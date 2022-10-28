ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Cantrell writes check repaying travel upgrade expenses

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFGXm_0iqcJxnt00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell has written a check repaying travel upgrade expenses.

Cantrell’s Chief Administrator Officer Gilbert Montaño, confirmed Friday that the mayor wrote a check totaling $28,856.99 of her own funds to the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6M2t_0iqcJxnt00

“I can confirm that Mayor Cantrell has repaid the travel upgrades incurred,” Montaño said in an email. “I am hopeful and confident that we can move forward and address the pressing needs of our city with full attention.”

Cantrell will attend World Mayor’s Summit virtually– not in person

“As promised, Mayor Cantrell has fully reimbursed the City of New Orleans for official travel. With this matter now behind us, the Mayor will continue to do the work and deliver results for the people,” said Communications Director Gregory Joseph.

The repayment comes after all of the backlash received from the recent overseas trips to France and Switzerland. She has since traveled to Amsterdam where she was reportedly photographed sitting in first class.

