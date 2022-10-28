Read full article on original website
1st freeze of fall forecast in Tri-Cities. Travelers to see mountain snow
A winter weather advisory is issued for I-84 through the Blue Mountains.
Tri-City Herald
Worker’s hand stuck ‘up to the second knuckle’ in meat tenderizer, Oregon rescuers say
A supermarket worker was rushed to a trauma center after getting one hand stuck in a meat tenderizer, Oregon officials said. Four of the worker’s fingers were “entrapped up to the second knuckle,” Portland Fire & Rescue wrote Oct. 27 in a news release. Crews reported using...
Tri-City Herald
The state of Washington may be holding unclaimed money for you. Here’s how to check online
There’s a chance that the state of Washington is holding unclaimed money that belongs to you, or maybe even a close family member who is deceased. All you have to do is claim it. The Evergreen State calls it “unclaimed property,” and it’s money that finds its way into...
1 teen died, 4 others rushed to hospital after head-on crash south of Tri-Cities
Some of the teens were not wearing seat belts.
Cascade Natural Gas bills to jump 20% this month. Here’s why it is going up
Grants are available for lower-income families to help pay the increase.
Surging West Pasco growth forces new council districts. What it means for voters
One councilman declined to join in the discussion or vote on the plan.
