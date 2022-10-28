ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Debate between Democratic Incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea

By KRDO News
 4 days ago
Friday, KRDO NewsChannel 13 brought Colorado voters another chance to get to know the two candidates in the Senate race.

Democrat Incumbent Senator Michael Bennet debated Republican challenger Joe O'Dea at Colorado State University.

The one-hour debate began at 7 p.m. The full debate can be watched above.

See Bennet and O'Dea's responses to abortion access in the video below.

Bennet and O'Dea respond to space command leaving Colorado Springs and how they would help the program stay local.

Bennet and O'Dea talk about inflation.

The post WATCH: Debate between Democratic Incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea appeared first on KRDO .

