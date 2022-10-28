These Nuns Are The Biggest Houston Astros Fans & They Are Always Attending Games

The love for sports reaches all types of people, even those who have devoted their lives to religious duties. This is the exact case of a group of enthusiastic nuns that have joined the Houston Astros' huge supporter list.

They are nicknamed the "Rally Nuns,” and their passion for the Texas baseball team is shared among Astros fans. Between throwing the first pitch before games or spinning bright orange rally towels in the stands, there's no doubt you can notice just how much spirit the sisters have.

Why are nuns at the World Series?

Houston furniture store mogul Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is the power behind bringing the group to games. They are often seen together at regular season ballgames and will stop to take pictures with fans.

If the Astros reach the playoffs, though, McIngvale brings out all the stops in hopes of the home team earning another championship ring.