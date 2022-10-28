Read full article on original website
WNDU
South Bend seeks public input on city’s future with ‘visioning’ workshop
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend needs your opinion!. The city will host a “South Bend 2045 Plan Public Visioning Workshop” on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Howard Park Event Center at 219. S. Saint Louis Blvd., and will be hosted by common council members.
WNDU
McDonald’s awards Niles High School with ‘Make Activities Count’ Grant
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a fast-food chain helping Niles students pursue their passions! McDonald’s “Make Activities Count” Grant program is giving $500 to students at Niles High School. Business and marketing teacher Matt Herm will use this money to...
WNDU
Search underway for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident who walked away from the center Tuesday morning. The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle. A warrant has been issued and law enforcement officials are searching for Hanson.
abc57.com
I-94 reopens Tuesday, U.S. 31 to open this weekend in Benton Township
COLOMA, Mich. - All lanes of I-94 will reopen on Tuesday as crews complete work connecting the interstate to U.S. 31. Crews are finishing U.S. 31 and expect lanes to be open this weekend. When complete, U.S. 31 will connect to I-94 and I-196. Work in this area is part...
WNDU
Walton Road Bridge in Berrien County closed to traffic again
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Walton Road Bridge that connects Buchanan Township with the city of Buchanan will once again be closed to resume construction. The bridge will be closed to all traffic over the St. Joseph River until at least next Friday, Nov. 11. The work is part of the Walton Road Bridge Project and will focus on bridge deck maintenance. The bridge was closed to traffic earlier this year.
WNDU
November is officially ‘Trans Awareness Month’ in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Mayor James Mueller announced a new proclamation for the city!. November is officially “Trans Awareness Month” in South Bend!. Mayor Mueller presented the proclamation to Meghan Buell, the founder of the TREES Resource Center. The proclamation comes as part of the...
WNDU
Lane, parking restrictions in place for sewer rehab project in Mishawaka
valpo.life
Four Winds Casinos announces South Bend Job Fair, November promotions and Thanksgiving Day dining options
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a Job Fair at the Howard Park Event Center for positions to support the expansion of Four Winds South Bend as well as exciting promotions and Thanksgiving Day dining options during the month of November. Four...
51-Year-Old ManDied In A Motor Vehicle Crash In The Calhoun County (Calhoun County, MI)
According to the officials a motor vehicle crash was reported on Saturday in Marshall Township, Calhoun country. The crash happened on Michigan Avenue near 13 mile road at around 7:40 a.m.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from the Oct. 10 drawing, according to Michigan Lottery. Halloween Powerball: $1 billion up for grabs in Halloween Powerball drawing. Vantongeren...
WWMT
Kalamazoo County residents targeted in Facebook messenger video call scam
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pair of Kalamazoo County residents were duped by hackers using artificial video technology in a scheme popping up on Facebook's Messenger app. A Kalamazoo County man, who didn't want to be identified for privacy reasons, received a Facebook Messenger video call from a friend, who looked exactly like her, he said.
WNDU
Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of N. Main Street in Mishawaka will have lane restrictions until at least Thursday, Nov. 3. The restrictions will be in place between Jefferson Boulevard and Broadway Street. Traffic will be reduced to one lane for both directions during the process, so expect delays.
WNDU
3 teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating after three teens were found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. Indiana State Troopers responded to a call of three teenagers found unresponsive in a car on a property in the 10800 nlock of W. 900 N. near Etna Green just after 3:00 p.m.
WNDU
Michiana Crime Stoppers say shred event is a win-win for the community
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A $20 donation allowed residents to have their sensitive documents shredded Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. According to Michiana Crime Stoppers, the event is a win-win for the community. While the public made sure they did not fall victim to a crime like...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
WNDU
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 10-30-22
95.3 MNC
Dozens of catalytic converters stolen from Elkhart County business
Between 80 to 100 catalytic converters were stolen in Elkhart County. They were taken from a business on County Road 3. An employee who reported the theft on Thursday, Oct. 27, said the theft happened between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. that morning, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57.
WNDU
Leaf me be; South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program kicks off on Halloween
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - October 31st is more than Halloween this year. It’s also the first day of South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program. City Crews are going house to house all over the city, clearing yards of fallen leaves. Last year, the program collected 41,462 cubic yards...
Iconic Watering Hole in Union City, MI Hits the Market For $400k
It truly is the end of an era-- for real this time. After 47 years running the iconic watering hole, owner Tony Smith and his family have put their beloved bar The Bucket up for sale. After experiencing family illness and the Covid-19 pandemic, the time has finally come for the Smith family to close this chapter.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Trix and Holland
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Trix and Holland. Trix is about 4 months old, while Holland...
