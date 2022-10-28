A Flight Attendant Shared How Much Money They Make & TikTok Can't Get Over It

Ever wondered how much a flight attendant makes?

One flight attendant on TikTok spilled all the tea on how much money she earns from the job that allows her to jet around the world, and people can't seem to agree on if the pay is worth it.

Daniella is a full-time flight attendant for Emirates Airlines but also runs a TikTok account, where she documents details about her job. In one of her videos, she answered the much-asked question: "How much money do you make being a flight attendant?"

The video, which now has 2.1 million views, breaks down the three different ways flight attendants are paid.

"A flight attendant's salary is made up of 3 parts," she shared in the video.

Basic salary Flying hours Layover expenses

In the video, Daniella shares a screenshot of the Emirates website page, which breaks down the approximate numbers for the basic salary and flying hours made by flight attendants who work in economy classes.

Reply to @hotcheetos737 how much money do flight attendants earn?✈️ #cabincrew #flightattendant #aviation #crewlife #stewardess #crew #airline

The basic salary is what you make each month regardless of how many hours you work.

According to the website, an economy class cabin crew member makes AED 4,260 a month, which is approximately USD $1,160 (CAD $1,580).

Although that doesn't sound like a lot, it's not the only money they make.

In addition to the basic salary, flight attendants also earn money for the number of hours they fly.

Daniella explained that the flying hours "are calculated on the amount [they're] in the air."

"We do not get paid for passenger boarding or disembarkation or any delays we may face on the ground. This is meant to be covered in our basic salary," Daniella shared in the video.

According to the website, the flying pay is AED 61.25 an hour (USD $16.68/CAD $22.71), and on average, with the flying hours added to the basic salary, the estimated amount a flight attendant makes a month is AED 9,770 a month which is approximately USD $2,660 (CAD $3,621).

The third and last element of monetary compensation that flight attendants receive is layover expenses.

"All layover expenses are covered by the company, including hotel accommodations," added Daniella. "We also receive, into our salary, additional money depending on the destination, which is meant to cover our layover expenses."

She also confirmed that with each promotion, they also receive a bump in their salary, so a business class flight attendant makes more than an economy class one.

The position also has other perks and fringe benefits, which make the job even more worthwhile.

"The company also provides accommodation while living in Dubai and transport to and from the airport," she explains.

That means the flight attendants can pocket all their salary instead of wasting it on monthly rent.

It also helps that the UAE is tax-free, so they quite literally pocket all the money they make.

Although the idea of living for free sounds amazing, many people in the comments section could not let go of how little money flight attendants make every month.

One user asked, "Just 2k USD? A month wow, that's sad."

Another user wrote, "£2040. That's so bad. It's not enough."

"Really imagined it being way more," wrote another user.

Daniella decided to clarify everyone's concerns and shared in the comment section that she makes a lot more than what the website outlines.

"For those asking, I work in business and fly roughly 100 hours a month; on average my salary works out at 4000 USD+ a month," wrote Daniella.

"Accommodation, bills and transport to the airport is all provided by the company. The job also comes with a lot of perks and free access to gyms and discounts to a lot of places around Dubai. + 1 free flight a year and discount on flights," she added.

Others in the comment section were impressed by what the flight attendants make.

"Given most people pay about 40% of their salary as rent, you need to factor in there is no rent paid in this role, and living in Dubai = tax-free," one user commented.

Another asked, "am I the only person that thinks £2040 is amazing lol."

"$40 an hour and essentially free flights to anywhere in the world is pretty good," wrote another.

With all the information that Daniella dished out, would you work for an airline after learning how much they make?