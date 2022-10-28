ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Paper swastikas dropped on homeowner's lawn in Stoneham, Massachusetts

STONEHAM, Mass. — Police in Stoneham, Massachusetts, were investigating after a resident located pieces of paper cut into the shape of swastikas on their property. According to authorities, when officers arrived at the home on Whittemore Lane just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, they found several paper swastikas with hateful language left on the person's property.
After an officer allegedly assaulted a dispatcher, Natick kept it secret

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A Natick police officer was accused of sexual assault and, initially, the police department shrugged off the allegations. For two years, the town has fought to keep records about how it responded secret. WBUR's Ally Jarmanning joins us "From the Newsroom" to tell us what her and Todd Wallack's reporting has uncovered.
Boston Police Department recruits complete traditional run to headquarters

BOSTON — Members of the Boston Police Department's newest recruit class completed a traditional run through the city on Monday. As the 103-member class arrived at police headquarters, they were greeted by Commissioner Michael Cox and each placed their hand on the badge of the fallen officer's memorial. "It's...
BPD officer arraigned on assault and battery charges following weekend arrest

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.
2 shot near restaurant in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood

BOSTON — Boston police say two people were injured in a shooting that happened near a restaurant in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Police said they received reports about the shooting on the 200 block of Hancock Street at about 5:50 a.m. Sunday. The two people who were shot were...
Motorcyclist flown to Boston hospital following crash in Acton

ACTON, Mass. — Acton police and Massachusetts State Police investigators are working together to determine what caused a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. Officials said the crash happened at about noon Monday in the area of 130 Great Road, part of a stretch where Route 119 and Route 2A run concurrently.
Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
Boston police officer arrested following domestic violence incident

BOSTON — A Boston police officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member, according to the Boston Police Department. BPD officials said Roselyn LaCroix, who has been a Boston police officer since 2006, was arrested by fellow officers shortly after...
4 people, including baby, safely escape house fire in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. — Three adults and a baby are safe following a house fire in Saugus, Massachusetts. Officials said the fire started in the back of the home on Susan Drive and flames eventually started burning through the roof. The adults saw the flames from a window, grabbed the...
Missing 14-Year-Old Joseph Ernstoff of South Boston Found Safe

UPDATE: https://bpdnews.com/news/2022/10/29/bpd-missing-with-complications-alert-14-year-old-joseph-ernstoff-of-south-boston-kn6dw. BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Joseph Ernstoff, who was last seen on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at about 10:11 AM in the area of 3 Fredricks Street in South Boston. Joseph is a 14-year-old Hispanic male who is Autistic and is wearing a White sweater, Black pants, Black shoes and Black framed glasses. He is 5’6” and approximately 140 lbs.
Abuse charges dropped in domestic case that led to wiretapping allegation

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Abuse charges were dropped Tuesday in a case that 5 Investigates previously reported also led to an alleged victim of domestic violence being criminally charged. Shauna Fopiano was charged earlier this year with secretly recording her husband Alex Fopiano. The case drew attention because Shauna Fopiano...

