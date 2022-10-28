Read full article on original website
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Sheriff assists Harris County Sheriff’s Office in search for 2 suspects in Magnolia
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle occupied by two male suspects in connection with an active investigation. Harris County Deputies pursued the vehicle into Montgomery County. The suspects wrecked their vehicle in the area of State Highway 149 and Jackson Road in Magnolia and fled on foot.
Manhunt underway in Montgomery County following SWAT standoff, sheriff office says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — One man was arrested, while another remains on the run following a SWAT standoff in Magnolia Sunday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. This happened at 9:30 p.m. on Highway 149 and Jackson Road. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it all...
mocomotive.com
PRECINCT 5 TAKES MORE METH OFF THE STREETS
On October 29, 2022, Deputies made a traffic stop at 411 Goodson Loop. A female was found to be in Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine). The female was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-5-takes-more-meth-off-the-streets/
1 of 2 suspects wanted in active investigation arrested in chase that ended in crash, deputies say
After the suspects crashed, a DPS high-altitude surveillance plane got involved and tracked them into the woods, deputies said. Only one of them was detained and arrested.
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Oct. 28, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle out of Houston
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle following a traffic stop late Monday night. On Monday, Oct. 31, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a newer model King Ranch Ford F-350 Dually on Highway 59 southbound. Upon investigation, the deputy noticed several indicators that the vehicle may have been part of...
GoFundMe created after Jasper County Sheriff's Office employees, their 6-year-old daughter suffered medical issues
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — The 6-year-old daughter of two area first responders is in a Houston hospital battling an undiagnosed medical condition. Her parents are by their daughter's side, even though they themselves are recovering from recent surgeries. A GoFundMe was created to help Lt. Jason Hollyfield, Telecommunications Operator...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for kidnapping suspect after chase, crash in Magnolia, HCSO says
MAGNOLIA, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said a search was underway overnight in Magnolia Monday for one of two suspects accused of a possible kidnapping. HCSO responded to a call about an aggravated kidnapping around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they...
Click2Houston.com
Catalytic converter thieves thwarted by constables in Walmart parking lot in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas – Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office say they were able to thwart multiple suspects from stealing catalytic converters from a Walmart on Sunday. Officials say the situation took place in the 21100 block of Kuykendahl Road. When deputies arrived on the scene,...
fox26houston.com
Harris County deadly shooting: Woman’s son allegedly fires at her ex-boyfriend during altercation
Authorities say a man has died after his ex-girlfriend’s son allegedly shot him Monday morning. An investigation is underway near the 12600 block of Mountain Daisy Road. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office initially responded to the location around 6:20 a.m. Monday for a call about a discharge of a firearm.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot to death by ex-girlfriend’s son during domestic dispute in NW Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man was reportedly shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend’s son following a domestic violence dispute on Monday morning in northwest Harris County. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting took place at approximately 6:20 a.m. Gonzalez says deputies originally received a call from...
Trinity County: Man arrested, allegedly tried to grab officer’s gun while high on THC
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Myles Christian Jennings, 29, of Houston after he allegedly tried to grab an officer’s gun while on THC after a welfare check. Jennings was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to take weapon from an officer, resisting […]
Woman's son shoots, kills her ex-boyfriend during domestic violence incident, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man died after he was shot during a domestic violence incident in northwest Harris County Monday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff said deputies from Precinct 1 responded to several calls of a shooting from neighbors around 5:30 a.m. on...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Bail bondsman shot, wife struck with gun in front of their son during robbery outside NE Houston business, HPD says
HOUSTON – A surveillance video has been released of two robbery suspects who shot a bail bondsman and injured his wife in front of their son outside his business earlier this month, according to the Houston Police Department. The aggravated robbery was reported on Oct. 12 around midnight outside...
conroetoday.com
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Indecency with a Child by contact
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division need the public's assistance locating fugitive (Jose Daniel Barahona-Rodriguez) who is wanted for Indecency with Child (Sexual Contact). On May 1, 2021, fugitive Jose Barahona-Rodriguez performed indecent acts with a child victim in the 11300 block of...
16-year-old charged with aggravated assault after pointing gun at driver, deputies say
The 16-year-old is believed to have cut someone off while driving and pointed the gun at another driver, deputies said.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Texas most wanted fugitives captured in Austin, San Antonio area
HOUSTON – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, of Austin, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was also arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy, Texas.
Gulf Freeway reopens following eight-vehicle crash
HOUSTON — UPDATE: The freeway has since reopened. An eight-vehicle crash has shut down the Gulf Freeway heading inbound Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 6:15 a.m. heading north just past Telephone Road. You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you...
Mother suing City of Houston, HPD after son dies during police chase that ends in crash
HOUSTON — A mother is suing the City of Houston, the Houston Police Department and a suspect for $33 million after her son was killed during a police chase. "I cry every day. It's just still a shock. It's four months but it's still a shock," April Joubert said.
fox26houston.com
Search underway for 3 robbers accused of shooting man on Gulf Fwy
HOUSTON - Authorities are looking for 3 men who drove up to a man on Gulf Fwy Saturday night and robbed him at gunpoint before shooting him in the stomach. It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Gulf Fwy in southeast Houston near Brays Bayou. Officials say...
