Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Wbaltv.com

Vision for Baltimore hands out 10,000th free pair of glasses to students

A group of organizations that provide free glasses to Baltimore City students is celebrating a big milestone. Vision for Baltimore on Tuesday distributed its 10,000th pair of glasses at Fort Washington Elementary-Middle School. The initiative is made possible through a partnership with Johns Hopkins University, the Baltimore City Health Department,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Woman Arrested For Exposing Herself To Trick-Or-Treaters In Anne Arundel

EDGEWATER, Md. – On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded for a report of an indecent exposure in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue in Edgewater. The complainant advised officers that there was a female suspect who was exposing herself to and hurling obscenities toward children while handing out candy.
EDGEWATER, MD
Washington Examiner

How a Maryland ‘Moms for Liberty' group became leaders in our country's culture war

Many changes happened in this country because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What started as surviving a deadly virus evolved into the revelation of the Left's aggressive government overreach, elitist superiority, and double standards. Then came the unintended consequence of remote learning — the discovery of the magnitude of left-wing brainwashing in our nation's public schools.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Medical Alert: What's the cause in spike of RSV cases across country

TOWSON, Md. — In this Medical Alert segment, hospitals throughout the nation are dealing with an unprecedented, early spike in Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, which typically peaks between November and March. Some hospitals are even reporting they are at capacity for pediatric beds. Joining us with more is interim Chair of Pediatrics at GBMC Dr. Theresa Nguyen on the reasons behind the spike and what can be done to combat the surge.
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

WBAL Coats for Kids Campaign hands out more than 2,000 coats

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Keeping kids warm over the winter is the mission of the WBAL Coats for Kids Campaign, which started more than 30 years ago. This year marks the historic 10th year that WBAL and Burlington have partnered to make the effort happen. More than 2,000 children...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
wnav.com

MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners

Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore crossing guard retires after over 40 years of service

A Baltimore City crossing guard is retiring after more than 40 years of service. Janice Janicki, 85, has become a pillar on the corner of South Highland Avenue and Foster Avenue. She helps kids get to Archbishop Borders School safely. Janicki carried her stop sign and wore her bright yellow...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

New Baltimore County Park To Bring Massive Playground, Kayaking, Turf Field To Community

The Baltimore County will soon have a brand new park in the Edgemere-Sparrows Point area, officials announce. Sparrows Point Park is the first entirely new park built by the Department of Recreation and Parks in over six years. The addition will allow the community to have their own park that will cover 22 acres of land, according to Baltimore County Government officials.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Gonzaga student, 17, pens self-published book thanking family for guidance

A high school senior at Gonzaga College High School in D.C. explores the question of why some kids achieve while others are held back in his new book. Duane “Ben” Sylvestre, a 17-year-old senior at Gonzaga College High School writes in his self-published book, “My Momma Made Me Do It,” that loving parents have guided him through life so far and helped him achieve. He said he’s learned so much thanks to his mom’s relentless ambitions for him.
The Merriweather Post

How Poor Judgement, Ego, and Miscommunication Have Led the CA Board to Consider Firing CA President

At least some members of the CA Board are considering removing CA’s President and CEO, Ms. Lakey Boyd. Removing Ms. Boyd would require the vote of at least six board members and it is unclear if enough CA Board members support this course of action; however, tensions between CA Board members and Ms. Boyd are palpable and the CA Board Chair recently declined to voice support for Ms. Boyd when she directly asked about her job security during the October 27 CA Board meeting. This article attempts to explain the breakdown in their relationship and how the community arrived at this point.
COLUMBIA, MD
Wbaltv.com

Trunk-or-treat at Nick's Fish House offered parents an Halloween alternative

On Halloween, parents were keeping crime in mind as they took their kids out trick-or-treating, with some finding a safe alternative to the classic door-knocking. While many kids went door-to-door seeking out sweet treats, some chose to attend a trunk or treat event, including the one in Port Covington. On Monday, Nick's Fish House transformed their parking lot into a trunk-or-treat event for south Baltimoreans.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Pediatric hospital treats patients to Halloween trick-or-treating

Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital staff members brought the Halloween spirit to the children Monday. Patients got the chance to dress up and go trick-or-treating, an activity that staff said is important to making the children's time in the hospital feel less frightening. "It's really important for children who are in...
BALTIMORE, MD

