Montgomery County, TX

hellowoodlands.com

Montgomery County Sheriff assists Harris County Sheriff’s Office in search for 2 suspects in Magnolia

On October 30, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle occupied by two male suspects in connection with an active investigation. Harris County Deputies pursued the vehicle into Montgomery County. The suspects wrecked their vehicle in the area of State Highway 149 and Jackson Road in Magnolia and fled on foot.
MAGNOLIA, TX
mocomotive.com

PRECINCT 5 TAKES MORE METH OFF THE STREETS

On October 29, 2022, Deputies made a traffic stop at 411 Goodson Loop. A female was found to be in Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine). The female was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-5-takes-more-meth-off-the-streets/
bluebonnetnews.com

Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Oct. 28, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle out of Houston

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle following a traffic stop late Monday night. On Monday, Oct. 31, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a newer model King Ranch Ford F-350 Dually on Highway 59 southbound. Upon investigation, the deputy noticed several indicators that the vehicle may have been part of...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Trinity County: Man arrested, allegedly tried to grab officer’s gun while high on THC

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Myles Christian Jennings, 29, of Houston after he allegedly tried to grab an officer’s gun while on THC after a welfare check. Jennings was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to take weapon from an officer, resisting […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
conroetoday.com

WANTED: Suspect responsible for Indecency with a Child by contact

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division need the public's assistance locating fugitive (Jose Daniel Barahona-Rodriguez) who is wanted for Indecency with Child (Sexual Contact). On May 1, 2021, fugitive Jose Barahona-Rodriguez performed indecent acts with a child victim in the 11300 block of...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Texas most wanted fugitives captured in Austin, San Antonio area

HOUSTON – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, of Austin, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was also arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Gulf Freeway reopens following eight-vehicle crash

HOUSTON — UPDATE: The freeway has since reopened. An eight-vehicle crash has shut down the Gulf Freeway heading inbound Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 6:15 a.m. heading north just past Telephone Road. You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Search underway for 3 robbers accused of shooting man on Gulf Fwy

HOUSTON - Authorities are looking for 3 men who drove up to a man on Gulf Fwy Saturday night and robbed him at gunpoint before shooting him in the stomach. It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Gulf Fwy in southeast Houston near Brays Bayou. Officials say...
HOUSTON, TX

