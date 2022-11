Oregon is rolling through conference opponents fairly easily up to this point and this week shouldn't any different when they travel to Boulder. The Ducks recently defeated the Cal Bears on the road and improved to 7-1, 5-0 Pac-12 on the season while holding on to the No.8 ranking in the AP Top 25. Oregon will be taking on the Colorado Buffaloes, who are sitting at the bottom of the conference with an overall record of 1-7, going just 1-4 in conference play.

EUGENE, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO