BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Walton Road Bridge that connects Buchanan Township with the city of Buchanan will once again be closed to resume construction. The bridge will be closed to all traffic over the St. Joseph River until at least next Friday, Nov. 11. The work is part of the Walton Road Bridge Project and will focus on bridge deck maintenance. The bridge was closed to traffic earlier this year.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO