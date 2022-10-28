ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZDNet

Walmart Rollbacks sale: The RCA 50" 4K smart TV is available for only $178

During Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sales event, you can grab a smart TV with a large 50" display for a substantial discount. The RCA smart 50" TV tends to retail for $399. However, while the event continues, this product is available while stocks last for only $178, a markdown of 55% and a saving of $221.
CNN

The best smart TVs of 2022

TV technology has evolved rapidly in recent years — and the size, tech and quality that was once financially out of reach for many of us is now available for just a few hundred dollars.
Android Police

Google Store trade-in confirmations are disappearing for some, leaving them with full-price Pixel purchases

The Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller siblings were an absolute steal when they launched. By trading in the right phone, you could lower the price significantly, allowing you to enjoy your brand-new phone for much less than the $600+ asking price. But it looks like the process isn’t without hiccups. Multiple people are claiming that even though they went through the trade-in process on the Google Store website when they bought their new phones, Google doesn’t have any recollection of that.
Digital Trends

Today’s best tech deals: Get a 75-inch TV for $580, and more

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but there’s no shortage of tech deals that are available right now if you’re itching to do some shopping. Retailers have already started slashing prices ahead of the shopping holiday, so whether you’re looking to purchase a TV, laptop, headphones, or any other electronic device, there’s surely an offer out there that will catch your attention.
Digital Trends

Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
Gamespot

Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals Include Some Incredible Discounts

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy must have written down the wrong dates on its calendar, because right you’ll find dozens of products available with Black Friday price tags. Black Friday won’t truly begin until late November, but from now until October 27 you’ll find TVs, laptops, headphones, and more listed for some of the best prices of the year.
Android Police

Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100

It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Android Police

This solid $70 Nest Cam deal finally makes Google's new camera worth buying

Getting a solid smart home security camera isn't just for keeping your home safe from intruders. Their built-in microphone and speaker make it a great way to check in with your kids while you are away, and its night vision means you can keep an eye on mischievous pets when the sun goes down. The 2021 Nest Cam typically retails for $100, but right now you can pick one (or more) up at a $30 discount.
Android Police

WhatsApp would really, really, pretty-please like you to enable 2FA

In the US, Google is heavily pushing Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage to deliver a better messaging experience for Android and iPhone users. However, WhatsApp dominates the messaging market in Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world. The popularity of the Meta-owned service makes it a prime target for hackers and scammers who are always looking for ways to gain unauthorized access to your account. For additional security, WhatsApp provides two-factor authentication so you can further secure your account using a PIN. But not everyone uses or knows about two-factor authentication, and the messaging service wants to change that.
Android Police

Google gives up on enforcing its in-app Play Store billing system in India for now

In October 2020, Google announced a crackdown on in-app purchases affecting apps and games on the Play Store that did not rely on the Play billing system. In India, over 150 companies allied against the payment restrictions, forcing Google to delay the in-app purchase requirement in the country until March 31, 2022, before extending it to October 31, 2022. A week before the deadline, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) slapped Google with a $113 million fine and an order to allow developers to use third-party payment processing services for in-app transactions and app purchases. Now, the big G has silently decided to delay the enforcement of the new policy in the country.
Android Police

Google Messages is testing Signal-style read receipts and delivery indicators

Google has been nothing short of vocal in its support for RCS, playing an instrumental role even as holdouts like Apple refuse to consider switching. Beyond its advocacy of the standard, Google has also given the Messages app a lot of attention: it sports a new icon now, and several other cosmetic and functional improvements are in the works. For its latest change, the Messages developers are testing some Signal-like delivery indicators and read receipts in RCS chats.
Android Police

Google gives Pixel Superfans 100 cold, hard reasons to recommend the phones to their friends

What's the only thing better than a shiny new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro smartphone? If you said “having someone else pay for it,” we like the cut of your jib. While these phones are both some solid values, andd have already seen some incredible deals, Google's latest promotion could score you one for absolutely free — so long as you convince enough of your friends to buy one.
Android Police

Google forgets the Pixel 7 now supports Android 13's QPR1 beta in latest survey

Android 13 has been out for a few months now, and we didn't have to wait very long after its arrival to get our hands dirty with some fresh beta action, trying out Google's latest features while still under development. The first Quarterly Platform Release beta landed for Pixel phones in early September, and we've gotten two more since. But as Google asks for feedback about its latest build, it seems to have forgotten about its two brand-new smartphones.
Android Police

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which should you buy?

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a relatively minor update from the Pixel 6 Pro, but it represents the best Google has to offer in a smartphone today. If you're eyeing a flagship Android upgrade, the Pixel 7 Pro is quite likely a front-runner for you. Its most obvious competition comes in the form of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung's current flagship offering. They're both fantastic Android phones, but not necessarily for the same reasons. Let's find out how the two stack up.
Android Police

Android Police

