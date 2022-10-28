Read full article on original website
cherokeephoenix.org
CN Citizen competes for Oral Roberts Women’s Soccer to inspire youth
TULSA – Cherokee Nation citizen Samantha See is known for plenty on the soccer field. The Oral Roberts forward is known as a tireless worker, perfecting her craft with an enthusiastic work ethic. Prior to attending Oral Roberts, See won the Most Valuable Player award as a high school...
tulsapeople.com
Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger
At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
kosu.org
As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names
Election day is next week, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week. Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names at those rallies. The first is with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second is with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday in Tulsa.
okcfox.com
Tulsa surgeon performs Oklahoma's first procedure with new artificial disc replacement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is a new option for people suffering from chronic neck and back pain. Dr. Kris Parchuri says he has performed hundreds of spinal disc replacement surgeries in Green Country. Now, he's the first in Oklahoma to use a new procedure with a new device.
mutigers.com
Women's Basketball Exhibition Against Rogers State Canceled
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's basketball exhibition game against Rogers State, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, has been canceled. The Tigers will begin the 2022-23 regular season on the road against Missouri State on Monday, Nov. 7. Missouri will face Bradley in the team's home opener...
fourstateshomepage.com
Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
Tulsa Zoo mourns the loss of Gahara the Malayan tiger
TULSA, Okla. — Staff members at the Tulsa Zoo are mourning the loss of Gahara the Malayan tiger. Gahara was humanely euthanized earlier this week. He was being treated for lameness in one of his legs, but a physical exam found that cancer had spread across his body. “Gahara...
kxnet.com
Family in Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week’s killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury, according to family members. Eight people were found dead Thursday in a...
Longtime Tulsa business Ehrle's Party Supply announces closing sale
Ehrle's Party Supply announced late Monday that it will be holding its retirement liquidation sale on Tuesday as they clear out its inventory for good.
tulsapeople.com
Colossal changes coming to Tulsa Zoo
Construction is in progress at Tulsa Zoo for one of the largest elephant facilities of its kind in North America. The new Oxley Family Elephant Experience and Elephant Preserve, which will allow the zoo to provide excellent care for elephants at all stages of life, broke ground in June. Ten...
addictedtovacation.com
12 Awesome RV Parks Near Grand Lake Oklahoma
If you’re looking for a great place to camp and relax, you should consider an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma. There are plenty of different options, so you’re sure to find one perfect for your needs. Whether you’re looking for a place to camp with your family or you’re just looking for a great place to get away from it all, an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma, is the perfect choice for you.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Shania Twain bringing tour to downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Shania Twain is bringing her “Queen of Me Tour” to Tulsa in June. She will hit the BOK Center stage on Saturday, June 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. They start at $40.95. The five-time GRAMMY Award-winning legend and...
DOJ sends $1.3 million to help fight human trafficking in northeast Oklahoma
The Department of Justice is sending $1.3 million to Tulsa to help the fight against human trafficking.
KTUL
City officials celebrate largest development in downtown Bixby history at groundbreaking
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Precision Equity broke ground on their new mixed-use development today in downtown Bixby. This development includes 133 luxury apartments, a concealed 300-space parking structure, over 16,000 square feet of retail space, and associated amenities for the mixed-use space. Precision equity's VIctor Whitmore and Joel Thompson...
Child falls off Delaware County hayride, run over by trailer
Paramedics took the child to a Tulsa hospital they're said to be in critical condition with several different injuries.
Tulsa Couple Accused Of Operating Meth Lab In Home With Multiple Children
A Tulsa couple faces a list of federal charges after investigators said the pair had a meth lab at their home with their children living there. According to court documents filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office, a confidential source helped investigators with the bust, which led to the arrests of 36-year-old Nathaniel Burns, a convicted felon, and his wife, Ashley Burns.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
YOU DECIDE 2022: 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate stumps for Mullin in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two years ago, she was making the case to be the standard-bearer of the Democratic Party, and now Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is crisscrossing the country to campaign for Republicans, including Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin (R) running for the U.S. Senate. Gabbard praised and endorsed...
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee artists represented in Etsy’s Indigenous Artisans Collective
TAHLEQUAH – The Indigenous Artisans Collective is the fourth community to join Etsy’s Uplift Makers Program. Through the program, Etsy, as well as their non-profit partner Nest are putting a spotlight on creators who represent 10 tribes from both the United States and Canada with a handful of artists representing the Cherokee Nation.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Flowers at Broken Arrow home involved in murder-suicide investigation
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A home blackened and boarded up after a fire Thursday has a pop of color in the front yard. A row of flowers has now been placed in front of the home near Houston and Elm, where Broken Arrow Police confirmed two adults and six children were killed in a murder-suicide investigation.
