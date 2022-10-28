ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

City of Seattle and the Seattle Foundation announce the awardees for funds raised from the Mayors’ Concert for Ukraine and Refugees Worldwide

By Joaquin Uy
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMZdn_0iqcMxq600
Representatives of awardee organizations with their oversized checks. From left to right: Nicky Smith (IRC in Seattle, WA); Imraan Siddiqi (CAIR WA); Iryna Pynda (Ukrainian Community Center of WA); Kelsey Shamrell-Harrington (Entre Hermanos); a representative from Tigrean Community Association; and Isatou Nji (West African Community Council).

On Monday, October 27, the Seattle Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs (OIRA) and the Seattle Foundation hosted an intimate community event announcing all of the awardees of the $429,000 raised from the Mayors’ Concert for Ukraine and Refugees Worldwide.

This process began back in April 2022, when Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell reached out to the Seattle Symphony and local Ukrainian artists to organize this fundraising event. King County Executive Dow Constantine and 33 other King County mayors also joined in sponsoring this live free program that was also streamed online. The sold-out show raised $429,000, with 70 percent of funds going towards organizations helping Ukrainians both abroad and in King County, and 30 percent going towards nonprofits assisting other refugees locally. The 30 percent portion of money was referred to as the Seattle Refugee Fund.

The awardees and their amounts from each funding source include:

30% of the Mayors’ Concert for Ukraine and Refugees Worldwide (Seattle Refugee Fund)

70% of the Mayors’ Concert for Ukraine and Refugees Worldwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZ2EH_0iqcMxq600
OIRA director Hamdi Mohamed welcoming the attendees.

“This fund and the awardees do not just reflect the values of the government of the City of Seattle, but of our welcoming residents for which our city is known for,” said OIRA Director Hamdi Mohamed in her presentation welcoming the attendees. “The Mayor is committed to Seattle continuing to stand alongside our Ukrainian neighbors, the immigrant and refugee community, and the people of Ukraine. And the City of Seattle stands with all refugees who are in need of relief and a path to a better life – supporting them will continue to be a priority.”

Representatives from each organization were present to accept their oversized check awards (as well as actual checks) and talk more about their work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZREh_0iqcMxq600
Tigrean Community Association Executive Director Fitsum-Birhan Beyene.

Tigrean Community Association Executive Director Fitsum-Birhan Beyene who received the check on behalf of his organization mentioned that he had recently became a U.S. citizen, after 17 years of living in the United States. He mentioned the severe humanitarian crisis in the Tigray Region and implored City leaders to mention this situation in future public remarks.

Nicky Smith and Iryna Pynda representing International Rescue Community in Seattle, Washington and Ukrainian Community Center of Washington respectively were also in attendance. These two organizations were not Seattle Refugee Fund awardees. Rather, combined they had already received the 70 percent ($301,000) of funds raised from the concert intended for organizations specifically providing assistance to Ukrainians both here and abroad.

About the Seattle Refugee Fund LOI Process

In July 2022, OIRA sought out Letters of Intent (LOI) from nonprofit and religious organizations to apply to receive $128,000 of funding from the Seattle Refugee Fund through the Seattle Foundation. The process yielded 29 applicants that were all ranked on a scale of one through five on a series of criteria including program model and equity and social justice.

The review panel consisted of two OIRA staff members and one member from the Seattle Immigrant Refugee Commission. Each reviewer completed their review independently without knowledge of the others’ scores. The funding was divided up between the applicants with the combined highest ratings. The applicants with the highest total scores were: Entre Hermanos , West African Community Council , CAIR WA , and Tigrean Community Association.

If you know of someone who has recently arrived in Seattle from another country and is in need of assistance, they can contact:

If the individual is limited in their English proficiency, they should inform the operator that they require an interpreter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Members Sought for Seattle’s Design Review Boards

Passionate about design or architecture? Mayor Bruce Harrell is looking for qualified candidates to fill 12 upcoming openings on the City of Seattle’s Design Review Boards. Board members evaluate the design of new buildings based on citywide and neighborhood-specific design guidelines. The boards review large mixed-use developments, multifamily housing, and commercial projects. The volunteer positions will start on April 4, 2023, when retiring board members’ terms expire.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Redistricting Commission presents amended draft map for public comment

The Seattle Redistricting Commission continues its process of examining how to redraw the boundaries of Seattle’s seven City Council Districts and is inviting community members to offer feedback on the Amended Draft Map before the Commission votes on its adoption at its meeting on November 8, 2022. Members of the public can review and provide input on the map at https://www.seattle.gov/redistricting/how-to-participate.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Tree Service Providers Must Register and Post Public Notice

The City of Seattle is committed to protecting our urban canopy. Trees add value to your property and the surrounding community. Canopy cover is one important measure of the health of the urban forest. Urban trees provide numerous ecological, economic, and social benefits, including wildlife habitat, neighborhood livability, and improved public health outcomes.
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

WA Department of Commerce Announces Grants

The Washington State Department of Commerce announced $17.9 million in grants to fund eight projects across the state to increase services and community-based treatment options for those facing behavioral health challenges. The investments support Gov. Inslee’s five year plan to modernize and transform Washington’s mental health system, with the goal...
WASHINGTON STATE
Seattle, Washington

Volunteers needed to advise on development plans for Harborview Medical Center, Virginia Mason Medical Center, Swedish Cherry Hill, and Swedish First Hill

Volunteers are needed to serve on Standing Advisory Committees (SAC) for Harborview Medical Center, Virginia Mason Medical Center, Swedish Cherry Hill, and Swedish First Hill. These committees advise the City of Seattle and the relative institutions on the potential impacts of their campus development on the surrounding neighborhoods. Seattle Department of Neighborhoods is seeking interested neighborhood residents with experience in neighborhood organizations and issues, land use and zoning, architecture, landscaping, economic development, building development, or educational services.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

15,000 small businesses in WA victims of fraud scheme

SEATTLE, Wash.- A King County Superior Court Judge has ordered two companies to pay $24.8 million for targeting small businesses in Washington with a fraud scheme. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed lawsuits in March against CA Certificate Services and Labor Poster Compliance for sending 232,091 letters to 15,000 small businesses in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
Seattle, Washington

New Commissioners Sought to Join the Seattle Design Commission

Mayor Bruce Harrell is recruiting to fill three upcoming vacancies on the Seattle Design Commission – a Licensed Architect, a Landscape Architect, and a Transportation Planner. All positions will start their two-year terms in March 2023. Commissioners are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council. Commissioners...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Artists Everywhere is Art Everywhere: Black Lives Matter Mural Restoration

On the road with royal alley-barnes, Acting Director for the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture. Seattle is an incredible City that is home to a diverse and expansive art and cultural sector. Almost every neighborhood is home to art, artists, and the threads that weave our cultural landscape into a rich city that thrives because art is everywhere. From our city’s first people’s to the birth of the state, music, art and culture have defined our region.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Office of Labor Standards Announces Suspension of Seattle’s Covid-19 Gig Worker Protections Effective November 1, 2022

For Immediate Release Contact InformationCynthia SantanaPhone: 206-256-5219Email: cynthia.santana@seattle.gov Office of Labor Standards Announces Suspension of Seattle’s Covid-19 Gig Worker Protections Effective November 1, 2022  Gig Worker Paid Sick and Safe Time and Gig Worker Premium Pay Ordinances Provided Temporary Protections Since 2020  Seattle, WA (October 31, 2022) – The Office of Labor Standards (OLS) announces […]
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches

There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Announced as the Third APEC Senior Officials’ and Ministerial Meetings Site During U.S. Host Year in August 2023

Seattle – The U.S. Department of State, the State of Washington, and the City of Seattle are pleased to announce Seattle, Washington as the site of the third Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Senior Officials’ and Ministerial Meetings, including the Women and the Economy Forum, during the U.S. APEC host year in 2023.
SEATTLE, WA
campussafetymagazine.com

Judge Dismisses Seattle Pacific University Lawsuit Over Discrimination Inquiry

Olympia, Washington – A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed Seattle Pacific University’s lawsuit against Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson. His office is investigating the private Christian university’s employment policies… policies that hundreds of students and faculty members believe is discriminatory against members of the LGBTQ+ community.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

STRATEGIC TECHNOLOGY PLAN AND ROADMAP; SPU RFP/Contract# 22-113-S

12:00PM Pacific Time on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The City of Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is requesting proposals from qualified consultants who can partner with SPU executives and managers to develop SPU’s Technology Strategic Plan and Roadmap (SSTP). The SSTP will outline key technology strategies and goals that align with SPU’s 2021-2026 Strategic Business Plan (SBP), line of businesses and branch level plans and operational objectives. This will enable a future-ready utility where technology empowers our employees to fulfill our commitment to people, communities, and the environment.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former Federal Way mayor and city councilman in South Korea during Halloween stampede

Federal Way, WA. – The deadly Halloween stampede in Seoul, South Korea, where at least 150 people died, has impacted many across the globe, including in western Washington. KIRO 7 spoke with Michael Park, the former mayor and a former city councilman for Federal Way, who was in Donghae, Federal Way’s sister city. He is now in Seoul and says he has been constantly watching the news updates where he is at and every time a new update comes in, he says it’s heart-wrenching.
FEDERAL WAY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy