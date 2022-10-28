Read full article on original website
Football rumours: Borussia Dortmund to ask for record £130m for Jude Bellingham
What the papers sayBorussia Dortmund may ask for a Premier League record fee of £130 million for midfielderJude Bellingham. The 19-year-old England international is being chased by Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid and may become the centre of a major battle in the summer. The sides will be shocked by the valuation, however, as the paper writes they were expecting a £87m figure.The Telegraph reports new Aston Villa managerUnai Emery has signed the longest managerial contract in the club’s history, at four-and-a-half years. Emery has won the Europa League four times as a manager and was convinced to...
Is Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
Chelsea face Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday in the final round of group stage games, though only the visitors have anything to play for.Group E started with the Blues losing in Croatia, a result which saw Thomas Tuchel sacked and Graham Potter brought in. The new boss has stabilised matters and three straight wins have proven enough to guarantee top spot and a place in the last 16.Dinamo have not won another European game since then though and need victory here to have a chance of finishing third and heading into the Europa League, though they’ll...
