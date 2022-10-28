Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Home Services for the Holidays Food Drive hosts kick-off event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Home Services for the Holidays Food Drive is partnering up with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help those in need this season. During November and December, each participating home service company will encourage its customers to collect non-perishable food donations for BRAFB. “Every one...
NBC 29 News
Renovations to Harrisonburg’s historic Dallard-Newman House underway
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg major renovations to the historic Dallard-Newman House began on Monday. The historic home was built by freed slaves Ambrose and Reuben Dallard in 1885 and is one of the few historic African American homes left in the city. The Northeast Neighborhood Association has raised...
NBC 29 News
Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia announces new CEO
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a national search, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia has a new CEO. The nonprofit announced Tuesday, November 1, that former Chief Development Officer Kate Lambert will fill the role. Lambert has been with the nonprofit since 2011 and played a big role...
NBC 29 News
General registrars across VA working to process extra voter registrations
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A snag at the DMV is causing a delay in almost 150,000 Virginia voter registrations. Now, general registrars across Virginia are left to quickly process these changes just a week before Election Day. This is the second time in a month that places like Albemarle County...
NBC 29 News
Trick or Treating returns to UVA’s Lawn
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, trick or treating on the lawn is officially back. Despite the rainy weather, hundreds of people showed up Monday night. Costumed children knocked on dorm rooms doors, and were rewarded with candy or a craft. “This is what everything...
NBC 29 News
Same-day registration available in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now cast a ballot the same day you register to vote in Virginia. The whole process only takes a few minutes. The Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall Annex, right off the Downtown Mall. Once inside, walk up to the front desk and show a form of acceptable identification: Driver’s license, student ID, or a utility bill.
NBC 29 News
Community meeting seeks input, provides update on Lee statue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville community is offering its input on how a statue of a Confederate general should be transformed. The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center hosted a Swords Into Plowshares meeting Sunday, October 30. There, people were updated on what is happening to the statue of Robert E. Lee that once stood in a public park.
NBC 29 News
Study being done to help Charlottesville fill job openings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville currently has around 70 job openings. The city is having a wage and compensation study done for the first time in five years. The study aims to help Charlottesville determine where it is at in the market to pay employees. “It’s really very unusual that...
WSET
LIST: Violent crime reported across Central Virginia over Halloween weekend
(WSET) — It has been a particularly violent weekend across much of Central Virginia. From Friday morning to Monday morning, there have been six incidents involving firearms in the area. From Roanoke to Lynchburg to the Southside, here is what you need to know about these events and where...
969wsig.com
Shopping cart killer due in court today
Online records show that Anthony Eugene Robinson has a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court to either set a plea date or a trial date. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with five felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection with the deaths of 54-year-old Beth Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita Smith of Charlottesville.
NBC 29 News
CBAC calling for artists to participate in upcoming exhibition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Black Arts Collective is looking for artists to take part in an exhibition taking place on March 3, 2023. The McGuffey Art Center will be hosting “Blackity Black Black,” which will showcase Black artists and their culture. “We’re really looking for artists...
NBC 29 News
Chris Long to host tailgate fundraiser before UVA game Nov. 5
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two-time Super Bowl champion and former UVA Cavalier defense lineman Chris Long is hosting a hometown fundraiser Saturday, November 5. The event is to help the Chris Long Foundation get clean water and education equity to communities in need. Long says he was inspired to do...
NBC 29 News
LAJC offering free help with Affordable Care Enrollment
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Enrollment for Affordable Care is now open. Figuring out healthcare can be confusing, which is why the Legal Aid Justice Center is offering its service for free. “This is the period of time during which consumers across the country, but specifically here in Virginia, can purchase...
cbs19news
Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
NBC 29 News
The Downtown Safe Halloween Festival returns
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation kicked off the spooky weekend with the Downtown Safe Halloween Festival. This is the first time the event has been put on since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event had a costume contest, food, games, and performances. The day ended with trick or...
NBC 29 News
Grab the umbrella
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A couple of disturbances will keep conditions rather cloudy today. We’ll see periods of showers throughout much of the day. Trick of treaters will have to grab their rain jackets this evening. By Tuesday, conditions will begin to improve with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
NBC 29 News
Sunny and nice
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The fog has lifted ! We’ll see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures today. A westerly wind and sunshine will boost temperatures into the 70s. Areas of patchy fog may develop tonight, but not as widespread. The middle of the week will feature a bit more cloud cover, but temperatures will remain above normal for this time of the year. Our next chance for rain will be the middle of next week. Have a great and safe day !
rewind1051.com
Fatal crash under investigation near Charlottesville
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened last weekend in Albemarle County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller said the accident occurred just before nine o’clock Sunday on Interstate 64 near Charlottesville. A 2004 Lexus was traveling east on I-64 when it ran off the left side of the...
NBC 29 News
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A man from Charlotte, North Carolina is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Authorities announced Monday, October 31, that Marcel Darell Washington was taken into custody without incident in Tennessee last Friday. The charges stem from a shooting...
NBC 29 News
Tracking Halloween Showers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds fill back in on this Sunday. Rain clouds arrive on Monday, Halloween. Expect a warming trend start November. Sunday: Partly sunny then increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows not as cold, in the 40s. Monday, Halloween: Mostly...
