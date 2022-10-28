Read full article on original website
Walmart Rollbacks sale: The RCA 50" 4K smart TV is available for only $178
During Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sales event, you can grab a smart TV with a large 50" display for a substantial discount. The RCA smart 50" TV tends to retail for $399. However, while the event continues, this product is available while stocks last for only $178, a markdown of 55% and a saving of $221.
The best smart TVs of 2022
TV technology has evolved rapidly in recent years — and the size, tech and quality that was once financially out of reach for many of us is now available for just a few hundred dollars.
Google Store trade-in confirmations are disappearing for some, leaving them with full-price Pixel purchases
The Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller siblings were an absolute steal when they launched. By trading in the right phone, you could lower the price significantly, allowing you to enjoy your brand-new phone for much less than the $600+ asking price. But it looks like the process isn’t without hiccups. Multiple people are claiming that even though they went through the trade-in process on the Google Store website when they bought their new phones, Google doesn’t have any recollection of that.
Today’s best tech deals: Get a 75-inch TV for $580, and more
Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but there’s no shortage of tech deals that are available right now if you’re itching to do some shopping. Retailers have already started slashing prices ahead of the shopping holiday, so whether you’re looking to purchase a TV, laptop, headphones, or any other electronic device, there’s surely an offer out there that will catch your attention.
A Paramount+ Annual Subscription Is 50% Off Right Now — And Comes With a Free Fire TV Stick
The deals continue rolling in this week. Paramount+ is now offering an annual subscription for half off, bringing down the price for its 12-month essential ad-supported plan from $49.99/year to only $24.99/year. The premium, ad-free plan is now $49.99 (normally $99.99). More from Variety. Timothy Dalton Cast in 'Yellowstone' Prequel...
Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now
Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals Include Some Incredible Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy must have written down the wrong dates on its calendar, because right you’ll find dozens of products available with Black Friday price tags. Black Friday won’t truly begin until late November, but from now until October 27 you’ll find TVs, laptops, headphones, and more listed for some of the best prices of the year.
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Early Black Friday Amazon deals: cheap TVs, headphones, laptops, phones, and more
We might be a month out from Black Friday yet, but that doesn't mean you can't get a great deal at Amazon right now.
This solid $70 Nest Cam deal finally makes Google's new camera worth buying
Getting a solid smart home security camera isn't just for keeping your home safe from intruders. Their built-in microphone and speaker make it a great way to check in with your kids while you are away, and its night vision means you can keep an eye on mischievous pets when the sun goes down. The 2021 Nest Cam typically retails for $100, but right now you can pick one (or more) up at a $30 discount.
Best Buy Black Friday deals 2022: All the early sales including TVs, laptops, and smart home products
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday is the one time every year that retailers big and small turn up to offer excellent discounts. Best Buy is one of the biggest participants, offering all-time lows on products of every category, from Beats headphones to Dyson stick vacuums.
WhatsApp would really, really, pretty-please like you to enable 2FA
In the US, Google is heavily pushing Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage to deliver a better messaging experience for Android and iPhone users. However, WhatsApp dominates the messaging market in Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world. The popularity of the Meta-owned service makes it a prime target for hackers and scammers who are always looking for ways to gain unauthorized access to your account. For additional security, WhatsApp provides two-factor authentication so you can further secure your account using a PIN. But not everyone uses or knows about two-factor authentication, and the messaging service wants to change that.
Google gives up on enforcing its in-app Play Store billing system in India for now
In October 2020, Google announced a crackdown on in-app purchases affecting apps and games on the Play Store that did not rely on the Play billing system. In India, over 150 companies allied against the payment restrictions, forcing Google to delay the in-app purchase requirement in the country until March 31, 2022, before extending it to October 31, 2022. A week before the deadline, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) slapped Google with a $113 million fine and an order to allow developers to use third-party payment processing services for in-app transactions and app purchases. Now, the big G has silently decided to delay the enforcement of the new policy in the country.
Google Messages is testing Signal-style read receipts and delivery indicators
Google has been nothing short of vocal in its support for RCS, playing an instrumental role even as holdouts like Apple refuse to consider switching. Beyond its advocacy of the standard, Google has also given the Messages app a lot of attention: it sports a new icon now, and several other cosmetic and functional improvements are in the works. For its latest change, the Messages developers are testing some Signal-like delivery indicators and read receipts in RCS chats.
Google gives Pixel Superfans 100 cold, hard reasons to recommend the phones to their friends
What's the only thing better than a shiny new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro smartphone? If you said “having someone else pay for it,” we like the cut of your jib. While these phones are both some solid values, andd have already seen some incredible deals, Google's latest promotion could score you one for absolutely free — so long as you convince enough of your friends to buy one.
Google forgets the Pixel 7 now supports Android 13's QPR1 beta in latest survey
Android 13 has been out for a few months now, and we didn't have to wait very long after its arrival to get our hands dirty with some fresh beta action, trying out Google's latest features while still under development. The first Quarterly Platform Release beta landed for Pixel phones in early September, and we've gotten two more since. But as Google asks for feedback about its latest build, it seems to have forgotten about its two brand-new smartphones.
Grab a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $150 with this jaw-dropping Samsung Week deal
Part smartphone, part tablet, and all awesome, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's only real downside is its high price tag. Even if it is one of the best Android phones you can buy, not many of us are willing to pony up $1,800 for a smartphone. Today, though, you can grab one for as little as $150 depending on the device you have to trade in.
It’s your last chance to get Nothing Ear 1 headphones before the $50 price hike
The Nothing Ear 1 headphones are increasing in price this week from the original MSRP of $99 to a new standard price of $149. The decision was made by the brand and announced last week that it would increase the price due to the global economic climate and the company’s recent expansion with further research and development costs.
Apple confirms it will create a USB-C iPhone, but the Lightning port may not completely disappear
As expected, Apple has confirmed the iPhone will adopt a USB-C charging port in the future. We knew that would be the case after the European Union voted to enforce a common charging standard on gadgets such as smartphones by the end of 2024. Now, Apple has confirmed for the first time that it will be adopting the technology.
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which should you buy?
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a relatively minor update from the Pixel 6 Pro, but it represents the best Google has to offer in a smartphone today. If you're eyeing a flagship Android upgrade, the Pixel 7 Pro is quite likely a front-runner for you. Its most obvious competition comes in the form of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung's current flagship offering. They're both fantastic Android phones, but not necessarily for the same reasons. Let's find out how the two stack up.
