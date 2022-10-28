Read full article on original website
WCJB
Five Florida senate races to watch in 2022 General Election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — Republicans have controlled the Florida Senate since the 1990s and are looking to expand their majority in the Nov. 8 elections. Democrats, meanwhile, hope to pick up a couple of seats and chip away at the GOP’s control. Here are five state Senate races to watch next week:
WCJB
State Senator Ray Rodrigues set to take office as chancellor
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The new leader of Florida’s university system will officially start his new job next week. State Senator Ray Rodrigues takes office as chancellor on November 9. He replaces Marshall Criser, who also served on the University of Florida Board of Trustees. Rodrigues will make $400,000...
WCJB
Citizens insurance in Florida topped 1.1 million policies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - More Floridians are taking out property insurance policies with the state-backed insurer of last resort. Citizens insurance topped 1.1 million policies as of Monday. Private insurers are dropping policies and in some cases, due to financial losses. Citizens is expected to insure about 15% of the...
WCJB
Nearly 3 million Floridians have voted early
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (NSF) - As of Monday morning, nearly 2.8 million Florida voters had cast ballots ahead of next week’s general election. More than 1.9 million people have already voted by mail, with another 867,000 casting ballots at early voting locations. In total, Republicans are outpacing Democrats by about...
WCJB
Agricultural Hall of Fame inducts two members out of North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people from North Central Florida are the newest inductees into The Agricultural Hall of Fame. John Woeste served as dean of UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences for 19 years, and was also the director of the extension service. Donald Quincey, the other...
WCJB
Florida gas prices to jump as ‘gas-tax holiday’ ends
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Florida motorists can expect to pay more at the pump as the state’s month-long gas tax “holiday” ends. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday stood at $3.29, about a dime cheaper than at the start of October. But the AAA auto club said that likely will change quickly when the state’s 25.3-cent-a-gallon gas tax returns Tuesday, after being suspended in October by lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
WCJB
Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce hosted a veterans appreciation lunch
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Veterans Day may be more than a week away, but people from around North Central Florida are already showing their appreciation. The Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce hosted a veterans appreciation lunch. Don Sherry, who once commanded American Legion Post 16, said he’s thankful the chamber...
WCJB
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:. Eastside’s Holden Johnson hooks up with Antonio Hubbert for the big gain. Columbia’s Tyler...
