumes and strutted through German Village, collecting Howl-o-Ween cookies at...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Attorney General sues Dollar General over deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Dollar General for advertising items for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. Yost's office said the lawsuit comes after it received customer complaints from several counties around the state. “Everything we buy...
WSYX ABC6
21-year-old killed following northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 21-year-old man has died following a shooting at a gas station in northeast Columbus early Sunday morning. Police said three men were driving on North Cassady Avenue just before 4 a.m. when their car was struck by bullets. The shots came from a Sheetz parking lot.
WSYX ABC6
Canal Winchester Middle School evacuated after bomb threat, no device found
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said it has identified a juvenile suspect in a bomb threat that was made Tuesday at Canal Winchester Middle School. The sheriff's office said the school was evacuated after the threat was made Tuesday. Deputies, along with the Columbus Fire...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Soggy Halloween gives way to warm, beautiful week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Isolated showers are possible during Trick-or-Treat hours this evening. The chances of rain get smaller and smaller through the overnight hours. Having some rain gear during Trick-or-Treat might be a good idea! With rain ending early, most of Tuesday and the rest of this week look beautiful and warm.
WSYX ABC6
Darrel Rowland: Longtime Columbus newsman joins ABC6 staff
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Award-winning journalist Darrel Rowland on Monday joined the news team at ABC6 and FOX28. Rowland worked for the Columbus Dispatch for more than 30 years, previously serving as Public Affairs Editor and Senior Editor. His reputation for superb storytelling and investigative journalism has had a...
WSYX ABC6
Ex-Ohio Department of Corrections employee receives 5 life sentences
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former Ohio Department of Correction employee will spend the rest of his life in prison. Muata Fisher, 50, of Westerville was sentenced on Tuesday to five life sentences plus 80 years for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. The...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for suspect accused of robbing Burger King in Newark
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a Newark armed robbery. Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Burger King located on North 21st Street on October 8. The suspect walked in the back...
WSYX ABC6
Supporters of Issue 10 push for voter help for Franklin County seniors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Seniors in Franklin County are worried vital services could be cut soon, including meal service and trips to their doctors. The concerns center around an issue on the ballot for next week's midterm election. Like many seniors across Franklin County, Gayle Wanamaker is on a...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police investigate homicide of bystander at gas station shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said a customer just wanted to buy some gas and a snack at a northeast Columbus Sheetz station. Twenty-one-year-old Kevin Sobnosky became the city’s 120th homicide victim early Sunday. Investigators said Sobnosky, from the Youngstown area, was an innocent bystander in the middle of “an all-out gun battle.”
