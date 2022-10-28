ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, PA

Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem Fires Back At Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett

View the original article to see embedded media. It didn't take too long for Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem to respond to the latest criticisms from former rivals Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, who recently said the Heat's championship window had passed. Haslem shut them both down with his latest...
MIAMI, FL
Isaiah Joe, Thunder Sharp Shooters Deserve Extended Opportunity

It’s no secret that Oklahoma City’s roster is not full of hand-picked All Stars or knockdown 3-point shooters. The Thunder have accumulated youthful talent since the rebuild began, but the team hasn’t quite gotten around to filling out the roster quite yet. Outside shooting has been a topic of debate each off-season, but Oklahoma City is still searching for direction before the team goes after immediate free agent needs in the off-season.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA Power Rankings: Mavs Slipping After Inconsistent Week?

The Dallas Mavericks are 3-3 after six games and have yet to build a winning streak so far. Dallas' season, so far, can be defined by inconsistency, and that wasn't the expectation placed on this team to start the year off. Despite beating the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic this...
DALLAS, TX
Bey, Cunningham lead Pistons past defending champ Warriors

Saddiq Bey scored 28 points, Cade Cunningham was an assist short of a triple-double and the Detroit Pistons beat the defending champion Golden State Warriors 128-114 on Sunday night to end a five-game losing streak. “I'm overjoyed for our guys after the work they put in tonight,” Pistons coach Dwane...
DETROIT, MI
NBA Roundup LISTEN: Jazz Stomp Grizzlies; Mavs Prep for Utah

Dalton Trigg breaks down all the action that took place in the NBA last night on the Mavs Step Back Podcast. Topics include the surging Utah Jazz blew out the Memphis Grizzlies, Trae Young had a game to forget in the Atlanta Hawks’ blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors, Giannis Antetokounmpo helped the Milwaukee Bucks outlast the young Detroit Pistons to remain unbeaten, and much, much more!
DALLAS, TX
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Discusses First Win As A Head Coach

On Sunday, new Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham secured his first-ever win as a head coach with a successful 121-110 effort against the visiting Denver Nuggets. With the victory, L.A. moved to a lackluster 1-5 record on the year, but there's plenty of reason to expect the team to somewhat right the ship in the weeks to come.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Najee Harris Calls Out Steelers O-Line for Rushing Struggles

Frustrated with the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris opened up some about the running game struggles. Harris finished Week 8's loss with eight rushes for 32 yards after ending the first half with four rushes for zero yards. Afterward, he made it clear that it can't all fall on his shoulders.
Oklahoma City plays Denver, looks for 4th straight home win

Denver Nuggets (4-3, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts Denver aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak. Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference action and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Thunder...
DENVER, CO
Miami Heat’s Twitter Goes Off After Loss to the Sacramento Kings

View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings came in Saturday night as the only winless team in the NBA besides the Los Angeles Lakers. That ended once they walked out with a 119-113 win against the Miami Heat. This latest loss sent Heat fans into a frenzy on social media.
MIAMI, FL
The Astros Benefit From the Rainout Just as Much as the Phillies

The immediate takeaway from last night’s rainout is that the postponement benefits the Phillies, who get an extra day of rest for their pitching staff, which isn’t as deep as that of the Astros. Ranger Suárez and Aaron Nola are still scheduled to pitch tonight and tomorrow night,...
HOUSTON, TX
Gibson Might Start World Series Game 5 for Phillies, but Don’t Panic

Following the postponement of World Series Game 3, Philadelphia Phillies Manager Rob Thomson announced that the team's slated starters for the remainder of the series would change. Instead of Noah Syndergaard, who was originally scheduled to take the ball in Game 3, Ranger Suárez will start on Tuesday. Aaron Nola,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

