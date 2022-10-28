Read full article on original website
CBS 58
17-year-old Milwaukee teen shot near Keefe and 7th, died at hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Nov. 1 around 1:23 a.m. near Keefe and 7th. Police say a 17-year-old Milwaukee teen went to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead. Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information...
WISN
Police chase ends with crash in park
MILWAUKEE — A police chase Tuesday night ended with a crash in Humboldt Park after police said the driver hit a bystander and police squad car. The chase started around Lenox and Euclid around 5:00 p.m, according to police. "I heard some sirens out of the corner of my...
wisconsinexaminer.com
Milwaukee DA to charge 62-year-old caught on video choking Black man
The Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office has announced that it will charge 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski, who appeared in an Oct. 10 video holding a 24-year-old Black man by the throat and accusing the man of stealing a bicycle. Walczykowski, who is white, has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Local...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Trevor Young sentenced; 26 years in fatal shooting, 46th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Trevor Young on Friday Oct. 28 to 26 years in prison and another ten years of extended supervision in the fatal shooting of a man located near 46th and North Avenue in January 2021. Jurors found Young guilty in April of first-degree reckless...
CBS 58
Wauwatosa police: 6 juveniles in stolen vehicle arrested following retail theft, high-speed pursuit
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say six juveniles wanted for an armed carjacking were arrested in a stolen vehicle following a retail theft and high-speed pursuit in Wauwatosa Friday, Oct. 28. Authorities say the suspects stole screwdrivers and gloves from the Home Depot on N. 124th St. and attempted...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police release dashcam footage from fatal officer-involved shooting of homicide suspect
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police released new dashcam and body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting Monday, Oct. 31. Back on Sept. 2, officers noticed a driver in a stolen truck matching the description of Ernest Terrell Blakney. He was wanted for the murder of Nikia Rogers. Police chased...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting in bar district; body camera video released
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released on Monday, Oct. 31 a community briefing (below) related to a police shooting that happened in Milwaukee's downtown bar district after a lengthy high-speed chase in early September. The man shot by police was identified as Ernest Blakney. The community briefing includes dash...
Pursuit with homicide suspect ends in crash near Green Bay and Sheridan
Milwaukee police say a pursuit with a driver ended in a crash near Green Bay and Sheridan Tuesday morning.
Edited video shows deadly Milwaukee shoot-out between gunman, officers
Milwaukee police released edited video showing the shootout between officers and a gunman that left one dead and one injured near Deer District in September.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man beating death, accused killers charged
Two Milwaukee men are charged in connection with the beating death of a man on the city's south side on Oct. 25. That victim also had his car stolen.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police report shooting near Plankinton and Clybourn
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Plankinton and Clybourn on Monday, Oct. 31 around 1:50 a.m. Police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to an area l hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police continue to...
Man charged after allegedly killing his girlfriend for trying to tell his wife he's cheating
A Milwaukee woman was murdered by two men after she allegedly told one of their wives she was having an affair with the man, according to the victim’s family.
WISN
Two men charged with attacking, killing man at Milwaukee gas station
MILWAUKEE — Two men are facing charges in a deadly attack at a Milwaukee gas station. Investigators said three men attacked Rodney Surprise near 5th Street and Chase Avenue Tuesday night, dragging him out of the gas station, hitting him and stealing his car. Prosecutors charged Terry Johnson and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Washington Park shooting, 13-year-old girl hurt
MILWAUKEE - A 13-year-old girl was shot at Washington Park Monday evening, Oct. 31. Sheriff's officials said the girl was struck in the knee. FOX6 News has reached out to Milwaukee police for more information, including what may have led to the shooting and whether any arrests have been made.
nbc15.com
MPD: Neighbor strikes domestic assault victim with hammer multiple times
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A domestic assault Monday night led to the victim being attacked a second time by a downstairs neighbor using a hammer, the Madison Police Department reported. According to MPD’s incident log, the victim was first being pushed around the Madison apartment multiple times, including being into...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Montreal Greer sentenced; life in prison in death of Rebecca Rannow
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Montreal Greer on Friday, Oct. 28 to life in prison in connection with the death of Rebecca Rannow in August 2021. Greer, 40, was convicted by a jury on July 22 -- found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
WISN
Search warrants unsealed after Darrell Brooks' conviction
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Newly unsealed search warrants give a glimpse into the minutes after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy that left six dead and dozens injured. The four warrants WISN 12 News obtained Tuesday indicate a quick-paced investigation with immediate help from the community. "We arrested Darrell Brooks within...
A 23-year-old man dies in 33rd and Center shooting
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and one injured Saturday afternoon.
'Hate speech' notes found taped to West Bend businesses, police seek suspect
The West Bend Police Department is seeking a suspect after numerous handwritten notes were found taped to business windows along Main Street.
