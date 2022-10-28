Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
CBX-12 Shows Antitumor Activity and Safety in Solid Tumors
In a first-in-human trial, a peptide-drug conjugate showed tolerability and antitumor activity in patients with advanced solid tumors. CBX-12, a peptide-drug conjugate (PDC), showed tolerability and antitumor activity as a single agent in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors in a report presented at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium.1. Investigators in...
targetedonc.com
Amivantamab Combination Shows Efficacy Post-Osimertinib in EGFR+ NSCLC
Melina E. Marmarelis, MD, reports the rationale and key findings from the Chrysalis-2 trial of patients with EGFR-mutated advanced non–small cell lung cancer. Melina E. Marmarelis, MD, medical director of Penn Medicine Mesothelioma and Pleural Program and assistant professor of medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, reports the rationale and key findings from the Chrysalis-2 trial (NCT04077463) of patients with EGFR-mutated advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
targetedonc.com
Background of the LEAP-002 Trial Evaluating Lenvatinib Monotherapy in uHCC
Richard S. Finn, MD, discusses the background on lenvatinib and what led to the development of the LEAP-002 trial. Richard S. Finn, MD, professor of medicine, Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, discusses the background on lenvatinib (Lenvima) and what led to the development of the LEAP-002 trial (NCT03713593).
targetedonc.com
KEYNOTE B10 Evaluates New Triplet Regimen for Patients With HNSCC
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Marcin Dzienis, MD, further discussed the phase 4 trial of pembrolizumab plus carboplatin and paclitaxel in patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. With the limited available treatment options for patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), an ongoing...
targetedonc.com
Understanding Pulse Reduced Dose Rate Radiotherapy
Rupesh R. Kotecha, MD, discusses a newer radiation modality known as pulse reduced dose rate radiation therapy. Rupesh R. Kotecha, MD, chief of Radiosurgery and director of Central Nervous System Metastasis at Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute, discusses a newer radiation modality known as pulse reduced dose rate radiation therapy.
targetedonc.com
Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Shows Continued Promise as Monotherapy in FRα+ Reccurent Ovarian Cancer
A pooled analysis of 3 studies showed that there was an extended treatment benefit for patients with FRα positive recurrent ovarian cancer treated with the novel antibody-drug conjugate mirvetuximab soravtansine. Extended treatment benefit (ETB) was observed in patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive recurrent ovarian cancer treated with mirvetuximab...
targetedonc.com
The Role of Menin Inhibitors in AML
Eytan M. Stein, MD, defines Menin inhibition and its role in the leukemia space. Eytan M. Stein, MD, hematologic oncologist and director of the Program for Drug Development in Leukemia, Division of Hematologic Malignancies, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York, defines Menin inhibition and its role in the leukemia space.
targetedonc.com
A Look Back at FDA News from October 2022
Here is a look back at the FDA happenings from the month of October 2022. In October 2022, the FDA granted 2 approvals for the combination of tremelimumab (Imjudo) and durvalumab (Imfinzi) for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and teclistamab-cqyv (Tecvayli) in adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
targetedonc.com
Trial Will Explore WEE-1 Inhibition With Encorafenib and Cetuximab in Colorectal Cancer
A phase 1/2 study of ZN-c3, encorafenib, and cetuximab in patients with BRAF V600E-mutated colorectal cancer will begin, led by Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer. A phase 1/2 dose-escalation study will investigated ZN-c3 in combination with encorafenib (Braftovi) and cetuximab (Erbitux) for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E-mutated colorectal cancer, according to a collaborative press release by Zentails Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer.1.
targetedonc.com
Results of the ENPAC Trial Shows Promise in Recurrent Endometroid Cancer
Shannon N. Westin, MD, MPH, discusses the promising results of the ENPAC trial that showed the effectiveness of adding enzalutamide to standard of care chemotherapy for patients with recurrent endometriod cancer. Shannon N. Westin, MD, MPH, an associate professor, Department of Gynecologic Oncology and Reproductive Medicine, Division of Surgery at...
targetedonc.com
An Introduction to ER+/HER2- mBC and Current Treatment Options
Dr. Aditya Bardia: Hello. I'm Aditya Bardia, a breast medical oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston. Today, we'll review potential role of Elacestrant for the treatment of metastatic ER-positive HER2-negative breast cancer. We'll start with an overview of metastatic ER-positive breast cancer, the current landscape, and then review the EMERALD trial with I Elacestrant for metastatic ER-positive breast cancer.
targetedonc.com
Biomarker Testing in Patients With ER+/HER2- mBC
Dr. Aditya Bardia: In the first-line setting, the management of ER-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer involves use of endocrine plus CDK4/6 inhibitor but patients have disease progression. In the second-line setting, at this time we use fulvestrant without other targeted therapies in the second-line setting. The challenge is that fulvestrant is given as an intramuscular shot, so can it be inconvenient for patients. As a single agent, the activity of fulvestrant is limited. Fulvestrant can be used with other targeted agents such as PI3 kinase inhibitor alpelisib or PIK3CA mutant ER-positive breast cancer in the second-line setting. That can be associated with toxicity including rash and diarrhea as well as hyperglycemia. Clinically, there's unmet need for better endocrine agents in this setting. A lot of interest in novel endocrine-based therapies in the second-line setting.
Comments / 0