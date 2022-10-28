ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EPD plans to have building near pump station

By Seth Austin
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is planning to have a small building on the riverfront to use for storage.

The building will be located by the start of the Greenway inside the new sunrise pump station under construction downtown. Officials say the location will give officers a convenient place to stop by, do paperwork and store equipment.

Sgt. Anna Gray says the space won’t be very big, but it will be big enough to squeeze in a desk and store things like bicycles and four-wheelers.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

