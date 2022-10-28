ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippi, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WDTV

Salute to Veterans: Operation Welcome Home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Tiffany Summerlin with Operation Welcome Home joined First at 4 on Monday. She talked about how...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

New Family Support Center opens in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Upshur County now has a central location where families can get information about everything from jobs to community resources. The Mountain Cap Family Support Center of Upshur County held its ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon in Buckhannon. The resource hub has a social worker specializing in Grand families and Kinship Care, […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Bridging the Great Health Divide: A look at Bonnie’s Bus

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday marks the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We recently met up with Bonnie’s Bus as it made it’s way to Rowelsburg in Preston County. The bus serves as WVU Cancer Institute’s outreach to help those in rural areas get the tests they need to detect breast cancer.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Morgantown church providing free lunch reopens doors to the public

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown church has been feeding people free lunch for nearly 40 years. The pandemic forced them to make some changes, but now they’re back to providing the same level of hospitality they’ve always been known for. People in this Morgantown neighborhood know Trinity...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Project SEARCH applications open, virtual open house scheduled

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Project SEARCH at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is recruiting interns for its 2023-2024 class. An open house will be held on Feb. 7. Applications are due April 3 and can be requested through high school guidance counselors and local County Departments of Rehabilitation Service (DRS).
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

October Teacher of the Month: Lucas Stalnaker

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lucas Stalnaker has been selected as October’s Teacher of the Month sponsored by About You Monograms. Stalnaker is a history and civics teacher at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. He’s been there for 16 years and now he’s being recognized by his students for going the extra...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Pierpont to open new laboratory preschool

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Pierpont Community and Technical College unveiled its new laboratory pre-school Tuesday. The laboratory will located inside Pierpont’s Gaston Caperton Center in downtown Clarksburg. It will be used to train students in Pierpont’s early childhood education program. Students will be focusing on interests of children...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Animal abuse cases on the rise in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a disturbing trend in Monongalia County. According to the Canine Adoption Center Director, animal abuse cases have grown by 38% this year. Although the number is increasing, the reason why is not clear. “I don’t know why that’s happening,” said Dana Johnson of the...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

United Way of Harrison/Doddridge Counties partner with Edge of Town Farm Market

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Corn 4 a Cause, the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties have partnered with Edge of a Town Market in Anmoore. A portion of the proceeds purchased at the market will go towards the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties. The market is a great place for people to enjoy a hayride, corn maze, or just socialize.
ANMOORE, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Sirianni’s Cafe

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Sirianni’s Café in Davis. Sirianni’s Café is located at 474 William Ave. in Davis. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
DAVIS, WV
WVNews

Morgantown, West Virginia, Police investigating shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at a bar called The Bank, located at 344 High St. A fight was reported to have occurred near the entrance of the bar, and the suspect fired several...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVU names Homecoming Royalty, recognizes Alumni awardees

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A week of Homecoming activities culminated at WVU with the crowning of this year’s Homecoming Royalty. Morgan Griffith and Paige McElroy were announced as this year’s Homecoming Royalty during halftime of Saturday’s game against TCU. Selected by their peers during two days of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Patricia Joyce Helmick

Patricia Joyce Helmick, 85, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, October 30,2022, at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehab Center. She was born on October 8, 1937, in Fairmont; a daughter of the Wayman J. West and Lena (Snider) West. Patricia retired from C and P Telephone Company. She was an avid...
FAIRMONT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy