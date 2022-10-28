ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
@wearemitu

Comments / 0

Related
@wearemitu

The Tea Is Boiling: Mom Proves That Latinos Don’t Play Around When It Comes To Chisme

Growing up Latino means having things in your life no other culture would understand — thinking it is 100% standard to keep pots and pans in the oven, eating those María cookies and entire cans of leche condensada growing up, having a bounce house (and tons of alcohol) at every children’s birthday party, and your primos always going crazy with the fireworks on Nochevieja (not sure how we survived).
@wearemitu

@wearemitu

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dedicated to bringing you the latest news affecting the Latinx community.

 http://wearemitu.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy