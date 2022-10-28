ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doral, FL

floridianpress.com

Democrats Chide DeSantis’ ‘Silence’ in Antisemitic Incident

Democrats across the state of Florida are responding to antisemitic graffiti found in Weston, Florida. Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) held a press conference, denouncing the messages and the vandalism that occurred. In a video posted on social media, Karla Hernandez-Mats (D) is now calling for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) to condemn the incident.
FLORIDA STATE
thecoinrise.com

FTX US Urges Staff to Move to New Headquarters in Miami

A month after moving its US headquarters to Miami, FTX US has called its staff to relocate to the city as per a post by The Block. According to sources familiar with the matter, the call was to get its staff in the same location to ensure communication among workers. Although its other US offices are still open for business, the firm is looking to concentrate its workforce in one location and will therefore trim the workforce in other places.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Polls close in polarizing Brazilian presidential election

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Polls have closed in Brazil in one of the nation’s most divisive elections in recent history. Over 156 million Brazilians were eligible to vote. With just over 50 percent of votes counted so far, right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has a slim lead of less than one percentage point.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Val Demings campaigning in South Florida Saturday

As Demings continues to campaign, recent polling continues to show Rubio comfortably leading. U..S. Senate candidate Val Demings is set to hit South Florida Saturday, meeting with voters and hosting a Black Women Lead caravan ahead of the November General Election. Demings, who is challenging Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale about to elect first Black woman for City Commission. But who will it be?

One of the four women vying to replace District 3 Commissioner Robert McKinzie in Fort Lauderdale’s Nov. 8 election is about to make history. The winner will become the first Black woman elected to the commission in the history of a city founded in 1911, more than a century ago. McKinzie, whose term doesn’t end until November 2024, is making an early exit to take a seat on the County ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
fox13news.com

South Florida Chick-fil-A experiments with three-day workweek for employees

MIAMI - A Chick-fil-A in Miami, Florida, has been utilizing a work schedule that gives employees four-day weekends, according to a recent report. Justin Lindsey, the operator of the Chick-fil-A location, told QSR Magazine earlier this month that he started using the schedule back in February. Under it, participating employees are grouped into one of two "pods" that switch off working three consecutive days of 13 or 14-hour shifts, he said.
MIAMI, FL
miamibeachfl.gov

Miami Beach to Begin Issuing Leaf Blower Warnings

Miami Beach will begin issuing warnings today, Nov. 1 under the city’s recently adopted leaf blower ordinance that will prohibit gasoline-powered leaf blowers starting next summer. “There are a number of viable options available for residents to comply with the new ordinance while still retaining a well-manicured look for...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Just 14 percent of island voters have early voted, this as Republicans lag Dems in Dade County early voting

Nine new Republican voters for every new Dem voter?. Leading up to the 2022 Midterm Elections, Florida registered 86,376 Republicans new voters versus 9,380 new Dem voters. According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel article, there are now 5.28 million registered Republicans in Florida versus 4.97 million registered Democrat voters for the Nov. 8 Midterm elections.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Questions Remain Over Who Approved Hialeah Building That Partially Collapsed

As repairs continue after a partial apartment building collapse in Hialeah, NBC 6 found the engineer who signed that the structure was safe died months before the inspection. Dozens of families were displaced Monday after portions of the 15-unit building near Palm Avenue and 23rd Street collapsed. No injuries were reported.
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Osmow’s Shawrma bucks tradition on Mediterranean food in West Flagler

(WSVN) - It’s time to check out what’s new in town! Because here at Deco we’re all about keeping our audiences current, and West Flagler just opened up a new joint that’s worth checking out. If you’re into mediterranean food, Osmow’s is the place to be. They’re putting their own modern spin on some traditional favorites.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project Set To Deploy New Environmentally Beneficial Artificial Reef Site In Hollywood, Florida On Tuesday November 1st

The Ocean Rescue Alliance (ORA) in partnership with the City of Hollywood’s Community Redevelopment Agency, is preparing to deploy its first 1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project site in Broward County off the coast of Hollywood Beach with 20 ocean-friendly artificial reef modules. The Hollywood site deployment on Tuesday November 1st will bring the total number of artificial reef structures deployed in the ocean off South Florida’s coast to 100 (with the first 80 being in Palm Beach County) since the project was originally conceived 5 years ago.
HOLLYWOOD, FL

