Edwardsburg, MI

WNDU

Search underway for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident who walked away from the center Tuesday morning. The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle. A warrant has been issued and law enforcement officials are searching for Hanson.
WNDU

Walton Road Bridge in Berrien County closed to traffic again

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Walton Road Bridge that connects Buchanan Township with the city of Buchanan will once again be closed to resume construction. The bridge will be closed to all traffic over the St. Joseph River until at least next Friday, Nov. 11. The work is part of the Walton Road Bridge Project and will focus on bridge deck maintenance. The bridge was closed to traffic earlier this year.
WNDU

November is officially ‘Trans Awareness Month’ in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Mayor James Mueller announced a new proclamation for the city!. November is officially “Trans Awareness Month” in South Bend!. Mayor Mueller presented the proclamation to Meghan Buell, the founder of the TREES Resource Center. The proclamation comes as part of the...
WNDU

Lane, parking restrictions in place for sewer rehab project in Mishawaka

South Bend Police received several calls Saturday night about shots fired in the 1600 block of Huey Street.
WNDU

Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of N. Main Street in Mishawaka will have lane restrictions until at least Thursday, Nov. 3. The restrictions will be in place between Jefferson Boulevard and Broadway Street. Traffic will be reduced to one lane for both directions during the process, so expect delays.
WNDU

3 teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating after three teens were found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. Indiana State Troopers responded to a call of three teenagers found unresponsive in a car on a property in the 10800 nlock of W. 900 N. near Etna Green just after 3:00 p.m.
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

Local entrepreneurs celebrate start of 'National Entrepreneurship Month' with graduation from HustleSBE.
95.3 MNC

Dozens of catalytic converters stolen from Elkhart County business

Between 80 to 100 catalytic converters were stolen in Elkhart County. They were taken from a business on County Road 3. An employee who reported the theft on Thursday, Oct. 27, said the theft happened between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. that morning, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57.
WNDU

2nd Chance Pets: Trix and Holland

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Trix and Holland. Trix is about 4 months old, while Holland...
