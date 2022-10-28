Read full article on original website
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Missing Florida boy found in Canada two Months after disappearingVictorMiami, FL
Miami Makes Professional Pillow Fighting An Actual SportJus4NetMiami, FL
As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)IBWAAMiami, FL
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
WPTV
President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump to campaign in South Florida ahead of midterm elections
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Election Day is just eight days away. The decisions voters make at the ballot box will decide who holds office everywhere, from the state capital to Capitol Hill. With Election Day looming, South Florida will be in the political eye this week. President Joe...
Parkland Parent Blasts Kari Lake Over Pelosi Jab: 'Sewer Dwelling Scum'
Lake's comments about Paul Pelosi came during a discussion of school safety measures.
wflx.com
Biden in South Fla. says Social Security, Medicare 'under siege' by Republicans
President Joe Biden is in South Florida where he has a full day of events scheduled in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties. The visit comes amid early voting and a week before the crucial midterm elections on Nov. 8. The president plans to hold events with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie...
Miami New Times
Miami-Dade Holds Off on Allowing Former Proud Boy to Serve as Poll Worker UPDATED
Update published October 31, 2022 3:25 p.m.: After publication of this story, the Miami-Dade County Elections Department issued a statement saying that Gabriel Garcia is on the county's volunteer standby list and is not currently assigned to a polling location. "Gabriel Garcia appears in the Miami-Dade County Elections Department’s poll...
floridianpress.com
Democrats Chide DeSantis’ ‘Silence’ in Antisemitic Incident
Democrats across the state of Florida are responding to antisemitic graffiti found in Weston, Florida. Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) held a press conference, denouncing the messages and the vandalism that occurred. In a video posted on social media, Karla Hernandez-Mats (D) is now calling for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) to condemn the incident.
ecowatch.com
Evacuations Ordered From Miami Beach Condo on Same Avenue Where Tragic Collapse Happened Last Year
Is the climate crisis catching up to the Miami Beach waterfront?. On Thursday, October 27, an unsafe structure notice was posted on a 14-story oceanfront Miami Beach condominium, forcing its residents to evacuate in only two hours. “We don’t know exactly what’s going on inside there but we can’t stay....
thecoinrise.com
FTX US Urges Staff to Move to New Headquarters in Miami
A month after moving its US headquarters to Miami, FTX US has called its staff to relocate to the city as per a post by The Block. According to sources familiar with the matter, the call was to get its staff in the same location to ensure communication among workers. Although its other US offices are still open for business, the firm is looking to concentrate its workforce in one location and will therefore trim the workforce in other places.
Click10.com
Polls close in polarizing Brazilian presidential election
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Polls have closed in Brazil in one of the nation’s most divisive elections in recent history. Over 156 million Brazilians were eligible to vote. With just over 50 percent of votes counted so far, right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has a slim lead of less than one percentage point.
floridapolitics.com
Val Demings campaigning in South Florida Saturday
As Demings continues to campaign, recent polling continues to show Rubio comfortably leading. U..S. Senate candidate Val Demings is set to hit South Florida Saturday, meeting with voters and hosting a Black Women Lead caravan ahead of the November General Election. Demings, who is challenging Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco...
Fort Lauderdale about to elect first Black woman for City Commission. But who will it be?
One of the four women vying to replace District 3 Commissioner Robert McKinzie in Fort Lauderdale’s Nov. 8 election is about to make history. The winner will become the first Black woman elected to the commission in the history of a city founded in 1911, more than a century ago. McKinzie, whose term doesn’t end until November 2024, is making an early exit to take a seat on the County ...
fox13news.com
South Florida Chick-fil-A experiments with three-day workweek for employees
MIAMI - A Chick-fil-A in Miami, Florida, has been utilizing a work schedule that gives employees four-day weekends, according to a recent report. Justin Lindsey, the operator of the Chick-fil-A location, told QSR Magazine earlier this month that he started using the schedule back in February. Under it, participating employees are grouped into one of two "pods" that switch off working three consecutive days of 13 or 14-hour shifts, he said.
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Paying Bribes For Contracts At New York College
A Florida man has pleaded guilty in federal court in connection with paying bribes to receive contracts for work at a college in New York. Willian Borges, 30, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., pleaded guilty on Oct. 26, 2022, to one count of conspiracy and three
miamibeachfl.gov
Miami Beach to Begin Issuing Leaf Blower Warnings
Miami Beach will begin issuing warnings today, Nov. 1 under the city’s recently adopted leaf blower ordinance that will prohibit gasoline-powered leaf blowers starting next summer. “There are a number of viable options available for residents to comply with the new ordinance while still retaining a well-manicured look for...
niceville.com
Florida jilted lover sentenced for seeking murderer through the mail
FLORIDA – A South Florida jilted lover who was accused of seeking a murderer through the mail has been sentenced to 84 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of...
islandernews.com
Just 14 percent of island voters have early voted, this as Republicans lag Dems in Dade County early voting
Nine new Republican voters for every new Dem voter?. Leading up to the 2022 Midterm Elections, Florida registered 86,376 Republicans new voters versus 9,380 new Dem voters. According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel article, there are now 5.28 million registered Republicans in Florida versus 4.97 million registered Democrat voters for the Nov. 8 Midterm elections.
NBC Miami
Questions Remain Over Who Approved Hialeah Building That Partially Collapsed
As repairs continue after a partial apartment building collapse in Hialeah, NBC 6 found the engineer who signed that the structure was safe died months before the inspection. Dozens of families were displaced Monday after portions of the 15-unit building near Palm Avenue and 23rd Street collapsed. No injuries were reported.
WSVN-TV
Swastikas, antisemitic messages scrawled across playground at Weston park
WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The City of Weston has been hit by antisemitic messages for the second time this month. Officials on Sunday said that swastikas and other derogatory terms were scrawled across parts of a playground at Hunters Pointe Park. Earlier in October, similar messages of hate were...
WSVN-TV
Osmow’s Shawrma bucks tradition on Mediterranean food in West Flagler
(WSVN) - It’s time to check out what’s new in town! Because here at Deco we’re all about keeping our audiences current, and West Flagler just opened up a new joint that’s worth checking out. If you’re into mediterranean food, Osmow’s is the place to be. They’re putting their own modern spin on some traditional favorites.
Miami Design District venue sues embattled entertainer Kanye West over unpaid $146K bill
MIAMI -- A venue in the Miami Design District has filed a civil lawsuit against embattled entertainer Kanye West over an unpaid bill for nearly $146,000 that stemmed from a venue space that was rented and customized at the rapper's request but never used, according to the court document. Surface...
communitynewspapers.com
1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project Set To Deploy New Environmentally Beneficial Artificial Reef Site In Hollywood, Florida On Tuesday November 1st
The Ocean Rescue Alliance (ORA) in partnership with the City of Hollywood’s Community Redevelopment Agency, is preparing to deploy its first 1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project site in Broward County off the coast of Hollywood Beach with 20 ocean-friendly artificial reef modules. The Hollywood site deployment on Tuesday November 1st will bring the total number of artificial reef structures deployed in the ocean off South Florida’s coast to 100 (with the first 80 being in Palm Beach County) since the project was originally conceived 5 years ago.
