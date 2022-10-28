ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

17-year-old Milwaukee teen shot near Keefe and 7th, died at hospital

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Nov. 1 around 1:23 a.m. near Keefe and 7th. Police say a 17-year-old Milwaukee teen went to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead. Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police chase ends with crash in park

MILWAUKEE — A police chase Tuesday night ended with a crash in Humboldt Park after police said the driver hit a bystander and police squad car. The chase started around Lenox and Euclid around 5:00 p.m, according to police. "I heard some sirens out of the corner of my...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

Milwaukee DA to charge 62-year-old caught on video choking Black man

The Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office has announced that it will charge 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski, who appeared in an Oct. 10 video holding a 24-year-old Black man by the throat and accusing the man of stealing a bicycle. Walczykowski, who is white, has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Local...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police shooting in bar district; body camera video released

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released on Monday, Oct. 31 a community briefing (below) related to a police shooting that happened in Milwaukee's downtown bar district after a lengthy high-speed chase in early September. The man shot by police was identified as Ernest Blakney. The community briefing includes dash...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police report shooting near Plankinton and Clybourn

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Plankinton and Clybourn on Monday, Oct. 31 around 1:50 a.m. Police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to an area l hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police continue to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Two men charged with attacking, killing man at Milwaukee gas station

MILWAUKEE — Two men are facing charges in a deadly attack at a Milwaukee gas station. Investigators said three men attacked Rodney Surprise near 5th Street and Chase Avenue Tuesday night, dragging him out of the gas station, hitting him and stealing his car. Prosecutors charged Terry Johnson and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Washington Park shooting, 13-year-old girl hurt

MILWAUKEE - A 13-year-old girl was shot at Washington Park Monday evening, Oct. 31. Sheriff's officials said the girl was struck in the knee. FOX6 News has reached out to Milwaukee police for more information, including what may have led to the shooting and whether any arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Neighbor strikes domestic assault victim with hammer multiple times

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A domestic assault Monday night led to the victim being attacked a second time by a downstairs neighbor using a hammer, the Madison Police Department reported. According to MPD’s incident log, the victim was first being pushed around the Madison apartment multiple times, including being into...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Montreal Greer sentenced; life in prison in death of Rebecca Rannow

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Montreal Greer on Friday, Oct. 28 to life in prison in connection with the death of Rebecca Rannow in August 2021. Greer, 40, was convicted by a jury on July 22 -- found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Search warrants unsealed after Darrell Brooks' conviction

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Newly unsealed search warrants give a glimpse into the minutes after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy that left six dead and dozens injured. The four warrants WISN 12 News obtained Tuesday indicate a quick-paced investigation with immediate help from the community. "We arrested Darrell Brooks within...
WAUKESHA, WI

