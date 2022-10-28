Dr. Aditya Bardia: In the first-line setting, the management of ER-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer involves use of endocrine plus CDK4/6 inhibitor but patients have disease progression. In the second-line setting, at this time we use fulvestrant without other targeted therapies in the second-line setting. The challenge is that fulvestrant is given as an intramuscular shot, so can it be inconvenient for patients. As a single agent, the activity of fulvestrant is limited. Fulvestrant can be used with other targeted agents such as PI3 kinase inhibitor alpelisib or PIK3CA mutant ER-positive breast cancer in the second-line setting. That can be associated with toxicity including rash and diarrhea as well as hyperglycemia. Clinically, there's unmet need for better endocrine agents in this setting. A lot of interest in novel endocrine-based therapies in the second-line setting.

