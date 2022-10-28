Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem Fires Back At Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett
View the original article to see embedded media. It didn't take too long for Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem to respond to the latest criticisms from former rivals Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, who recently said the Heat's championship window had passed. Haslem shut them both down with his latest...
Tri-City Herald
Isaiah Joe, Thunder Sharp Shooters Deserve Extended Opportunity
It’s no secret that Oklahoma City’s roster is not full of hand-picked All Stars or knockdown 3-point shooters. The Thunder have accumulated youthful talent since the rebuild began, but the team hasn’t quite gotten around to filling out the roster quite yet. Outside shooting has been a topic of debate each off-season, but Oklahoma City is still searching for direction before the team goes after immediate free agent needs in the off-season.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: LeBron James Reflects On How Los Angeles Won Its First Game Of The Year
Your Los Angeles Lakers broke through with their first win of the 2022-23 season, during a Sunday home matchup against reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic and the rest of the visiting Denver Nuggets. View the original article to see embedded media. Star forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the...
Tri-City Herald
NBA Power Rankings: Mavs Slipping After Inconsistent Week?
The Dallas Mavericks are 3-3 after six games and have yet to build a winning streak so far. Dallas' season, so far, can be defined by inconsistency, and that wasn't the expectation placed on this team to start the year off. Despite beating the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic this...
Tri-City Herald
Injury Report: Giddey Progressing Toward Returning, Magic Down Multiple Starters
For the first time in nearly two seasons the Oklahoma City Thunder have the chance to move to above .500 with a win. The Thunder will have to go to battle against the Orlando Magic and No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero. OKC remains without second year guard Josh Giddey who...
Tri-City Herald
Tyrese Haliburton cracks 1,000 career assists during Indiana Pacers road trip: ‘We know he can pass the ball’
With his first assist against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton reached 1,000 career assists. It took him just 142 games to accomplish the feat. The assists came in the second quarter of the Pacers 125-116 win over the Nets. Haliburton pushed the ball in transition,...
Tri-City Herald
Bey, Cunningham lead Pistons past defending champ Warriors
Saddiq Bey scored 28 points, Cade Cunningham was an assist short of a triple-double and the Detroit Pistons beat the defending champion Golden State Warriors 128-114 on Sunday night to end a five-game losing streak. “I'm overjoyed for our guys after the work they put in tonight,” Pistons coach Dwane...
Tri-City Herald
NBA Roundup LISTEN: Jazz Stomp Grizzlies; Mavs Prep for Utah
Dalton Trigg breaks down all the action that took place in the NBA last night on the Mavs Step Back Podcast. Topics include the surging Utah Jazz blew out the Memphis Grizzlies, Trae Young had a game to forget in the Atlanta Hawks’ blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors, Giannis Antetokounmpo helped the Milwaukee Bucks outlast the young Detroit Pistons to remain unbeaten, and much, much more!
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Discusses First Win As A Head Coach
On Sunday, new Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham secured his first-ever win as a head coach with a successful 121-110 effort against the visiting Denver Nuggets. With the victory, L.A. moved to a lackluster 1-5 record on the year, but there's plenty of reason to expect the team to somewhat right the ship in the weeks to come.
Tri-City Herald
Nets seeking counsel for disciplining Kyrie Irving following antisemitic post
NEW YORK — Nets general manager Sean Marks said the organization is discussing — both internally and externally — an appropriate course of action for disciplining star guard Kyrie Irving after he posted antisemitic material on his social media feeds last week. Marks said Nets owner Joe...
Tri-City Herald
Najee Harris Calls Out Steelers O-Line for Rushing Struggles
Frustrated with the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris opened up some about the running game struggles. Harris finished Week 8's loss with eight rushes for 32 yards after ending the first half with four rushes for zero yards. Afterward, he made it clear that it can't all fall on his shoulders.
Tri-City Herald
Strong Stretch of RBs Will Test Eagles Run Defense, Perhaps Without Jordan Davis
PHILADELPHIA – This stretch of games coming up for the Eagles will be challenging for a defense that has struggled to stop the run and will now likely be without its top run stuffer, Jordan Davis, for a little while. Davis’ injury is likely going to keep him out...
Maple Leafs hope home ice provides an elixir against Flyers
The Toronto Maple Leafs hope to rebound from a disappointing road trip when they return home Wednesday night to play
Tri-City Herald
Oklahoma City plays Denver, looks for 4th straight home win
Denver Nuggets (4-3, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts Denver aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak. Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference action and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Thunder...
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat’s Twitter Goes Off After Loss to the Sacramento Kings
View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings came in Saturday night as the only winless team in the NBA besides the Los Angeles Lakers. That ended once they walked out with a 119-113 win against the Miami Heat. This latest loss sent Heat fans into a frenzy on social media.
Tri-City Herald
The Astros Benefit From the Rainout Just as Much as the Phillies
The immediate takeaway from last night’s rainout is that the postponement benefits the Phillies, who get an extra day of rest for their pitching staff, which isn’t as deep as that of the Astros. Ranger Suárez and Aaron Nola are still scheduled to pitch tonight and tomorrow night,...
Tri-City Herald
Gibson Might Start World Series Game 5 for Phillies, but Don’t Panic
Following the postponement of World Series Game 3, Philadelphia Phillies Manager Rob Thomson announced that the team's slated starters for the remainder of the series would change. Instead of Noah Syndergaard, who was originally scheduled to take the ball in Game 3, Ranger Suárez will start on Tuesday. Aaron Nola,...
Tri-City Herald
Jets Trade Denzel Mims Before Deadline? Two Proposals For New York to Consider
It's been two months since Denzel Mimsrequested a tradefrom the Jets. Either the wide receiver is moved on Tuesday before the deadline passes at 4:00 p.m. ET or he sticks around for the rest of this season, trying to make the most of limited playing time in his third year with New York.
