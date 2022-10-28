ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Prince William County police look for suspects who shot Dunkin Donuts employee

By Delaney Murray
 4 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a Dunkin Donuts in Woodbridge early Friday morning, and then shot an employee at a different Dunkin location shortly afterward.

Officers responded to the Dunkin Donuts & Baskin Robbins on Minnieville Road in Woodbridge on Friday, Oct. 28, at 3:31 a.m. to investigate a burglary.

Video surveillance showed that at approximately 3:09 a.m., a grey SUV parked next to the store and two masked men then smashed the drive-through window to get into the store. While inside, the suspects took a safe from an office and then left in the SUV.

While investigating the robbery, officers received a call for a shooting that just occurred at the Dunkin Donuts on Old Bridge Road. When they arrived at the store, officers found a 29-year-old male employee with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Police investigating homicide after 18-year-old killed in Woodbridge shooting

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

According to police, the victim was working inside the Dunkin Donuts when two masked men smashed the drive-through window and entered the store. While inside, the suspects found the employee and held him at gunpoint before attempting to steal from the registers. When the suspects were unsuccessful, the two men demanded the victim’s property and then fired multiple rounds, which hit the victim. The suspects then left in a grey SUV.

While investigating both the robbery and the shooting, detectives determined the same suspects were involved in both incidents.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned male in his mid-20s who is tall with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt, blue jeans, green boxer briefs and black shoes.

Police investigating after Manassas hotel shooting leaves man injured

The second suspect is also described as a light-skinned male in his mid-20s who is tall with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a dark-blue hooded sweatshirt, grey pants and dark-colored shoes.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

