Growing up Latino means having things in your life no other culture would understand — thinking it is 100% standard to keep pots and pans in the oven, eating those María cookies and entire cans of leche condensada growing up, having a bounce house (and tons of alcohol) at every children’s birthday party, and your primos always going crazy with the fireworks on Nochevieja (not sure how we survived).
