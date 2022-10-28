Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
CBX-12 Shows Antitumor Activity and Safety in Solid Tumors
In a first-in-human trial, a peptide-drug conjugate showed tolerability and antitumor activity in patients with advanced solid tumors. CBX-12, a peptide-drug conjugate (PDC), showed tolerability and antitumor activity as a single agent in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors in a report presented at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium.1. Investigators in...
targetedonc.com
Amivantamab Combination Shows Efficacy Post-Osimertinib in EGFR+ NSCLC
Melina E. Marmarelis, MD, reports the rationale and key findings from the Chrysalis-2 trial of patients with EGFR-mutated advanced non–small cell lung cancer. Melina E. Marmarelis, MD, medical director of Penn Medicine Mesothelioma and Pleural Program and assistant professor of medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, reports the rationale and key findings from the Chrysalis-2 trial (NCT04077463) of patients with EGFR-mutated advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
targetedonc.com
The Role of Menin Inhibitors in AML
Eytan M. Stein, MD, defines Menin inhibition and its role in the leukemia space. Eytan M. Stein, MD, hematologic oncologist and director of the Program for Drug Development in Leukemia, Division of Hematologic Malignancies, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York, defines Menin inhibition and its role in the leukemia space.
targetedonc.com
Trial Will Explore WEE-1 Inhibition With Encorafenib and Cetuximab in Colorectal Cancer
A phase 1/2 study of ZN-c3, encorafenib, and cetuximab in patients with BRAF V600E-mutated colorectal cancer will begin, led by Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer. A phase 1/2 dose-escalation study will investigated ZN-c3 in combination with encorafenib (Braftovi) and cetuximab (Erbitux) for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E-mutated colorectal cancer, according to a collaborative press release by Zentails Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer.1.
MedicineNet.com
What Does It Mean If eGFR Is High?
Glomerular filtration rate (GFR) is a crucial marker of renal (kidney) health. Estimated GFR (eGFR) is a mathematical construct based on the age, sex, ethnicity, and serum creatinine level of a person. This is typically determined through the laboratory's analysis of the blood sample and reported together with the serum creatinine result.
MedicalXpress
Experimental drug to treat liver cancer shows evidence of activity with manageable side effects
A new drug that inhibits an enzyme playing a crucial role in cell division and growth has shown signs of anti-cancer activity with manageable side effects in liver cancer patients who have been treated unsuccessfully previously with up to three lines of treatment. Presenting the findings on Friday at the...
targetedonc.com
KEYNOTE B10 Evaluates New Triplet Regimen for Patients With HNSCC
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Marcin Dzienis, MD, further discussed the phase 4 trial of pembrolizumab plus carboplatin and paclitaxel in patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. With the limited available treatment options for patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), an ongoing...
cancerhealth.com
Predicting Treatment Response in Liver Cancer
Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of liver cancer, occurring primarily in patients with chronic liver damage, such as that caused by hepatitis B, hepatitis C, or long-term alcohol use. It is the third-highest cause of cancer mortality worldwide. Unfortunately, because HCC develops slowly and can be asymptomatic for years, patients are often diagnosed at an advanced stage.
targetedonc.com
Background of the LEAP-002 Trial Evaluating Lenvatinib Monotherapy in uHCC
Richard S. Finn, MD, discusses the background on lenvatinib and what led to the development of the LEAP-002 trial. Richard S. Finn, MD, professor of medicine, Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, discusses the background on lenvatinib (Lenvima) and what led to the development of the LEAP-002 trial (NCT03713593).
