When most people think of “Thanksgiving pie,” apple, pumpkin, and pecan come to mind – but not at Providence Coal Fired Pizza. November marks the return of their fan-favorite Thanksgiving Pizza. It all started over seven years ago when an employee suggested a Turkey Day special. “We figured, why not try something and see what happens?” recalls operating partner David Bertolini. “Since then we have been running the Thanksgiving Pizza every year because of all the positive feedback we’ve had and the phone calls the second year asking if we would be running it again.”

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO