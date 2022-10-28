Read full article on original website
joedudeuhuh
4d ago
Ya get rid of the cop hating mayor, states attorney and governor
7
NBC Chicago
Lightfoot Calls For ‘Statewide Ban' on ‘Weapons of War' After Garfield Park Mass Shooting
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday posted a statement to Twitter "urging" state legislature to act after a drive-by mass shooting Monday in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood left at least 14 people injured, including 3 children. "Last night's shooting reminds us that there are too many weapons of war...
Lightfoot’s security detail involved in Northwest Side police shooting: sources
CHICAGO — A police shooting on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning involved Chicago Police officers assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail, sources told WGN Investigates. No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Monticello. Police sources said the officers witnessed an attempted robbery, […]
Mayor Lightfoot's security details exchanges shots with NW Side robbery suspect, police say
Chicago police officers on Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail exchanged shots with an armed robbery suspect in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.
fox32chicago.com
CPD vehicles, police station shot with paintballs: officials
CHICAGO - Multiple Chicago police vehicles were shot with paintballs early Tuesday in the South Loop. The vehicles were parked in front of the 1st District Police Station, located in the 1700 block of South State Street, when they were struck around 2:20 a.m. with what appeared to be paintballs, Chicago police said.
Former CEO Who Placed Hidden Cameras in Chicago Home Faces New Allegations
The former president of two Chicago music venues, who pleaded guilty to secretly videotaping women in the nude, is now facing more allegations in a civil suit. Michael Johnston and his wife Kelly Halverson are now being sued by a U.S. Air Force veteran who says he and his former girlfriend were secretly videotaped having sex at the Johnston's home in Chicago in 2019. He claims the couple invited them to stay there when they were out of town and encouraged them to use a room where cameras were hidden.
‘Police didn’t listen to the tenants,’ says family of landlord allegedly killed by resident
WGN News reached out to Chicago police for comment
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson threatens to leave if Lightfoot wins
"If she got re-elected, I'll move out of the city of Chicago," said Wilson. Asked why, he added, "Because you can't take crime, taxes high. I'm a business person as well, you know. You got red light taxes, driveway taxes, head taxes. Crime is high. Police got bad morale. Who (would) want to live here?"
Chicago carjacking: Rideshare driver carjacked by passenger, CPD says
The passenger pulled out a gun and demanded the driver's car, police said.
Chicago police commander under investigation for racist social media posts abruptly retires
Chicago Police Lt. John Cannon retired earlier this month amid an investigation into racist and other incendiary comments he made on a Facebook account he falsely claimed had been hacked.
cwbchicago.com
Body camera shows Chicago police shooting that left a man dead in Old Town
Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, released videos today of the police shooting that killed a man in Old Town on October 2. COPA previously announced that the man, identified by the medical examiner’s office as 20-year-old Antonio Fitzgerald Calmese, fired a gun toward officers before they returned fire and killed him. The exchange of gunfire came after an officer deployed his Taser twice, but the device’s prongs “did not appear to make contact” with the man, COPA said.
fox32chicago.com
Lawyers for accused Highland Park parade shooter ask for more time to review ‘volume’ of evidence
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Lawyers for the man accused of killing seven people at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade asked the judge Tuesday for more time to review the large amount of evidence shared with them. Robert Crimo III’s lawyers said they have received 2,500 pages of evidence...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 35, critically wounded in Austin shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 35-year-old was walking outside just before 2 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5200 block of West Quincy Street, police said. He suffered several gunshot wounds throughout his body...
Video of West Garfield Park shooting shows ride-share being shot at; Fulton Market calls for cameras
A passenger in the ride-share was shot, but survived.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 58, shot while on the sidewalk in West Ridge
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while on a sidewalk in West Ridge Tuesday night. At about 7:18 p.m., a 58-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Touhy Avenue when she was shot in the right leg, police said. The victim was transported to an...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in crime spree that included beating, carjacking of handicapped man
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old Chicago man was charged in a crime spree that included a violent North Side carjacking and multiple robberies. The man, Jeremiah Magdaleno, was arrested on Sunday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood after police identified him as the suspect in multiple crimes over the past several weeks, Chicago police said.
Police: Bank robbed in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
City reverses course, won’t see cash from cops after WGN Investigates report
CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration has reversed itself and won’t seek cash from cops as reimbursement of legal fees related to a lawsuit filed by members of Chicago’s SWAT team. The move follows a WGN Investigates report Oct. 27 that revealed the city’s law department was seeking $185 each from 100 SWAT officers and […]
fox32chicago.com
Fulton Market restaurant demands more police cameras after drive-by shooting wounds manager
CHICAGO - A Fulton Market restaurant released video of a September shooting, while demanding the city install more police cameras. Outdoor diners at The Aberdeen Tap ducked for cover after a drive-by shooter sprayed a hail of bullets on Sept. 16, 2022. The restaurant manager was injured in the gunfire.
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
cwbchicago.com
8-time felon accidentally left his ID behind after robbing convenience store, prosecutors say
An eight-time convicted felon allegedly left a key piece of evidence behind after he robbed a downtown Chicago convenience store last month: his photo ID. The man’s accomplice, who managed not to drop a piece of identification at the scene, remains at large. Olando Manning and his accomplice allegedly...