MedicalXpress
Biomarkers may ID rheumatoid arthritis patients with and without active disease
Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) values may differentiate between rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients with and without active disease, according to a systematic review published online Sept. 24 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Angelo Zinellu, Ph.D., from the University of Sassari in Italy, and Arduino A. Mangoni,...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reverse Premature Aging
A new, promising target for treating premature aging. Werner Syndrome and Hutchinson Gilford Progeria Syndrome are two examples of the rare genetic disorders known as progeroid syndromes that cause signs of premature aging in children and young adults. Patients with progeroid syndromes have pathologies and symptoms that are often linked to aging, including osteoporosis, cataracts, heart disease, and type II diabetes.
targetedonc.com
Biomarker Testing in Patients With ER+/HER2- mBC
Dr. Aditya Bardia: In the first-line setting, the management of ER-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer involves use of endocrine plus CDK4/6 inhibitor but patients have disease progression. In the second-line setting, at this time we use fulvestrant without other targeted therapies in the second-line setting. The challenge is that fulvestrant is given as an intramuscular shot, so can it be inconvenient for patients. As a single agent, the activity of fulvestrant is limited. Fulvestrant can be used with other targeted agents such as PI3 kinase inhibitor alpelisib or PIK3CA mutant ER-positive breast cancer in the second-line setting. That can be associated with toxicity including rash and diarrhea as well as hyperglycemia. Clinically, there's unmet need for better endocrine agents in this setting. A lot of interest in novel endocrine-based therapies in the second-line setting.
labroots.com
Mediterranean Diet Improves Immunotherapy Response in Advanced Melanoma Patients
The Mediterranean diet has been popularized in recent years for its wide-ranging health benefits. Among the many health benefits of the diet include a significant reduction in the risk of cardiovascular diseases (such as the lowering of cholesterol and the prevention of heart disease), the management of blood glucose levels, and the management of a healthy weight, all of which can contribute to a person’s increased longevity.
Woonsocket Call
Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist Receives FDA Approval to Treat Right Heart Failure
Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces that Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-market approval (PMA), the FDA’s highest level of approval, as safe and effective to treat acute right heart failure for up to 14 days. Impella RP Flex is implanted via the internal jugular (IJ) vein, which enables patient mobility, and has dual-sensor technology designed to optimize patient management.
targetedonc.com
Experimental Treatment With Pidnarulex and Talazoparib Starts in Patients With mCRPC
Following positive results and FDA action on pidnarulex in BRAC 1/2-positive ovarian cancer, a phase 1 study is exploring the agent in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, in combination with talazoparib. The first of approximately 48 patients has been dosed with the combination of pidnarulex (CX-5461) and talazoparib (Talzenna) in the...
targetedonc.com
Luspatercept Improves RBC Transfusion Independence in Patients With MDS
In the prespecified interim analysis of the COMMANDS trial for low-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, luspatercept had statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in red blood cell transfusion independence with no new safety signals. The phase 3 COMMANDS trial (NCT03682536) evaluating luspatercept-aamt (Reblozyl) as frontline treatment for patients with very low-, low-...
targetedonc.com
Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Shows Continued Promise as Monotherapy in FRα+ Reccurent Ovarian Cancer
A pooled analysis of 3 studies showed that there was an extended treatment benefit for patients with FRα positive recurrent ovarian cancer treated with the novel antibody-drug conjugate mirvetuximab soravtansine. Extended treatment benefit (ETB) was observed in patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive recurrent ovarian cancer treated with mirvetuximab...
MedicalXpress
Olaparib and adavosertib work best when given sequentially for DNA-damage response mutations in advanced tumors
Patients with cancers that are driven by certain mutations occurring in response to DNA damage can be safely treated with two drugs, olaparib and adavosertib, if they are given in sequence rather than concurrently. Presenting results from the phase Ib STAR clinical trial to the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular...
targetedonc.com
Understanding Pulse Reduced Dose Rate Radiotherapy
Rupesh R. Kotecha, MD, discusses a newer radiation modality known as pulse reduced dose rate radiation therapy. Rupesh R. Kotecha, MD, chief of Radiosurgery and director of Central Nervous System Metastasis at Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute, discusses a newer radiation modality known as pulse reduced dose rate radiation therapy.
Healthline
Overview of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC)
What is non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC)?. Your bladder is a flexible, sac-like organ located in front of your pelvis. After your kidneys make urine, the liquid travels to your bladder, where it’s stored until it leaves your body. Your bladder is made of several layers. From the inside...
