DA: Boston woman held on $5,000 bail after attempting to set people on fire at Downtown Crossing
A Boston woman was arraigned on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and was held on $5000 bail Friday after allegedly attempting to light people on fire outside a Downtown Crossing grocery store last week. Syretta Copeland, 42, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon,...
WCVB
Massachusetts man arrested for breaking into apartments of female college students
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with break-ins that happened at a North Andover apartment complex that houses a number of Merrimack College students. North Andover police said 26-year-old Adam Auditore, of Medford, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of attempted breaking-and-entering...
WCVB
Paper swastikas dropped on homeowner's lawn in Stoneham, Massachusetts
STONEHAM, Mass. — Police in Stoneham, Massachusetts, were investigating after a resident located pieces of paper cut into the shape of swastikas on their property. According to authorities, when officers arrived at the home on Whittemore Lane just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, they found several paper swastikas with hateful language left on the person's property.
WBUR
After an officer allegedly assaulted a dispatcher, Natick kept it secret
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A Natick police officer was accused of sexual assault and, initially, the police department shrugged off the allegations. For two years, the town has fought to keep records about how it responded secret. WBUR's Ally Jarmanning joins us "From the Newsroom" to tell us what her and Todd Wallack's reporting has uncovered.
WCVB
Boston Police Department recruits complete traditional run to headquarters
BOSTON — Members of the Boston Police Department's newest recruit class completed a traditional run through the city on Monday. As the 103-member class arrived at police headquarters, they were greeted by Commissioner Michael Cox and each placed their hand on the badge of the fallen officer's memorial. "It's...
whdh.com
BPD officer arraigned on assault and battery charges following weekend arrest
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.
WCVB
2 shot near restaurant in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston police say two people were injured in a shooting that happened near a restaurant in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Police said they received reports about the shooting on the 200 block of Hancock Street at about 5:50 a.m. Sunday. The two people who were shot were...
WCVB
Motorcyclist flown to Boston hospital following crash in Acton
ACTON, Mass. — Acton police and Massachusetts State Police investigators are working together to determine what caused a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. Officials said the crash happened at about noon Monday in the area of 130 Great Road, part of a stretch where Route 119 and Route 2A run concurrently.
FBI Boston Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes’ Cape Cod Homicide Victim Cold Case
CHELSEA — Officials from the FBI's Boston bureau have announced the identity of a murder victim known as the 'Lady of the Dunes,' a woman found dead on Cape Cod in 1974 — the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston...
whdh.com
Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
WCVB
Boston police officer arrested following domestic violence incident
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member, according to the Boston Police Department. BPD officials said Roselyn LaCroix, who has been a Boston police officer since 2006, was arrested by fellow officers shortly after...
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
WCVB
FBI announces significant development in oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts
BOSTON — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is announcing a significant development in connection with the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the FBI Boston Division office in Chelsea. WCVB will have more information when it becomes...
WCVB
Police search for suspect in break-ins at apartment complex that houses Merrimack College students
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — North Andover police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is accused of breaking into apartments at a complex that houses some Merrimack College students. In a message to its community, Merrimack College said an unidentified man has been attempting to...
WCVB
Massachusetts law enforcement officers honored for exemplary bravery with Hanna Awards
WORCESTER, Mass. — A retired Massachusetts state trooper who was killed in what authorities described as a shooting motivated by racism and an officer who drowned while trying to save the life of a teenager were honored Tuesday with awards for exemplary acts of bravery. A total of 32...
WCVB
4 people, including baby, safely escape house fire in Saugus
SAUGUS, Mass. — Three adults and a baby are safe following a house fire in Saugus, Massachusetts. Officials said the fire started in the back of the home on Susan Drive and flames eventually started burning through the roof. The adults saw the flames from a window, grabbed the...
NECN
Group With ‘Anti-Refugee Beliefs' Posts Up Outside Kingston Hotel Sheltering Migrants
A group of over 20 people gathered at a hotel parking lot in Kingston, Massachusetts Sunday and "used a loud-speaker to express anti-refugee beliefs," according to the town's police department. The group was gathered outside the Baymont hotel, which is where over 100 migrants and homeless people are being housed,...
WCVB
4 break-ins within 3 hours reported at Harvard University student residences
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Harvard University Police Department is warning students to take precautions after four burglaries happened in three different undergraduate residences. Campus police said two of the four break-ins happened at Quincy House, one at Adams House and the final one at 20 DeWolfe Street. All four...
liveboston617.org
Missing 14-Year-Old Joseph Ernstoff of South Boston Found Safe
UPDATE: https://bpdnews.com/news/2022/10/29/bpd-missing-with-complications-alert-14-year-old-joseph-ernstoff-of-south-boston-kn6dw. BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Joseph Ernstoff, who was last seen on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at about 10:11 AM in the area of 3 Fredricks Street in South Boston. Joseph is a 14-year-old Hispanic male who is Autistic and is wearing a White sweater, Black pants, Black shoes and Black framed glasses. He is 5’6” and approximately 140 lbs.
WCVB
Abuse charges dropped in domestic case that led to wiretapping allegation
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Abuse charges were dropped Tuesday in a case that 5 Investigates previously reported also led to an alleged victim of domestic violence being criminally charged. Shauna Fopiano was charged earlier this year with secretly recording her husband Alex Fopiano. The case drew attention because Shauna Fopiano...
