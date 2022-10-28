CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The fog has lifted ! We’ll see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures today. A westerly wind and sunshine will boost temperatures into the 70s. Areas of patchy fog may develop tonight, but not as widespread. The middle of the week will feature a bit more cloud cover, but temperatures will remain above normal for this time of the year. Our next chance for rain will be the middle of next week. Have a great and safe day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO