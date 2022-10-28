ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

These Nuns Are The Biggest Houston Astros Fans & They Are Always Attending Games

By Brittany Cristiano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DprzN_0iqcJtGz00

The love for sports reaches all types of people, even those who have devoted their lives to religious duties. This is the exact case of a group of enthusiastic nuns that have joined the Houston Astros' huge supporter list.

They are nicknamed the "Rally Nuns,” and their passion for the Texas baseball team is shared among Astros fans. Between throwing the first pitch before games or spinning bright orange rally towels in the stands, there's no doubt you can notice just how much spirit the sisters have.

Why are nuns at the World Series?

Houston furniture store mogul Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is the power behind bringing the group to games. They are often seen together at regular season ballgames and will stop to take pictures with fans.

If the Astros reach the playoffs, though, McIngvale brings out all the stops in hopes of the home team earning another championship ring.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

In a game of inches, Phillies come up just short as Astros even World Series

HOUSTON – At the end of the regular season, we tally wins and losses, of course. Home runs and strikeouts, barrels and rotations-per-minute. We measure the non-counting stats relative to the rest of the league and adjust for ballpark and era. The point is quantification and comparison — to better understand in retrospect whether what we were watching was good or bad.
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
NJ.com

Ex-Mets catcher needs kidney transplant

Ed Hearn needs a kidney transplant. The news about the former New York Mets catcher was announced Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal: “Former catcher Ed Hearn is in need of a life-saving living donor kidney transplant. If you’re interested in being tested fill out the referral form http://Nkr.org/fqh333. You do NOT need to be same blood type as Ed. A paired exchange program exists for swaps to be arranged.”
KANSAS STATE
Centre Daily

Report: Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies

Much like Seiya Suzuki during the 2021 Major League Baseball offseason, a new Japanese baseball star has announced he is ready to be posted. This time, it's Orix Buffaloes outfielder Masataka Yoshida, per @GaijinBaseball on Twitter. Across seven seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball league, the 29-year-old has hit .327...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Phillies, Astros Set World Series Pitching Matchups After Game 3 Postponement

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros set their starting rotations after Game 3 of the 2022 World Series was postponed until Tuesday. Phillies manager Rob Thomson confirmed Ranger Suárez will take the bump in the next game, with Aaron Nola and Noah Syndergaard to follow in Games 4 and 5, respectively. Syndergaard was originally slated for Game 3.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Was Framber Valdez using a foreign substance? Phillies react

HOUSTON -- The Phillies have rallied from behind often enough this season and this month, in particular, that it qualified as a mini-surprise Saturday night when they couldn't come up with the big hit they needed. Framber Valdez was too filthy. The Astros lefty stifled the Phils, allowing one run...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Significant Injury News

The Eagles' defense has taken a tough hit. Philadelphia rookie Jordan Davis, who was taken with the 13th overall pick in the draft, has been ruled out for Sunday afternoon's game. This is a tough loss. "Jordan Davis was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury. He will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Record 14 first-timers among Gold Glove winners

During a year that will be remembered for records falling and milestones being surpassed, those themes continued with the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards for 2022. The winners were announced prior to Tuesday's Game 3 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies on “Baseball Tonight” on ESPN2, with a record 14 first-time recipients earning the honor for best defensive player at each position (the old mark was 11, recorded in both 2020 and 1958, the year the award was established).
Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to massive Bears-Ravens blockbuster trade

Just a few days ago, Chicago Bears veteran linebacker Roquan Smith got emotional at a press conference when he learned that well-respected teammate Robert Quinn was being traded to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Now, Smith is the one being traded from the team. According to league insider Ian Rapoport of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

55K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy